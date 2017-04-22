Elisabeth Moss says "Handmaid's Tale" isn't a feminist story

Why is feminist such a bad word to so many celebs just own it rmfe Reply

A FB page shared a picture showing different types of women in different states of undressing (just drawings, not real women) each picture with the caption "she isn't provoking" or "she's not inciting to be raped" and the final caption "rape isn't the victim's fault" and a large number of men talking about how disgusting was to bring "political agendas and feminism bs" to that page was just staggering, like how bad our society is about women than a neutral image about not blaming victims of being raped means feminism and political agenda. Reply

seriously so many men get sf irate if a woman mentions anything gender related.



e.g. i corrected somebody online who said "there are more women in STEM jobs than men" with sources to back me up, and i got tons of messages calling me a radfem. i didn't even talk about why there's fewer women, i just stated an objective fact, but they assume if a woman says anything about gender they're wrong and they hate men. rme. Reply

It's not just celebs. I started working in high schools a few months ago, and the amount of kids - girls and boys - who think "feminist" = "crazy" is devastating. Reply

Because they want to pander to their fanbase if anything. Reply

Because they're v entitled and not very smart Reply

Because they don't know what feminism actually means Reply

i know right? she legit sounds like an idiot here. and i've always wanted to love her despite her scientology. when she refers to feminism as a political agenda she makes it sound like a bad thing, i hate that. celebrities are just so fucking stupid Reply

Idk but I'm so fucking sick of white males telling me they don't support 'feminism,' they support 'equality.' And that if we want more people to be for equality, it should be renamed and not be overtaken by militant man-hating females. Reply

This is what you say when you have no backbone, no intellectual curiosity, no understanding of the feminist platform, and no actual investment in human rights, but you do have an interest in not appearing to be liberal. Reply

She's a scientologist too right? Reply

Link

yes, though tbf she was born into it Reply

It's true. I know she was born into Scientology but I'm still disappointed. Reply

I was like 'whuck?' and then I remembered the good sis is a scientologist.



Also Margaret Atwood doesnt technically identify as a feminist tbf.



But yeah, it is.



Edited at 2017-04-22 05:30 am (UTC)

Yeah it's in line with what Atwood keeps on saying. Many women her generation hate the word feminist because they're People First or whatever lol Reply

Yeah hence why I'm like "Shocker" at this. Reply

Sigh. Calling yourself a people's advocate instead of a feminist when talking about advocating for women's rights is some all lives matter bullshit. Blech. Reply

Oh, she's one of those.



I must say this will be a bit unpleasant to watch because I find her face very unpleasant to look at. And I'm approaching this from a very human place. Reply

so do I! I remember seeing her in some aspirin commercial before she got the role on mad men. I would always complain about her and my brother would ask why I was making such a big deal about her. I just feel like her face and her acting always come off as fake/ or emotionless. But once she started to get into films my brother suddenly agreed with me



the Excedrin commercial?! that was her?! Reply

'And I'm approaching this from a very human place' in this context is killing me and is going to be my immediate follow up whenever I drag anyone.



Edited at 2017-04-22 08:14 am (UTC)

You would say that, Xenu. I see you. Reply

Lol seems like a lot of ~women's faces~ bother you a lot Reply

I thought she was so cute in that bad movie with Susan Sarandon and Stephen Dorff maybe she'd look better with longer hair idk Reply

Disapproving of a woman not wanting to call something feminist and then calling the same woman ugly, classic ontd. Reply

I don't get how the hell she has so many unique expressions for each clone. I swear I have like 4 ever but she never seems to borrow from other characters when she's playing one. It's so preternatural and amazing. Reply

does feminism anger the body thetans? Reply

And yet, two years ago:



Moss opened up about the importance of extended and adequate maternity leave for women, and also explained why some of today’s cultural problems still mirror those from the Mad Men era. “I think until there is complete pay for women, I don’t think that we’re out of the dark,” she explained. “The great thing that’s happening now is there’s such a resurgence in girls, in youth culture. Of women kind of recognizing what feminism is again. Of taking ownership of feminism again. Of not being ashamed of it. There’s sort of this new wave of feminism that I’ve seen happen over the last decade. And I think it’s fantastic.” Reply

Yeah, Atwood has definitely said a version of the same, and that it's only feminist because the characters are women. A book doesn't exist only as an author sees it though and most people wouldn't agree with her. Reply

Atwood is not the best at feminism tbh as the Galloway scandal revealed. Her books pretty consistently have strong feminist themes though. Reply

Parent

I wonder if this comes from Hulu then? Though like, if they are worried about producing a series with a feminist image why did they choose this in the first place. Reply

Parent

Yeah, I remember reading these types of comments from her before, I had the idea that she was very cultured and well known about these issues.



I want to think that Scientology is manipulating her to be less "political" but, eh... Reply

Parent

Is this a mini series or like a show w/ seasons Reply

That's what I'm trying to figure out too, because I've seen it referred to as "season one" in a few places, so idk.



Sorry for this useless comment, lol. Reply

I thought it was a miniseries as well but it does not seem to be one. Reply

I think it's a limited series Reply

lol thank you for posting this. i attended the premiere and honestly cringed when i heard all of the cast trying to explain that they didn't join the show for politically motivated reasons and didn't want to label it feminist. it was a great episode, but the fact that the cast was so hesitant to even make any kind of statement was incredibly tone deaf to me.



the only cast member that did was ann dowd. she was outspoken and making the connection between the show and the current political climate. margaret atwood herself wrote an op ed in the times about it, so i'm unsure why the producers and cast are afraid to say it has new meaning in the current political state.



i think the suits in the network must've said something idk. the producers of the show are white men.



Edited at 2017-04-22 05:40 am (UTC)

Feminism that is critical of society and questions how women are viewed and treated by men makes men feel uncomfortable so we don't talk about it. Bc people are scared of things that are unashamedly feminist unless it's in a way that is like "I own my sexuality by posing nude! #feminism Feminism that is critical of society and questions how women are viewed and treated by men makes men feel uncomfortable so we don't talk about it. Reply

what is weird to me, though, is that most people interested in this series would likely not see a problem in it identifying as feminist, right? i'm not sure who they're trying to not alienate by trying to be so politically correct. Reply

Parent

because there's a "new" wave trying to make feminism an insult, for a lot of people it means "women over men" and "death to all men" and that's the worst thing EVER Reply

Parent

Same here. Ann Dowd was such a treasure, and everyone else's spines seems to slither out of their skin and into the gutter.



And remember the bit when Madeline Brewer said something like "It's not feminist propaganda!!1" Ughhhhhhhh Reply

Parent

Ann Dowd is an icon. I'm holding out hope that we get more of her on the leftovers Reply

Parent

....k



Still looking forward to this series! Reply

elizabeth moss was on the late show (i think yesterday) and colbert complimented her on growing up so normal having been a child actor and im just like mmmmmmm you sure about that normal part? Reply

Yeah no way any child celeb grows up to be normal. Reply

Hilary Duff tho Reply

No scientologist grows up normal Reply

perfect gif. Reply

