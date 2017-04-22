Netflix’s ’13 Reasons Why’ Is The Most Tweeted About Show of 2017
.@netflix’s #13ReasonsWhy is the most tweeted about show of 2017 so far (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/Kcbclu7DjQ pic.twitter.com/cuuDKuaRKx— Variety (@Variety) April 22, 2017
• more than 11 million tweets since its launch on Mar. 30.
• the Netflix series is trailed behind by “The Vampire Diaries” at No. 2 and “The Walking Dead” at No. 3.
• the most tweeted about characters are Hannah, Clay, Jeff, Alex and Justin.
• drastic growth for the cast members’ personal twitter accounts.
• Langford has also attracted a giant Instagram following with 2.9 million followers.
source
...how
The show was on hiatus before that
It's for 2017
Series finale
I think some people also go back and re-watch the early seasons, and may be nostalgic for them.
This! I'm just like I'll pass thanks.
and let a new show w better depictions of mental illness take its place
I guess it must be his [Spoiler (click to open)]his death
Edited at 2017-04-22 02:07 pm (UTC)
The show is a definite upgrade.
Edited at 2017-04-22 11:59 am (UTC)
tbh I find myself doing this even when I'm feeling okay :/
I've been really undecided about the show. I haven't watched it, but I've struggled with depression for most of my life and I'm not sure I want to watch 13 hours of a show like this, or that it'd be a good idea for me to do so.
Honestly it's slightly better than it really has any right to be, mostly due to acting and directing, but as soon as you think critically about it the jig is up lol.
literally my thought process journey with this show LMAO