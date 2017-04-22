April 22nd, 2017, 08:06 am pikapika217 Untucked - Season 9 episode 5 SourceWhat pop culture musical do you want to see ONTD? Tagged: reality show - vh1, rupaul / drag race Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 107107 comments Add comment
Although I did think it was unintentionally shady when she basically told Farrah 'oh, that person who supported you so much is now the person you'll have to lipsync against' I'm like gurl, Farrah is already a mess, stop adding fuel to the fire lol I understand she was probably just repeating what Farrah knew so she'd show she understood her but it was kinda hilarious to me lol
Idgaf I need more shadiness this season.
I forgot that Alexis even existed until last night's episode, but she killed it as Kris. However, her blaming the other girls for her own poor decision to wear that ugly dress on the runway is some bullshit. Especially when they all clapped back and said, "bitch we try to help but you brush us off!"
She always finds a way to snag a bit of screen time each episode, and it's always her saying something hyper-critical, unwarranted and negative. Sorry nobody helped you Alexis, but let's be real-- you don't value their opinion anyway.
We haven't had one of those since Mimi vs. Shangela and WE NEEDED IT.
and everyone was coming for the judges being biased towards Valentina when its really Peppermint imo. her look was shit and her performance was only safe.
and it doesn't seem like she's in a better place either :/
Your smile is beautiful!
I'm gonna be in the bottom!
*cries*
They said exactly what I was doubting myself for
*cries*
*people laugh about other stuff and try to be cheerful*
Oh my god Cynthia I'm gonna have to lip sync against you!
*cries*
That is so... something. This is a competition.
And then there was Nina with her back literally turned to Alexis
farrah, cynthia can go
i love peppermints personality but them looks???? so local
theyre beginning to give sasha an edit so she'll prob endup staying longer than anticipated
slay coulee like it clicked for me last night i love ha now, nina ... wtf happened sis #iwasrootingforu ummm aja is obv the polarizing figure this season & valentina slays
tbh the queens this season are boring & have lackluster style so but all stars was amazing so i might just b comparing unfairly
The friendship moments between Farrah and Valentina, and Shea and Nina were cute. Really hope Nina's working towards a growth edit
I just always cross my fingers for good long-running edits for the queens I like, because at the end of the day, they can't escape the constructed narratives. I take them as show-characters as long as they're on Drag Race, so I don't like seeing the queens I support falling into cringey or baitey storylines that could lead to some real hate from people who don't know how to separate the queens' edited personas and work, from their everyday life personas and work. In the same way, I don't like it when queens who I have real reason to dislike (Charlie Hides) get a good edit, because then people defend them when they really shouldn't.