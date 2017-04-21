The eliminated queen on tonight's episode of RuPaul's Drag Race says she'll come back for season 10

I still can not believe she wore a fucking onesie she got at Rite-Aid for $9.99. What kind of disrespectful ass guest?? This is fucking Drag Race! Reply

Thread

Link

she also didn't get the "thank you" reference rme Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That was even more embarrassing than when khloe kardashian missed the shangela reference Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

seethe Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





coming to think of it, it's not like she has many options of clothing that flatter her so she took the easy way out. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

when was this filmed? maybe she had the ~look going for 'me too'. not that it doesn't look awful, but you kno. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

so this is weird that this post came but... ot but my sib came out (f to m) and is transitioning and literally every single member of my family is like "whatever makes you happy" and doesn't gaf and GIRL they are all south american sooo



i have the best family. just wanted to share the good news, and she looks so happy. i still call her she, she said she is 100% okay with it and wants everyone to take their time transitioning with her Reply

Thread

Link

lmao omg okay it's not like they don't gaf damn @ my wording, they are just happy to see her finally coming out of her shell and being herself



everyone is going through the grieving process that comes with it, naturally, but we all understand that'll pass and we're just pumped for her tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





your family rocks, sis! <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

congrats to him (don't wanna misgender)!



hope the transition brings happiness! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg i wish my fam was like that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Where are they from? Lol I'm also south american and it surprises me but I think is amazing, congrats to you for having and awesome family and him for transitioning, I've read that having a support system helps a lot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm still shook. i was expecting a double sashay (deserved), not this omg



and if that list is true then it's great bc my faves are in it but another queen that i LOVE isn't so i'm conflicted Reply

Thread

Link

MTE I was shook when RuPaul was like "I need a minute" and walked off stage, like WTF IS HAPPENING Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was hoping she was going to still send them both home lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i also thought it'd be double elminiation because both of them did terrible lipsync and were boring in the musical. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i haven't watched this show since season 3, but i'm only here to support my girl Meghan! Reply

Thread

Link

Wow. I loved the Kardashian musical and the runway looks were good, too. I LOVED Nina's look. The judges were right on, she was serving classic Mary J and killed it. I hope she adjusts her attitude because as fierce as she is that will eliminate her. Shea is growing on me. I find that I forget Farrah is there, but I confuse her with Trinity often. Val, as always, was stunningly beautiful.



Edited at 2017-04-22 03:28 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I forget Farrah is there, but I confuse her with Trinity often.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh bb, don't be like that. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

farrah is my fave, but she doesn't seem to have a personality and just stays in the background looking cute. i don't think she'll stay for long. her lipsync was really bad last night. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She didn't ask to leave, it seemed it was a medical DQ.



My dad thought Farrah was a biological female drag queen LMAO. She's so pretty, but bland as fuck.



Nina is getting a shitty edit all of a sudden, and Shea is getting Nina's old edit. Reply

Thread

Link

The doctor said she couldn't wear heels and had to be on crutches 24/7, so they didn't leave her much choice. During last week's lipsync she was the only one in the back sitting so I'm guessing she lasted as much as she possibly could with her injury. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know Charlie Hides was actually lip-synching with an injury last week too, right? What are your thoughts on that?

I mean, that’s her side of the story! [Laughs]… I’m kidding.



What! Spill the tea, girl!

It’s hard to tell with Charlie. I never know what’s real and what’s not. Charlie and me never clicked. I still hardly talk to her… I don’t really know Charlie. I didn’t get to know her when I was there. She told me to shut up – that’s about as much as I know about her.



You don’t think she was actually hurt?

I think she was injured. I just don’t know how extensive it was. I feel like a part of Charlie was ready to go home. She probably was hurting from that challenge… There were a lot more girls who were hurting and injured, but after they saw me leave, they probably just kept it to themselves! Reply

Thread

Link

That was unfair to Charlie if he was indeed hurt tbh. That challenge took a tool on the queens, I don't think we'll be seeing any more of those challenges in season ten Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It reminded me of the wrestling challenge. That couldn't have been 100% safe. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I heard charlie cracked a rib during the challenge lmao and took the hit to go home Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that sounds awful. they need to handle possible injuries better and make the queens feel safe about saying they're injured. :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

does anyone know the full name of the new pit crew guy with the body hair? he looks so familiar but i cant put my finger on it. Reply

Thread

Link











Edited at 2017-04-22 04:52 am (UTC) idk but Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i found it his name is jared north Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I saw him on someone's youtube videos waaay back like 2 years ago lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't want no damn Eureka on my season 10.



