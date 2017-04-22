Netflix’s ’13 Reasons Why’ Is The Most Tweeted About Show of 2017

Gross. But that's the power of tweens I guess. Reply

“The Vampire Diaries” at No. 2



...how

TVD has one of the biggest and most passionate fan followings world wide!

doesn't pll have a huge social media impact as well?? questionable

Season 7b has started this week

The show was on hiatus before that

It's for 2017

didn't it just finish? prob people reminiscing

Finale season of a 7 year old show

Series finale

Series finale?



I think some people also go back and re-watch the early seasons, and may be nostalgic for them. Reply

Link

So many people have recommended to me that I need to watch this show, when I'm at work, going out, etc. But I have no interest whatsoever, and the reasons people gush about why it's worth watching never persuades me Reply

Don't watch it, it's garbage and honestly destructive imo in the way it portrays teens and mental illness.

Link

I didn't find that it portrayed mental illness destructively. I think the coverage of it did ('see how TRW's make-up artists did Hannah's on-trend bath tub suicide make-up!') plus the sad thing is kids will romanticise anything, regardless of intent. Look at 'The Fault in our Stars', which was admittedly trash. And the gross fucking wellspring of opportunistic YA writers churning out 'cancer romances'. And the 'I wish I was Hazel!' tweets.

Reply

Link

u ok hun? Reply

Link

This! I'm just like I'll pass thanks. Reply

Link

same, i just can't bring myself to want to watch it. Reply

Link

It's not good, don't waste your time. Reply

Link

I personally did not like it Reply

Link

I think it's really good. A bit slow, but overall good. Reply

Link

dont waste ur time, it's not worth watching Reply

Link

Yeah my friend is really into it but i just can't bring myself to watch. Reply

Link

its great, got a diverse and hot cast and the acting is good and not destructive idk wtf that user up there is on about lol Reply

Link

I'm over this show already, fandoms really ruin everything Reply

Link

facts Reply

Link

lmao same here Reply

Link

They really do Reply

Link

just let it end



and let a new show w better depictions of mental illness take its place Reply

Link

because "welcome to your tape" became a meme, not because the show is good. calm down variety. Reply

Link

never heard of this meme, riverdale should be up there with the arty whiteboy meme smh Reply

Link

the i'm weird meme lol Reply

Link

lmao that meme is iconic Reply

Link

and then there's the side of the fandom who thinks welcome to your tape is super offensive so then they gotta tweet about it Reply

Link

Those are the characters most tweeted about??? Reply

Link



I guess it must be his [ Spoiler (click to open) ] his death



Edited at 2017-04-22 02:07 pm (UTC) I am surprised that Jeff is on the listI guess it must be his Reply

Link

his character was the only good person Reply

Expand

Link

The hashtag #JeffDeservedBetter was trending, I think that's why lmao, everyone felt bad for him. Reply

Link

I keep wondering if should read the book first before the show? Reply

Link

don't, the book sucks and it's not necessary Reply

Link

nah Reply

Link

I watched the show and read the book right after. The book sucked, but it's a crazy easy read.



The show is a definite upgrade. Reply

Link

This show had so many damn issues. I wouldn't recommend this shit to anybody who has ever dealt with suicidal ideation or bullying, seriously



Edited at 2017-04-22 11:59 am (UTC) Reply

Link

This, tbh. I'm a couple years out of the darkest part of my depression and have never been triggered by anything in the media but after I finished this show I caught myself fantasizing a little about people's reactions/guilt/whatever if I were to kill my self. Obviously everyone's different but I'd be worried about depressed teens, or honestly just teens in general, watching this show. The emphasis on anti-bullying without much emphasis on anti-suicide and mental health awareness was...misguided imo. Reply

Link

This a bit. But it also helped in that I think it was able to say a lot of things about feeling lonely and exhausted by mental illness I didn't have the strength to say. I do agree though, I think they could have dealt with mental illness better in that they should have explained Hannah was mentally ill and that the bullying exacerbated things rather than causing her suicide, which is something I didn't really consider until now due to where I was and the assumption that it would be obvious. Reply

Link

ia Reply

Link

fantasizing a little about people's reactions/guilt/whatever if I were to kill my self.



tbh I find myself doing this even when I'm feeling okay :/ Reply

Expand

Link

The main thing that really turned me off from the show was their horrible lack of emphasis on anti-suicide. Esp considering how so many middle schoolers and high schoolers (and god forbid, even younger kids) are watching this. They're exactly the types to be like YOU'LL REGRET IT ONCE IM GONE. And I find that terrifying. Reply

Link

mte, the way it deals with mental illness, depression and suicide is almost dangerous tbh Reply

Link

Thanks for this.



I've been really undecided about the show. I haven't watched it, but I've struggled with depression for most of my life and I'm not sure I want to watch 13 hours of a show like this, or that it'd be a good idea for me to do so. Reply

Link

people are so overdramatic about this show Reply

Link

there's so much discourse about this on fb about how it's not healthy or a good portrayal of mental health and then my friend keeps telling people to stop writing fanfic for it and idek anything about it but damn Reply

Link

this is one of the very few instances where I find ff completely unnecessary and probably 99% of it is downright insulting Reply

Link

Didn't watch it Reply

Link

can someone spoil the entire plot of this to me? I don't intend to ever watch it but I want to be up on pop culture. Reply

Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] A girl kills herself and leaves behind tapes addressed to all the people at her school she believes contributed to her suicide. Each person has to listen to all of the tapes, then pass them along to the next person. It's mostly centered on Clay, who had a crush on her and can't figure out why he's on the tapes, and because it has to be stretched out over 13 episodes, won't just binge listen to them to find out. Basically she was bullied, isolated, sexually harassed and raped, and finally not taken seriously by her school counselor. It's also about the thirteen kids on the tapes trying to keep anyone else from hearing them, and dealing with the fallout and guilt from what's on them. Oh, and her parents are suing the school so there's some legal drama thrown in there.



Honestly it's slightly better than it really has any right to be, mostly due to acting and directing, but as soon as you think critically about it the jig is up lol. Honestly it's slightly better than it really has any right to be, mostly due to acting and directing, but as soon as you think critically about it the jig is up lol. Reply

Link

your last sentence i am s c r e a m i n g



literally my thought process journey with this show LMAO Reply

Link

lol i'm so over people recommending me to watch this. i don't wanna!!!! Reply

