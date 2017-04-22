Bill O'Reilly's '98 Novel Foreshadowing + Atamanuik's Impersonating Trump + Alex Jones skit

lol@O'Reilly writing novels in the 90s Reply

Ivanka Trump is officially visiting Germany next week 🙃 Reply

Are you fucking kidding me? HOW IS NO ONE ALARMED ABOUT THIS?? Why is this happening???? Reply

Bc he's so presidential now for bombing syria and Ivanka is super pretty Reply

Oh gods, the fuck up potential. Reply

Don't worry bb, we're getting Sally Yates testifying at a public hearing next week too! Reply

Yesss I read about that!! Reply

Must see TV!! Reply

what in the honest hell Reply

i can't Reply

I was watching this video from 2003 of Al Franken giving an example of how Bill is a liar just after he went on about how he's not a liar. It was cracking me up, Bill freaks the fuck out.

Franken nicknaming him Bill O'Lie-ly still makes me cackle. Reply

He's such a prick, it's incredible. Reply

Lmao stephen's glee over o'reilly's firing and mocking alex jones gives me so much life Reply

Bill O'Reilly writes his novels in the third person present and it's gross. Reply

excuse you



if it's good enough for naruto smut on FF.net, it's good enough for bill "master of prose" o'reilly Reply

I remember in an episode of 30 Rock



Liz: “What Bill O’Reilly erotic novel are you living in?”

Jack: “I suppose our situation is most reminiscent of The Commodore’s Lust from the Patriots After Dark series.”



I would read that. I bet in between closing totally sick deals that are never fully explained and educating America via his Pulitzer prize winning journalism a jowly white man who weirdly looks like an old baby is visited in his office by a bevy of 'attractive' women including a infamous feminazi who ends up succumbing to the awesome power of 4 inch penis and a Latina who looks like Eva Mendes but is a cleaner with a 'Birth of a Nation' level racist accent. Reply

the plot to those who trespass is ridiculous. i remember when the boring, rote sex scenes were mocked online years ago. Reply

That twirl is everythingggg Reply

I need a gif of Colbert twirling Reply

Also, lol @ Alex Jones saying he couldn't remember details about his kids because he had too much chili. Iirc he has also used that as an excuse for some of his manic behavior on air. Like how much chili is he eating that it is affecting his mental faculties Reply

maybe it's the chili from El Viaje Misterioso de Nuestro Jomer. Reply

Hahah I guess if he is acting based on the advice of a hallucinatory coyote born of too many hot peppers that would explain a lot of his behavior Reply

lmao i read that as "too much chill" and went "WHERE?" Reply

I can't stop laughing at this.



Edited at 2017-04-22 05:39 pm (UTC) Reply

The transcripts of Jones' testimony was quite the trip. Reply

I lost it when he was on Bitch Sesh discussing the housewives as Trump. Reply

That was legitimately one of the funniest things I've heard all year. Reply

He posted an even funnier Alex Jones skit last night. I love Colbert. He can get it. Reply

I completely forgot he was the "fuck it we'll do it live" guy. I think when I saw that clip I didn't know who he really was and so I kind of forgot about him and assumed that guy was not in the biz anymore. Reply

