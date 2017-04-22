Ilie Nastase is the subject of an ITF investigation over a comment about Serena Williams' pregnancy
Ilie Nastase is the subject of an ITF investigation over a comment about Serena Williams' pregnancy: https://t.co/QjoMNcRb2H pic.twitter.com/lqh7dWEYDD— Sky Sports Tennis 🎾 (@SkySportsTennis) April 22, 2017
Ilie Nastase is Romania's Fed Cup captain
ITF : International Tennis Federation
During the press conference on Friday :
• Nastase was heard saying: "Let's see what colour it has. Chocolate with milk?"
An ITF statement issued in response read:
"The ITF does not tolerate discriminatory and offensive language and behaviour of any kind. We are aware of alleged comments made by Romanian captain Ilie Nastase and have begun an immediate investigation so that we have the full facts of the situation before taking further and appropriate action."
• The 70-year-old then jokily asked for GB captain Anne Keothavong's (who is married and 18 weeks pregnant) room number, and also said to her "We keep being attracted."
• To Eleanor Crooks (the Press Association's female reporter who was the sole English journalist present) he said : "Why did you write that? You're stupid, you're
stupid."
Ms Crooks said : "He repeatedly called me stupid, asked me why what he said was racist. I explained we simply reported what he said and that it was unnecessary to make such a comment about colour. He said the English were out to get him and called me stupid a few more times.[...] he did not dispute the accuracy of what was reported."
• Simona Halep (Romania's world No 5) said he "maybe" owed Williams an apology. "He's joking all the time and I'm 100 per cent that was a joke. I don't believe that was something bad coming from him but I think it was not respectful a little bit with his comment. But we cannot get upset on Ilie, he's like that and he's with us the same."
Ilie Nastase aims abuse at Britain's Johanna Konta at Fed Cup https://t.co/nEbCyawO4g— Sky News (@SkyNews) April 22, 2017
Romania's Fed Cup captain faces an investigation after a foul-mouthed tirade
The 70-year-old called Great Britain's captain Anne Keothavong and player Johanna Konta "f***ing bitches".
Konta was upset and in tears.
The ITF said Nastase was asked to leave the court for "unsportsmanlike conduct". "His accreditation was removed and he will play no further part in the tie,"
source. source
*screams internally*
When will white people learn that "I have a black friend" excuse is as irrelevant as "this misogynistic man has sex with women"?
I know these sorts of remarks were acceptable ~back in his day,~ but he's had ample time to get the multiple memos and knock it off. It's not cute.
Time to get some self-respect sis.
This crusty old man needs to disappear
Edited at 2017-04-22 05:56 pm (UTC)
the next generation will feel the exact same way about us tbh
OK, that is disgusting.
Why are ppl so creepy about interracial babies?
Wait, Serena's pregnant? Who's the father, the reddit guy?
She is 5 months pregnant. She is done with tennis for this year.
Yeah the Reddit guy is the father