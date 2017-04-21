new face, alright... Reply

think she got a ton of fraxel/laser treatments for her skin cause she used to have pretty bad acne scarring. i just wanna know what she did for pitted scars cause im trying to get rid of mine and it looks like short of multiple chemical peels they're permanent

I got a treatment of Total FX. Harsh healing process... and no results. I still have pock marks.

chemical peels are a really affordable, and not that invasive treatment though. go for it, IMO.

Chemical peels are great though. I get medium strength ones for acne and hyperpigmentation and they're affordable and really effective. You might have to go stronger or more localized for pitted scars, but if you find a great dermatologist you can trust it's definitely worth trying.

megan fox's new face, is the new face of lotus watches

that's what time it is

No! This face makes hers look like just any other IG model.

her face looks terrible lol

She was so beautiful. That screencap, ugh.

damn, man. just goes to show that if you don't look in the mirror and like what you see there's no amount of praise in the world that can convince you you're beautiful.

love yrselfs



love yrselfs Reply

Yep. It always makes me sad to see people make fun of her face because I think it's obvious she has some kind of dysmorphia and what we saw at what was perceived as the height of her beauty isn't what she saw.

people made fun of her face?

i've heard this idea before and it doesn't seem too far-fetched. very sad because she's in a place now where people are scrutinizing her even more when she could feel like this is closer to whatever ideal she has in her mind.



Edited at 2017-04-22 05:26 am (UTC) Reply

I remember people talking about her boob job and her thumbs but never her face. She was my generation's Pamela Anderson in terms of perceived desirability.

do you mean it makes you sad to see people make fun of her face now/these days? because idk if i'm reading it wrong or if this thread did lol

Same thing with Rose McGowan. That girl was gorgeous. Idk what happened to her. She still kinda pretty though.

She used to be so pretty, I honestly don't get why Hollywood is so crazy about that plastic-y look

They're actually not, most of the Hollywood women who book the major jobs/get the magazine covers at least look like they can pass for natural even if they actually aren't.



The instagram model aesthetic only works as a trend for about five minutes bc in the long run excessive plastic surgery looks weird on film. Reply

Whyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy yyy would you do that to yourself Megan? You were such a natural beauty, damn,

I honestly can't think of anyone in hollywood who's gotten extensive work done on their face and actually looks BETTER in the end?

Her second 'Jennifer's Body' face was sooooooo stunning but I still think she's really pretty and I like how she just seems like a chill mom who's into crystals and gets excited when Whole Foods has lychees. That 'I used to date strippers' persona was exhausting.







Bella Hadid?Her second 'Jennifer's Body' face was sooooooo stunning but I still think she's really pretty and I like how she just seems like a chill mom who's into crystals and gets excited when Whole Foods has lychees. That 'I used to date strippers' persona was exhausting.

bella hadid's nose was carved way too thin and she suffers from the same shit that a lot of woman with extensive facial work have where they look fine expressionless but the minute they smile or display any kind of emotion that requires moving face muscles they look whack as hell. that's why bella hardly ever smiles cause bitch knows whats up



Edited at 2017-04-22 05:43 am (UTC) Reply

True, Bella does look aesthetically waaaaaaaaaaay better but her face is basically dead.

Bella Hadid yes. ScarJo yes. Nikki Reed yes. Blake Lively yes (pains me to admit). lots of Hollywood women have stopped at the exact right moment to.



also I second your Jennifers Body comment, she was FUCKING STUNNING in that flick. Reply

Jennifer's Body was where she should've stopped. Natural Megan would've been beautiful but I didn't find her face at that point to be that bad. Now it's just....eerily fake

Link





that's truehilary has gone too far too





that's truehilary has gone too far too Reply

eiza gonzalez imo but her career didn't start in Hollywood so idt she counts

ashlee simpson is the gold standard tbh

her career is so sad, but not surprising

I think she would be a very good hand model

i'm not gonna act like i wouldn't straight up stare at megan, cause she's still damn attractive. but goddamn if she wasn't arrestingly beautiful before.

that gif looks like ayoung bellamy young

