Selena Gomez, David Henrie and WoWP Cast Have a Reunion!
...at his wedding. Sorry, Dalena stans!
Selena Gomez, who played David Henrie's sister on Disney's Wizards of Waverly Place, was "one of the first people I told I was getting married. She was like, 'I'm in. Whenever it is, I'll be there.'"
"You always hear you should marry your best friend, and I actually get to do it," David says, "you don’t meet girls like her every day."
Sources: 1, 2
Then & now ❤️ #WOWP pic.twitter.com/NC9QhWTOGU— Selena Gomez News (@MyLifeIsSelG) April 22, 2017
Wizards of Waverly Place's David Henrie is married (and TV sister Selena Gomez was there)! https://t.co/NA7HJNSzQR pic.twitter.com/E0ih7aKW1a— People Magazine (@people) April 21, 2017
Selena spotted today in California at David Henrie's wedding! ❤️ #GomezUpdate pic.twitter.com/gLiFx3PgTc— Selena Gomez News (@MyLifeIsSelG) April 21, 2017
Selena at David's wedding today #GomezUpdate pic.twitter.com/UskWlh1oZm— Selena Gomez News (@MyLifeIsSelG) April 22, 2017
Congrats, I guess.
But yeah I wish they hadn't made them siblings.
That's cute that the WoWP cast showed up. And it's cool to see a dress have sleeves, but I'm very curious about what the temperature is
WoWP was one of Disney's best shows.
o.0 i just check the source for this and its a [PUKE]shipcestuous tumblr. i did not know that.
i was actually a kid when this show was airing and i watched it and came across the concept of shipping alex and justin and all that shit on tv tropes and it ruined the show for me tbh
It was so strange having to get used to a new Jesus, but I've come to really like the guy they have now.