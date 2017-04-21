Rikku al bhed thing goin&#39; on

'Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age' is getting an official broadcast livestream on April 26

Square Enix is set to host its first official Japanese livestream for Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age on April 26 at 8:00 PM JST (3:00 AM PT) via YouTube. The game is set to release for PlayStation 4 on July 11 in North America and July 13 in Europe.



- Provides an introduction to the remaster + the story/secrets behind the production of the original 2006 game
- Featuring Hiroaki Kato (producer) with guest voice talents Kohei Takada (Vaan) and Masaki Ozawa (Penelo)








Available for pre-order! The game has a Collector’s and Limited Edition.

Details on the Collector's Edition: includes a CE-exclusive steelbook, original soundtrack, six art cards, a set of Judge Magisters bust statues, and a digital code to unlock the original soundtrack, priced at $199.99.



The Limited Edition, priced at $49.99, comes with an exclusive steel book featuring artwork by Akihiko Yoshida, and a digital code to unlock the original soundtrack.

Details on the remaster itself: higher resolution character models, cut-scenes and backgrounds + higher-quality audio (true 7.1 surround sound with high-definition voicing and newly recorded background music).



The gallery provides screenshots of battle gameplay, the world of Ivalice, and close-up shots of main characters during in-game cutscenes.


