Netflix’s ’13 Reasons Why’ Is The Most Tweeted About Show of 2017



• more than 11 million tweets since its launch on Mar. 30.
• the Netflix series is trailed behind by “The Vampire Diaries” at No. 2 and “The Walking Dead” at No. 3.
• the most tweeted about characters are Hannah, Clay, Jeff, Alex and Justin.
• drastic growth for the cast members’ personal twitter accounts.
• Langford has also attracted a giant Instagram following with 2.9 million followers.

source
