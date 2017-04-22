Farrah needs to go, same with Cucu. Reply

I'm struggling to see what the people see in Sasha. It's the same trite, repackaged Pearl/Max aesthetic and I just can't. Reply

Same. She always looks polished, but I'm never impressed, tbh. Reply

mte. i think its just her editing. or she's just boring. Reply

I saw Sasha's Nightgowns show in Brooklyn a couple of months ago and she's amazing. She really is nothing like Max or Pearl - I think the show isn't right for showcasing her talent.



Edited at 2017-04-22 02:59 pm (UTC) Reply

No she def isn't Reply

I get comparing her to Max but Pearl? They have nothing in common other than being white and skinny. Reply

Same. I keep forgetting she's on the show and I mistake her for Sasha Belle lmao. Reply

Valentina is life! Reply

Yes! She's a beacon for positivity and self-esteem. I absolutely adore her. Reply

She's the sweetest <3



Although I did think it was unintentionally shady when she basically told Farrah 'oh, that person who supported you so much is now the person you'll have to lipsync against' I'm like gurl, Farrah is already a mess, stop adding fuel to the fire lol I understand she was probably just repeating what Farrah knew so she'd show she understood her but it was kinda hilarious to me lol Reply

LOL yes I was living for it tbh. Way to make her feel even worse Valentina lol.



Idgaf I need more shadiness this season. Reply

jesus alexis and aja are annoying Reply

God yes. I loathe Aja, inside and out, she always looks like shit and her attitude is stank, so when she's the focus of a segment I tune her out.



I forgot that Alexis even existed until last night's episode, but she killed it as Kris. However, her blaming the other girls for her own poor decision to wear that ugly dress on the runway is some bullshit. Especially when they all clapped back and said, "bitch we try to help but you brush us off!" Reply

Seriously. Alexis has this confident, condescending air about her and I can only imagine the idea "Hm, should I maybe ask if this look is good?" didn't even cross her mind. And if it did and she did ask somebody, I'd be willing to bet she would've just worn that same-ass look anyway.



She always finds a way to snag a bit of screen time each episode, and it's always her saying something hyper-critical, unwarranted and negative. Sorry nobody helped you Alexis, but let's be real-- you don't value their opinion anyway. Reply

I can't bring myself to hate Aja since she delivered her iconic Linda Evangelista speech.



We haven't had one of those since Mimi vs. Shangela and WE NEEDED IT. Reply

i love that Val's personality is coming out! everyone was calling her boring and devoid of personality and its obvious she was just shy at first



and everyone was coming for the judges being biased towards Valentina when its really Peppermint imo. her look was shit and her performance was only safe.



Edited at 2017-04-22 01:13 pm (UTC) Reply

Yeah there is always something crunchy about Peppermint's looks and she keeps getting away with it Reply

Its bc other people are worse so far lol Reply

her wig line always annoys the fuck out of me Reply

Her fashion to me is so tacky most of the time. I can't get over her lingerie look. Yikes. Reply

peppermint's look is very dated Reply

I felt so bad for Nina on this episode. She is a fierce queen, but she is self-destructive. I see a lot of myself in her, feeling like you're not good enough, the self-doubt that pulls inward and creates a wall of negativity that no one can get over. I really hope she can move away from that because I would hate to see her go home before her time for giving up. The mantra seems to be with her "Reject them before they reject me." Reply

same. As someone on Twitter wrote, I'm the Nina Bonina Brown of my life - I know I'm good at some stuff, but my attitude can be very "self-sabotaging" Reply

mte



and it doesn't seem like she's in a better place either :/ Reply

I literally choked up when Shea was talking to her and encouraging her, when she said 'then do it for me' I LOST IT. I love them both and I wish Nina was more confident bc she slays <3 Reply

Lol @ Alexis blaming everyone for her shitty look Reply

Valentina, did you STONE those shoes??



Your smile is beautiful! Reply

Farrah cries like an emotional pregnant woman.



I'm gonna be in the bottom!

*cries*

They said exactly what I was doubting myself for

*cries*

*people laugh about other stuff and try to be cheerful*

Oh my god Cynthia I'm gonna have to lip sync against you!

*cries* Reply

lmao As soon as she said "I've never vacuumed" I could tell she had a lot of growing up to do.



Edited at 2017-04-22 02:09 pm (UTC) Reply

What?! I need to rewatch cuz I didn't catch that part. Reply

I was dead when she was crying while saying it was the first time people told her she wears to much highlighter lol Reply

loved shea telling nina to do it for all the dark skin brown girls <3 Reply

I so can relate to Nina's paranoia and always feeling like the world is against you . Still rooting for her Reply

I can't stand Alexis. she's the perfect example of mediocrity being your peak. Reply

After this episode of untucked, ... I don't like that kind of person. Making a comments or two in frustration like "why didn't anyone tell me to change my outfit??!" but she went on for like 10 minutes of "It's everyone's fault they didn't like my outfit! What's wrong with everyone else?? You should have all told me this look wasn't good!"



That is so... something. This is a competition. Reply

Like a queen could be really sheisty and walk up and be like "girl you look amazing" knowing full well she looks like shit. Play the game. Reply

And then there was Nina with her back literally turned to Alexis



being everyone's bff apparently worked in her favor bc none of the queens had the balls to say it's not their job to make sure she looks good. They all acted real polite and nice when Alexis deserved a much harsher wake up call.And then there was Nina with her back literally turned to Alexis Reply

farrah, cynthia can go



i love peppermints personality but them looks???? so local



theyre beginning to give sasha an edit so she'll prob endup staying longer than anticipated



slay coulee like it clicked for me last night i love ha now, nina ... wtf happened sis



farrah, cynthia can go

i love peppermints personality but them looks???? so local

theyre beginning to give sasha an edit so she'll prob endup staying longer than anticipated

slay coulee like it clicked for me last night i love ha now, nina ... wtf happened sis

tbh the queens this season are boring & have lackluster style so but all stars was amazing so i might just b comparing unfairly alexis could b such a good queen if she came back down to earth off her high horse her kris literally carried the musical ummm aja is obv the polarizing figure this season & valentina slays Reply

I think it's a fair assessment. Even if you compare them to the season 8 girls - Acid Betty, Kim Chi who were serving looks for days and topped with personalities like Thorgy and Bob - Season 9 girls seem so unpolished and lost that a newbie queen is getting noticed. Reply

I was living for that Shea/Nina moment. Get your shit together Nina! Reply

I love what Alexis brings to the stage, but backstage she's a mess.



The friendship moments between Farrah and Valentina, and Shea and Nina were cute. Really hope Nina's working towards a growth edit Reply

it's so funny to me how fans of the show have to just blatantly hope for a good edit for their favorite queens, instead of rooting for them directly. It doesn't tremendously irk me, because I've sort of developed my own way of consolidating the queens and the editing and building an opinion out of that-- but the editors have gotten really formulaic too. Like we know who wins based on judge reaction cutaways, who stays/goes based on how long they show a queen lip-syncing for, etc etc. Reply

Oh I definitely agree that the editors are formulaic. You can always tell who's going to win from the first episode.



I just always cross my fingers for good long-running edits for the queens I like, because at the end of the day, they can't escape the constructed narratives. I take them as show-characters as long as they're on Drag Race, so I don't like seeing the queens I support falling into cringey or baitey storylines that could lead to some real hate from people who don't know how to separate the queens' edited personas and work, from their everyday life personas and work. In the same way, I don't like it when queens who I have real reason to dislike (Charlie Hides) get a good edit, because then people defend them when they really shouldn't. Reply

