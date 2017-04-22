Eva Longoria shuts down pregnancy rumors

relatable Reply

Right? She said "pancakes," and I thought, "Oh, yeah. I'd be rocking a food baby, too." Reply

I'm so over baby speculation when a woman has some bloody bloat going on. Like. FFS. Reply

Bodies how do they work Reply

Same. Sad that she even had to post this. Reply

I have a co-worker who purposefully eats big meals whenever she has to go to the bank or anywhere she'll need to get in line so she can pretend she's pregnant. I've seen her legit change into a tank top just so it'll highlight her belly (that doesn't even look like pregnant belly to me).



Irony is she often complains online about how corrupt and dishonest people in our country are and i'm like YEAH BITCH, STARTING FROM YOU. Reply

I have slight lactose intolerance too, and my belly swells everytime I have something milk related (milkshakes, milk on my cereal, etc.) I can't think of the number of times some people have asked if I was pregnant, and I'm like "Dude, I just drank a chocolate malt milkshake, leave me alone." Reply

Dairy is the worst. I get so bloated for 2-3 days. People always comment on me gaining/losing weight even though I weigh the same. The difference is astounding! :/



Edited at 2017-04-22 11:51 am (UTC) Reply

she really has self-esteem issues Reply

Yeah that's what I took away from this too. Reply

understandable when people are texting, messaging, calling her all because of a food baby =/ Reply

mte Reply

yep, she's been getting pregnancy rumours since DH days for every tiny little bump she has. Reply

yeah....you shouldn't appease body critics by referring to yourself as 'really fat' when youre tiny just because your six pack isn't showing at the moment. it's not at all funny. ugh Reply

mte Reply

honestly, she called herself fat a million times Reply

welcome to the reality of a vast majority of women. Reply

I love her and understand why she'd clarify on that but she's being really extra about insisting on how "fat" she looked... especially since she says it happens to everybody. Also it sucks so much that dairy does that, because I could never live without eating yogurt



Edited at 2017-04-22 11:54 am (UTC) Reply

I feel like extra is her baseline personality. She's never been a low-key talk show guest. She's either like this all the time, or just tries too hard to be funny whenever she makes a public statement. It's not bad, just intermittently awkward Reply

nondiary yogurt is delish btw! Reply

stop spreading lies Reply

so delicious coconut milk yogurt is my JAM Reply

Idk it's rubbing me the wrong way that's she keeps saying she looked "really fat" or "so fat". That's a little too much I think and what about ppl who are more overweight than that and see her calling her small bloated body "really fat". Reply

this Reply

mte Reply

exactly. nagl Reply

But maybe that's how she felt in those pics or saw herself as fat. Especially considering the environment she lives in. Reply

and what about ppl who are more overweight than that



what about them? she isn't obligated to hold America's hand and the concept of role models is completely stupid Reply

lmao mte Reply

lol right? Reply

Yeah lol. Other people's feelings aren't her problem. Reply

lol agreed Reply

I don't think it's holding the hands of America or being a role model if you're just being considerate of other people's feelings/situations and choosing to word things differently. It's almost like a really rich person complaining about being "Really Poor" one day when they maybe forgot their money at home and couldn't afford lunch or something. That person wasn't "Really Poor" and Eva Longoria isn't "Really Fat". She's not doing anything crazy wrong by exaggerating her feelings, it's just nagl and makes her seem a little detached. Reply

Parent

That's how she feels about HER body, though? She shouldn't have to worry about offending other people when joking about herself only. Reply

I mean, I guess. But honestly people should read a comment someone makes about herself and immediately think about how it is about them. She shouldn't be held responsible for that at least. Reply

yeap, it's too much but @ the same time that's fat by her standards, and those are the ones she has to live with. People always bitch about how ~insensitive it is when a smaller girl calls herself fat when there are so many other fat girls in the world. Like ok, one of my best friends is probably 50lbs heavier than me and I make a point to not call myself fat in front of her but by my own standars, I am fat right now and that doesn't change in my mind just bc someone else is fatter. Reply

ia. i don't doubt that it's how she sees herself in her head, but that doesn't make it insensitive to say it out loud. I never say anything about feeling fat around my roommate who's bigger than me, and it bothers me (and prob my roommate also) when our other roommate who is so tiny and toned calls herself fat. Reply

