Selena Gomez, David Henrie and WoWP Cast Have a Reunion!

Meh, divorce exists.



Congrats, I guess.



i used to ship her & david.. Reply

I think it was a mistake to make them siblings on the show because they had chemistry and it was obvious. Reply

i was so confused... Reply

They had an alarming amount of chemistry for two people playing brother and sister, omfg. At some point, it just became hilariously uncomfortable how transparently the show was trying to shoehorn in romantic plots for the characters just to tamp that shit down. Reply

i dont know where i read this, but I'm pretty sure originally he was meant to play her neighbor and not her brother and I was like omg why didn't they stick with that. Reply

Maybe it's because if they'd obviously be endgame, and Disney likes to switch up couples too much? They'd be on/off too much and cause drama, idk. Also it'd be weird if he was over all the time/was a wizard too.

But yeah I wish they hadn't made them siblings. Reply

same. i kept wanting him to save her from justin. Reply

That's cute that the WoWP cast showed up. And it's cool to see a dress have sleeves, but I'm very curious about what the temperature is

omg dat puppy <3 Reply

I love when dogs/pups do this. It's so cute Reply

Awwww what cute puppy! Reply

I'm not normally one to ship siblings but... Reply

Aww brothers and sisters don't hug like that! Reply

what kind of family do you have??? Reply

Damn she's so tiny! cuz David Henrie already has small shoulders for a guy.. Reply

ngl, i read some amazing fan fic about them back in the day. one was so creative, i still think about it sometimes when i see stuff from the show. Reply

When I was younger I shipped a lot of brother incest and sometimes I wonder what the fuck was wrong with me... Reply

Yes, yes, that's how a brother normally hugs his sister. Reply

his hair is nagl Reply

Is their other brother from the show still dating one of his obsessed fans? Reply

Yes Reply

Hmm he was really cute when he had short hair. Reply

so cute that they keep in touch, best incest couple tbh! Reply

I remember when he played Cory's dumb friend on That's So Raven lol.



WoWP was one of Disney's best shows.



What is his hair?! Reply

I don't get how Justin/Alex became such a big ship. Reply

Same lmao Reply

where is this from..i cant remember! Reply

o.0 i just check the source for this and its a shipcestuous tumblr. i did not know that.

LOL



i was actually a kid when this show was airing and i watched it and came across the concept of shipping alex and justin and all that shit on tv tropes and it ruined the show for me tbh Reply

Is there a better pic of her wedding dress? From what I can see of it it's very pretty. Reply

That's not the same dress. Thanks though. Reply

A huge congratulations to David Henrie and his wife, Maria Cahill, who have officially tied the knot earlier today at their wedding! ❤️️💍 pic.twitter.com/I3FuDXteGT — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 22, 2017

I still want to know the real reason why Jake was fired from The Fosters. Reply

Lmao what? Oh yeah what happened to dat stuff he made for a movie or documentary or smth?? Reply

Am I imagining him getting a DUI or something?? I remember vague rumors about him blowing off work, showing up crazy late, pissing off the other castmates.



It was so strange having to get used to a new Jesus, but I've come to really like the guy they have now. Reply

