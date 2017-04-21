swamp monster

The eliminated queen on tonight's episode of RuPaul's Drag Race says she'll come back for season 10




- Lipsync for your life was between [Spoiler (click to open)]Farrah Moan and Cynthia Lee Fontaine

- The eliminated queen was [Spoiler (click to open)]Eureka O'Hara who had been safe but had to leave due to an injury she suffered during the cheerleading challenge, in order to reduce the risk of further medical trauma

- Said RuPaul offered her to leave now and return for season 10 (no thanks)

- Meghan Trainor was a guest judge and she was wearing a onesie

source

The leaked list with the elimination order has been accurate so far