I'm over thin women using "fat" as a negative word Reply

We all have our problems with being "fat". When I had a perfect figure I still thought that I'm super fat. Now two sizes bigger I can't say that I feel bigger. I have the same opinion about my body. Reply

thin women do not have the same body problems as fat women. its okay to have self acceptance issues, and it's impossible not to in this society with perfect photoshopped bodies crammed down everyone's throat, but what I have a problem with is thin women saying "ugh i look so fat". that's harmful to fat women. I'm just saying be careful with your words. when my thin friends say shit like that it's literally like a slap in the face. Reply

Omg thank you. I've been super underweight and I still think of myself as fat all the time/feel consumed with how my body looks 24/7, and it's torture. I say other people bigger/smaller than me as fat, it's just something internalized. It's annoying how peoiple think that we can't have struggles. Reply

It's odd to me how people try to make a point of not using fat as a bad word while in the same breath acting like thin people are obligated to feel happy with their bodies basically just because they're not fat. Reply

I looked so fat but you know what, that happens to people.



Where was she negative about that word? If anything, in this post she says that belly on her makes her look pregnant, and since she's pretty thin it's kind of true. Reply

the general media needs to stop with pregnancy speculations. who really cares that much if a celeb pops out a few kids? Reply

No need to call yourself fat, no need to address this on social media period. But if she really needed to clear the air, there are plenty of other ways to do it. Reply

i saw this on her snapchat , is she googling herself? because who is checking for her? then again she said her family was non stop asking her if she was pregnant Reply

❓❓❓

She's had a steady career since DH

She was just on Empire or will be

She was actively in invoked in election support for her community Reply

ok then i stand corrected Reply

shes Latina, so obviously not you. Reply

Parent

Constant scrutiny about your body type and weight in Hollywood must take a toll on you so I'll side-eye but forgive her for the "really fat" comment

Anyway I bloat so hard after almost every meal with dairy or wheat :( I'm totally ok with not consuming dairy, but just try to pry bread or pasta from my claws Reply

Lol, bread is so good and so E-val. Reply

Say it's a food baby, but don't call yourself fat when you're a thin woman. Jeez. Reply

lol we've all been there



tbh I'm not gonna criticise her for saying she looked "really fat". If I wore something form-fitting and people started asking me if I was pregnant I would feel fat too.



Edited at 2017-04-22 12:07 pm (UTC) Reply

The only dairy i can handle is greek yogurt and not every day either, every few days at most. I had some blue bell ice cream the other night bc i was having a wicked craving and my body was soooo angry wth me 😭 but it was sooo delicious. It had Butterfinger chunks it!! None of the non dairy ice creams have fun stuff like that.



Edited at 2017-04-22 12:12 pm (UTC) Reply

Yea they do lol Ben and jerrys has one with cookies and peanut butter in it. Both their brand and so delicious make non dairy ice cream that has stuff in it. Reply

Aw man. I have never seen a fun so delicious ice cream. I alwaya only find the basic flavors. My grocery stores suck. Ill have to look for b&j ones though. I know they are oit there but i never have seen them before. 😭😭 Reply

Ben & Jerrys vegas/non dairy ice cream is delicious Reply

I can literally eat anything and everything and the only issue is that I gain weight. I've seen my friends pass out and throw up bc they powered through eating delicious things they couldn't handle (especially sweets/cheese) while the worst that happens to me is that I feel a little belly ache that can be quickly relieved with a visit to the toilet.



It's both a blessing and a curse lol Reply

she's doin too much for sure but also saying you look or feel fat isn't a commentary on anyone else. she looked fat for HER personal body shape… i mean that is a fat pic of her. she also never said gross or bad, just fat and full of cheese Reply

a non 100x100 speaking sense 💯 Reply

i mean that is a fat pic of her



wtf?





I mean bye at ur second to last sentences tbh :/



But exactly lmao



She has enough issues, no need to project your own on to her too lol



i mean fat 44444 her like come on you know what i mean. she looks like she could be pregnant, like everyone thought Reply

isn't saying you look fat when you're clearly small inherently a commentary on everyone else? LOL



and im not taking some political 50-reply thread stance on this i just thought it was funny dont @ me



Fucking this, JFC there isn't a trademark on this damn word. Reply

this is true, and i think people who take offense to that situation and almost try to claim the word as whatever it is they want it to be or think it should be need to get over themselves Reply

Link