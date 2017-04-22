orphan

Elisabeth Moss says "Handmaid's Tale" isn't a feminist story



-The new series debuts on Hulu on April 26th

-If you fell asleep or were high during English class in high school, Margaret Atwood's classic feminist dystopia The Handmaid's Tale imagines a future U.S. society that's been taken over by a right-wing theocracy (lbr this is actually the present now) and women are forbidden to read, cannot control money and everyone spies on each other. Pollution has also caused widespread infertility and a shrinking population, so "handmaids" are assigned to rich couples to be their surrogates and slaves.

-Star of the new Hulu series, Elisabeth Moss, had this to say: "For me, it's not a feminist story. It is a human story because women's rights are human rights...I never approach anything with any sort of political agenda. I approach it from a very human place."

