Bill O'Reilly's '98 Novel Foreshadowing + Atamanuik's Impersonating Trump + Alex Jones skit
- In Bill O'Reilly's 1998 novel 'Those Who Trespass: A Novel of Television and Murder', you read about a television journalist who gets fired from his comfy network gig, foreshadowing what may happen in real life
- Anthony Atamanuik does a great impersonation of Trump, starting @ 2:48
-Talking about how Alex Jones couldn't remember basic facts about his children because had a big bowl of chili for lunch, @ 4:13 Colbert strips down to his underwear and rubs chili on his upper thigh
if it's good enough for naruto smut on FF.net, it's good enough for bill "master of prose" o'reilly
Liz: “What Bill O’Reilly erotic novel are you living in?”
Jack: “I suppose our situation is most reminiscent of The Commodore’s Lust from the Patriots After Dark series.”
I would read that. I bet in between closing totally sick deals that are never fully explained and educating America via his Pulitzer prize winning journalism a jowly white man who weirdly looks like an old baby is visited in his office by a bevy of 'attractive' women including a infamous feminazi who ends up succumbing to the awesome power of 4 inch penis and a Latina who looks like Eva Mendes but is a cleaner with a 'Birth of a Nation' level racist accent.
Edited at 2017-04-22 05:39 pm (UTC)
And have we talked about the fact that Alex Jones apparently wants to fight the dude who sort of parodied him on Homeland, and the actor is actually an experienced boxer and it'd be the greatest thing ever if that happened? prayercircle.gif