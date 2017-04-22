Eva Longoria shuts down pregnancy rumors



"So, I saw some pictures of myself. Really fat, on a boat. I have to tell you all I did was eat cheese. I ate cheese! So that's the news of the day. Not pregnant, just eating a lot of cheese, a lot of wine, a lot of pancakes.”
"Everybody's saying I'm pregnant and I'm not. I was just lactose intolerant apparently. Today no belly. I just had to share, because my whole family's calling me, asking me if I'm pregnant. Yes, I looked pregnant. But that was just a ball of cheese. Ball of cheese in my stomach. But seriously, I looked so fat but you know what, that happens to people. Everybody gets bloated. I’m not bloated today but this is pre-pancake. I’m about to go eat a pancake."





source instagram.
source eva's message.
source pic of Eva on the boat
Tagged: , , ,