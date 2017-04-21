'Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age' is getting an official broadcast livestream on April 26
Square Enix is set to host its first official Japanese livestream for Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age on April 26 at 8:00 PM JST (3:00 AM PT) via YouTube. The game is set to release for PlayStation 4 on July 11 in North America and July 13 in Europe.
- Provides an introduction to the remaster + the story/secrets behind the production of the original 2006 game
- Featuring Hiroaki Kato (producer) with guest voice talents Kohei Takada (Vaan) and Masaki Ozawa (Penelo)
Available for pre-order! The game has a Collector’s and Limited Edition.
Details on the Collector's Edition: includes a CE-exclusive steelbook, original soundtrack, six art cards, a set of Judge Magisters bust statues, and a digital code to unlock the original soundtrack, priced at $199.99.
The Limited Edition, priced at $49.99, comes with an exclusive steel book featuring artwork by Akihiko Yoshida, and a digital code to unlock the original soundtrack.
Details on the remaster itself: higher resolution character models, cut-scenes and backgrounds + higher-quality audio (true 7.1 surround sound with high-definition voicing and newly recorded background music).
The gallery provides screenshots of battle gameplay, the world of Ivalice, and close-up shots of main characters during in-game cutscenes.
this amazing political drama tbh
this amazing political drama tbh
they keep showing battles from one area smh
Happy for all its fans though!
Fuck XIII tho, it could've been done so much on iconic FF levels but no that never deliverT. Breaks my heart. Lightning could've been the HBIC/new Queen etc. fuck it anyways. I want the HD remaster of 6 and 8 so gimme it now! Y'all know dem will make mad money if it done right!!!!
fuck a hd remaster, i need full 6, 7, 8, 9 remakes <3
I enjoyed XV for what it was, they introduced some interesting new concepts and the villain was great. But the pacing was atrocious, there were no good female characters, and I'm bummed that Square seems embarrassed to put a turn-based system in a main FF game. XIII was straight trash though and I never played its sequels lol
UNFUNFUNF
I haven't played an FF game since IX, and I'm thinking about getting this.
Then there are the things about it that someone wouldn't be able to get behind no matter what; some people don't like political drama, some people don't like the ADB battle system (evolution of ATB), and some people just can't get passed the admittedly slow start of the game.
One of my personal favourite things about this game is the detail in the story behind certain figures, cities, summons, races, even the monsters; the game provides all of these things with a rich and detailed history that I completely live for. It's one of the best treats of any game I've seen, and the attention paid to that detail translates into the game as a whole, in my opinion. Including the story. It's truly a fantastic adventure of a game, and I catch something I haven't noticed before, each time I play it.
Long story short: two years prior to the start of the game, the kingdom of Dalmasca (capital of Ivalice - a world that is featured in several of the handheld Final Fantasy games) fell to the Archadian empire in a war littered with betrayal, secrets, and lies. The party of seven aides the princess Ashelia B'nargin Dalmasca to reach her political goals. The things you uncover throughout the story really brings everything together, I think, and adds so much weight to each character who isn't Vaan and Penelo (I think they were last minute add-ons... and you can tell, but eh w/e).
I am so passionate about my love for this game, it's damn near embarrassing, so it's very difficult for me to summarize it in so few words. I hope I didn't make it sound lame, this has just already become something of a tl;dr lmao
Too bad it comes out in local government busy season for me (I work in public sector audit)
FFX is touted as one of the best FFs, and the remaster didn't impress me at all, so hopefully this one will be different.
I also still have a massive crush on Balthier. I love playing with him in the lead bc that way I can see him running from behind. /shallow
you speak to my soul omg lmfao!
I'm not in that group though lmao
This was actually my favoite FF games to play. Everything from the battle system, to the plot had me hooked. I am hitting that pre-order button now.
Yuna is also my favourite ff character ❤❤❤❤❤
There really hasn't been a single Final Fantasy I haven't liked, though it might just be stan goggles. I won't say they're all objectively great, but I've never not enjoyed one.
Will buy.
Especially not that Persona 5 is here giving me all my life. So stylish!