Ilie Nastase is the subject of an ITF investigation over a comment about Serena Williams' pregnancy

Ilie Nastase is Romania's Fed Cup captainITF : International Tennis FederationDuring the press conference on Friday :• Nastase was heard saying: "Let's see what colour it has. Chocolate with milk?"An ITF statement issued in response read:"The ITF does not tolerate discriminatory and offensive language and behaviour of any kind. We are aware of alleged comments made by Romanian captain Ilie Nastase and have begun an immediate investigation so that we have the full facts of the situation before taking further and appropriate action."• The 70-year-old then jokily asked for GB captain Anne Keothavong's (who is married and 18 weeks pregnant) room number, and also said to her "We keep being attracted."• To Eleanor Crooks (the Press Association's female reporter who was the sole English journalist present) he said : "Why did you write that? You're stupid, you'restupid."Ms Crooks said : "He repeatedly called me stupid, asked me why what he said was racist. I explained we simply reported what he said and that it was unnecessary to make such a comment about colour. He said the English were out to get him and called me stupid a few more times.[...] he did not dispute the accuracy of what was reported."• Simona Halep (Romania's world No 5) said he "maybe" owed Williams an apology. "He's joking all the time and I'm 100 per cent that was a joke. I don't believe that was something bad coming from him but I think it was not respectful a little bit with his comment. But we cannot get upset on Ilie, he's like that and he's with us the same."Romania's Fed Cup captain faces an investigation after a foul-mouthed tiradeThe 70-year-old called Great Britain's captain Anne Keothavong and player Johanna Konta "f***ing bitches".Konta was upset and in tears.The ITF said Nastase was asked to leave the court for "unsportsmanlike conduct". "His accreditation was removed and he will play no further part in the tie,"