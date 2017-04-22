Elisabeth Moss says "Handmaid's Tale" isn't a feminist story
-The new series debuts on Hulu on April 26th
-If you fell asleep or were high during English class in high school, Margaret Atwood's classic feminist dystopia The Handmaid's Tale imagines a future U.S. society that's been taken over by a right-wing theocracy (lbr this is actually the present now) and women are forbidden to read, cannot control money and everyone spies on each other. Pollution has also caused widespread infertility and a shrinking population, so "handmaids" are assigned to rich couples to be their surrogates and slaves.
-Star of the new Hulu series, Elisabeth Moss, had this to say: "For me, it's not a feminist story. It is a human story because women's rights are human rights...I never approach anything with any sort of political agenda. I approach it from a very human place."
e.g. i corrected somebody online who said "there are more women in STEM jobs than men" with sources to back me up, and i got tons of messages calling me a radfem. i didn't even talk about why there's fewer women, i just stated an objective fact, but they assume if a woman says anything about gender they're wrong and they hate men. rme.
Also Margaret Atwood doesnt technically identify as a feminist tbf.
But yeah, it is.
I must say this will be a bit unpleasant to watch because I find her face very unpleasant to look at. And I'm approaching this from a very human place.
Moss opened up about the importance of extended and adequate maternity leave for women, and also explained why some of today’s cultural problems still mirror those from the Mad Men era. “I think until there is complete pay for women, I don’t think that we’re out of the dark,” she explained. “The great thing that’s happening now is there’s such a resurgence in girls, in youth culture. Of women kind of recognizing what feminism is again. Of taking ownership of feminism again. Of not being ashamed of it. There’s sort of this new wave of feminism that I’ve seen happen over the last decade. And I think it’s fantastic.”
I want to think that Scientology is manipulating her to be less "political" but, eh...
the only cast member that did was ann dowd. she was outspoken and making the connection between the show and the current political climate. margaret atwood herself wrote an op ed in the times about it, so i'm unsure why the producers and cast are afraid to say it has new meaning in the current political state.
i think the suits in the network must've said something idk. the producers of the show are white men.
Feminism that is critical of society and questions how women are viewed and treated by men makes men feel uncomfortable so we don't talk about it.
And remember the bit when Madeline Brewer said something like "It's not feminist propaganda!!1" Ughhhhhhhh
Still looking forward to this series!