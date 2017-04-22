kate moss pink hair

Bill O'Reilly's '98 Novel Foreshadowing + Atamanuik's Impersonating Trump + Alex Jones skit



- In Bill O'Reilly's 1998 novel 'Those Who Trespass: A Novel of Television and Murder', you read about a television journalist who gets fired from his comfy network gig, foreshadowing what may happen in real life



- Anthony Atamanuik does a great impersonation of Trump, starting @ 2:48



-Talking about how Alex Jones couldn't remember basic facts about his children because had a big bowl of chili for lunch, @ 4:13 Colbert strips down to his underwear and rubs chili on his upper thigh



