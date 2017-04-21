Selena Gomez, David Henrie and WoWP Cast Have a Reunion!

...at his wedding. Sorry, Dalena stans!




Selena Gomez, who played David Henrie's sister on Disney's Wizards of Waverly Place, was "one of the first people I told I was getting married. She was like, 'I'm in. Whenever it is, I'll be there.'"




"You always hear you should marry your best friend, and I actually get to do it," David says, "you don’t meet girls like her every day."







