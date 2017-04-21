'Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age' is getting an official broadcast livestream on April 26

i just want to see a cutscene so i can see if they fixed the voices!



they keep showing battles from one area smh

I just never had an interest in this game. Idk.

Happy for all its fans though!

thx sis!

So this is an HD remaster?? Is that what ya sayin? I'm meh @ the entire FFXII tbh and it does hurt saying dis as FF series stan. I do love so much that it sets in Ivalice, is it in the future after FFT? 🤔



Fuck XIII tho, it could've been done so much on iconic FF levels but no that never deliverT. Breaks my heart. Lightning could've been the HBIC/new Queen etc. fuck it anyways. I want the HD remaster of 6 and 8 so gimme it now! Y'all know dem will make mad money if it done right!!!!

Yes, gimme that 8 remaster!

xiii lacks the charm of the previous ffs and the plot/mythos/characters weren't intriguing enough for me to care, same with xv



fuck a hd remaster, i need full 6, 7, 8, 9 remakes <3

XII was the last unequivocally good Final Fantasy game IMO.



I enjoyed XV for what it was, they introduced some interesting new concepts and the villain was great. But the pacing was atrocious, there were no good female characters, and I'm bummed that Square seems embarrassed to put a turn-based system in a main FF game. XIII was straight trash though and I never played its sequels lol

I totally agree with you, especially about XIII omg

i really love this game and can't wait to play it in HD. i actually like the battle mechanics and the political intrigue plot idk

SAME BB

augh Balthier...



UNFUNFUNF Reply

Is this game good? What is it about? (Sorry, I know I'm being lazy).



I haven't played an FF game since IX, and I'm thinking about getting this.

I love it, but it's not for everyone. I think it's an acquired taste, and it's also, in my opinion, a game that was ahead of its time and people weren't quite ready for it.



Then there are the things about it that someone wouldn't be able to get behind no matter what; some people don't like political drama, some people don't like the ADB battle system (evolution of ATB), and some people just can't get passed the admittedly slow start of the game.



One of my personal favourite things about this game is the detail in the story behind certain figures, cities, summons, races, even the monsters; the game provides all of these things with a rich and detailed history that I completely live for. It's one of the best treats of any game I've seen, and the attention paid to that detail translates into the game as a whole, in my opinion. Including the story. It's truly a fantastic adventure of a game, and I catch something I haven't noticed before, each time I play it.



Long story short: two years prior to the start of the game, the kingdom of Dalmasca (capital of Ivalice - a world that is featured in several of the handheld Final Fantasy games) fell to the Archadian empire in a war littered with betrayal, secrets, and lies. The party of seven aides the princess Ashelia B'nargin Dalmasca to reach her political goals. The things you uncover throughout the story really brings everything together, I think, and adds so much weight to each character who isn't Vaan and Penelo (I think they were last minute add-ons... and you can tell, but eh w/e).



I am so passionate about my love for this game, it's damn near embarrassing, so it's very difficult for me to summarize it in so few words. I hope I didn't make it sound lame, this has just already become something of a tl;dr lmao

You literally do not know how excited I am for this.



Too bad it comes out in local government busy season for me (I work in public sector audit)

gdi tbh

i love this game so much ughhhh

I always wanted to play this one, so I'm getting this day one.

FFX is touted as one of the best FFs, and the remaster didn't impress me at all, so hopefully this one will be different.

This one is so different lol but that's served as a problem for many Final Fantasy fans. It's not a conventional FF game, not really much of that anime behaviour you get a lot of in the series, which is a change I personally fell in love with. I think I got an overdose of all that crap in X-2 lol

aw damn, I love XII, it's still my favourite battle system in a FF game. (well, this and X-2, the costume changes were fun.)



I also still have a massive crush on Balthier. I love playing with him in the lead bc that way I can see him running from behind. /shallow

reading this comment was a wild ride, because I know in several places scattered throughout the internet I have written variations of this exact comment lmao



you speak to my soul omg lmfao!

Do gamers like the later titles in the series?

enough to fund more, I guess



I'm not in that group though lmao

This was actually my favoite FF games to play. Everything from the battle system, to the plot had me hooked. I am hitting that pre-order button now.

My favourites are X and X-2. I cried when Yuna found him and I am not ashamed of my tears. The music was beautiful too and '1000 Words' is still one of my 'let me pretend I can sing' go-tos.









Edited at 2017-04-22 09:07 am (UTC)

Lol ifkr. I didn't even like him but i was happy for her lol. He was nice but annoying.



Yuna is also my favourite ff character ❤❤❤❤❤

i have this shit on repeat when i want to relax...

I'm so excited for this!! I've been playing the Kingdom Hearts collection on PS4 and having a great time playing them all again.



There really hasn't been a single Final Fantasy I haven't liked, though it might just be stan goggles. I won't say they're all objectively great, but I've never not enjoyed one.



Edited at 2017-04-22 10:00 am (UTC)

Since this is a vidya games post - I gave up on Persona 4 after clocking 9 hours. Not only is it tedious af, but it's weirdly hard even on Easy mode. I'll just watch the shit on Youtube.

I've been watching my bf playing Persona 5 and it's made me want it so badly. I don't know if I ever saw anything from 4 at all, though... that's disappointing to hear :(

Persona 4 is not my fave (PERSONA 3!), but people do tend to like it more because of the changed mechanics (they bought the same ones over to 3 for P3P). The main annoyance is that if the main character dies you're fucked...so Hama and Mudo skills have always irked me. Mostly though it's a game of "find the weakness and exploit or if none, prepare for a trial"

Fucking love this game.



Will buy.

I hated this sparsely plotted grindfest, but I'd play it again over XV any day. I know everyone bashes on XIII, but XV is straight and complete trash. I need to trade it in cause I ain't finished it and I ain't gonna.



Especially not that Persona 5 is here giving me all my life. So stylish!

I'm really excited to try this one out again. I wasn't a fan the first time around, but beat the game. I'm hoping I'll really enjoy it the second time with the new job system, etc.