So anyway Nina bonina brown just had a meltdown on IG live? I didn't watch the hole thing but she called her fans of being assholes and what not. I know fans can be frustrating but there's no need to be rude to all of us. She also seems very insecure saying that she was the weakest link? I honestly believe her luck ran out and she's probably next Reply

Thread

Link





oh no, nina :( can't say i'm surprised though, she seemed pretty unstable from day 1. but oh well Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She must always be on crappy wifi/service cos every time I try to watch her live it pauses the stream every 2 sec... but maybe it just me... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That sucks, I love her old YT videos she was always sooooo sweet. That being said I definitely don't think everyone is able to deal with new found fame, and I hope Ru is screening for mental health issues before casting.



Not that someone shouldn't be on the show if they have mental issues but the crew should be prepared before hand and I personally think all reality shows should offer exit counseling, especially when its an elimination type show. /rant over Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

leaked elimination list?



Oooh i haven't see it could you post it or link me to it, plz? Reply

Thread

Link



[ Spoiler (click to open) ]



It's been accurate so far so I have high hopes bc i'm feeling that top 3 <3 there you goIt's been accurate so far so I have high hopes bc i'm feeling that top 3 <3 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yas for shea and sasha but nope at the ball episode one (too lazy to make a spoiler cut) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I love Valentina sfm but im looking forward to the meltdown if she doesn't make it into the top 3



I'm not mad at the top 3 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Valentina tho :( And Snatch Game is next episode according to the preview, so that's one thing that's wrong. That gives me hope that maybe Valentina makes it to top 3



Edited at 2017-04-22 03:59 am (UTC) Mostly pleased w/ that top 3. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hold on, according to this, snatch game will be in two weeks but I thought snatch game was next? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

wasn't much of a fan but congrats on the reentry? farrah would've gotten CHOPPED with that bland, non-rhythmic performance.



i hope nina refocuses cus she's got the goods. she just needs to get out of her own head.



shea is a fav and is probably going top 3 at this rate. go huh! Reply

Thread

Link

I honestly couldn't keep my eyes off Farrah. She did a lot better than Cynthia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i rolled my eyes when she started stripping. what a tired ass trope, i'm so over it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her performance left much to be desired. i wouldn't say cynthia was miles better than her tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love farrah but she was bland, she barely moved. and it's a shame because the golden tassels thingy she wore would've added to the overall movement if she moved just a little bit more. cucu's performance was tired (you don't need to strip and do splits to every damn song) but she was slightly more entertaining. i don't get either of them, the song they danced to has a great rhythm and both of them managed to suck at it. if it were a double elimination i wouldn't have cared. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

shea is a fav and is probably going top 3 at this rate. go huh!



amen! <3



amen! <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How many of them got injured and how badly? They did an amazing job editing bc you could not tell any one was injured during the episode. Reply

Thread

Link

tonight should have been a triple elimination

Reply

Thread

Link

lol mte. Cynthia Lee Fontaine was terrible both as Kim and lip singing, and I can't stand her stupid catch praise. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was really feeling Nina but her attitude has not been good, especially this week with her pitching a fit about not getting the part she wanted. How juvenile. It makes me really sad bc she was my fave out of the gate. Plus her making that comment about Shea's body, then when Valentina and Sasha talked about their eating disorders and Shea said she was bulimic, fuck :( I hoped Nina would apologize to Shea for the body comment but it didn't happen...maybe in Untucked? Or maybe I'm hoping for too much. I really liked that Eureka apologized to Sasha, that improved my opinion of her a bit. Reply

Thread

Link

I still like Nina but her continuing to be upset was a bit much. You're 35--roll with it. (At the same time I hope she's in a better place and has more confidence in herself and connections to others.)



I thought Farrah did slightly better than Cynthia but it could've been a triple elimination. Shea's look and performance were great. I also liked Sasha's outfit. The musical was so bad lol. I don't know why they had Kim ask to be Lindsay's assistant or whatever and not Paris's. Alexis as Kris was fun though but her winning the challenge was something. Reply

Thread

Link