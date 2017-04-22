New release dates for Avatar sequels announced

Ironic song choice Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm just listening to the Santino Fontana version, so appropriate.



I truly hope this shit flops since they took forever thinking the best shit that graced the film industry when they're a glorified Syfy Movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i loved the first movie and saw it 4 times back in 2009/2010 Reply

Thread

Link

So I started watching avatar the last air bender for the first time and like. I feel like I missed out during my childhood tbh! Aang is so presh. And Katara is a boss tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

Aang is fantastic, Toph is the best, you have so much to look forward to and then there's Legend of Korra! <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm on episode 11 so far. Haven't seen toph yet but one of my friends mentioned that she was great so can't wait. 😊 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It was rarely ever on, it like played two times on nick, and the episodes were in order so I only ever got random chunks of the damn story. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

At first I thought you meant the movie and I was really confused lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Such a fantastic show, but it was so hard to watch on TV, cuz there was no fucking consistency to the air dates Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I watched it a few years ago(I believe it was right before Korra...which I ironically never finished) and I was SO ANGRY with myself for not watching it when I was young to!!



It's such a masterpiece but my dumbass actively avoided it I was CONVINCED that it'd be canceled so I didn't start it just to prevent myself from being disappointed when it didn't end. I WAS SUCH A FOOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idc I loved the first one and I'm excited for these Reply

Thread

Link

nope this is stupid, 2020 for ffs. Reply

Thread

Link

All the cool, original movies you could make with those budgets 😣 Reply

Thread

Link

ikr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why is it taking so long to do sequels of avatar? Reply

Thread

Link

Because JC wants to keep perfecting new cameras to shoot them with Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

does he write these too? bc the garbage script is where he should be devoting his time Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Because Pocahontas 2: Journey to a New World is kind of hard to copy off of. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol, these dates ain't gonna happen. Reply

Thread

Link

Time to let it go. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm sure the sequels will make a ton of money, but I hope their storylines will be more original than the original.



I hated that they made Jake their leader after he pretty much caused the massacre of their people. And not because he did something to deserve it, but because he tamed a flying lizard. How the hell does taming a lizard equal "good leader"? And Neytiri should have kicked him to the curb!!



/still bitter



Edited at 2017-04-22 05:41 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

i give it...... 4 months until new release dates are announced. Reply

Thread

Link

I was in my young 20s when the first one came out, i feel like ill be nearing my 40s by the time these all come out Reply

Thread

Link

the second one better be good Reply

Thread

Link

keep it Reply

Thread

Link