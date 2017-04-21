The eliminated queen on tonight's episode of RuPaul's Drag Race says she'll come back for season 10
Surprise @RuPaulsDragRace eliminee talks "definitely" returning for season 10: https://t.co/3nz4v4L2Mo #DragRace pic.twitter.com/3XU4HiQlZA— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) 22 de abril de 2017
- Lipsync for your life was between [Spoiler (click to open)]Farrah Moan and Cynthia Lee Fontaine
- The eliminated queen was [Spoiler (click to open)]Eureka O'Hara who had been safe but had to leave due to an injury she suffered during the cheerleading challenge, in order to reduce the risk of further medical trauma
- Said RuPaul offered her to leave now and return for season 10 (no thanks)
- Meghan Trainor was a guest judge and she was wearing a onesie
source
The leaked list with the elimination order has been accurate so far
i have the best family. just wanted to share the good news, and she looks so happy. i still call her she, she said she is 100% okay with it and wants everyone to take their time transitioning with her
everyone is going through the grieving process that comes with it, naturally, but we all understand that'll pass and we're just pumped for her tbh
hope the transition brings happiness!
and if that list is true then it's great bc my faves are in it but another queen that i LOVE isn't so i'm conflicted
Edited at 2017-04-22 03:28 am (UTC)
My dad thought Farrah was a biological female drag queen LMAO. She's so pretty, but bland as fuck.
Nina is getting a shitty edit all of a sudden, and Shea is getting Nina's old edit.
Eureka being shady as fuck about Charlie lol
I mean, that’s her side of the story! [Laughs]… I’m kidding.
What! Spill the tea, girl!
It’s hard to tell with Charlie. I never know what’s real and what’s not. Charlie and me never clicked. I still hardly talk to her… I don’t really know Charlie. I didn’t get to know her when I was there. She told me to shut up – that’s about as much as I know about her.
You don’t think she was actually hurt?
I think she was injured. I just don’t know how extensive it was. I feel like a part of Charlie was ready to go home. She probably was hurting from that challenge… There were a lot more girls who were hurting and injured, but after they saw me leave, they probably just kept it to themselves!
Re: Eureka being shady as fuck about Charlie lol
Re: Eureka being shady as fuck about Charlie lol
Re: Eureka being shady as fuck about Charlie lol
Re: Eureka being shady as fuck about Charlie lol
Edited at 2017-04-22 04:52 am (UTC)
So anyway Nina bonina brown just had a meltdown on IG live? I didn't watch the hole thing but she called her fans of being assholes and what not. I know fans can be frustrating but there's no need to be rude to all of us. She also seems very insecure saying that she was the weakest link? I honestly believe her luck ran out and she's probably next
Not that someone shouldn't be on the show if they have mental issues but the crew should be prepared before hand and I personally think all reality shows should offer exit counseling, especially when its an elimination type show. /rant over
Oooh i haven't see it could you post it or link me to it, plz?
[Spoiler (click to open)]
It's been accurate so far so I have high hopes bc i'm feeling that top 3 <3
I'm not mad at the top 3
Edited at 2017-04-22 03:59 am (UTC)
i hope nina refocuses cus she's got the goods. she just needs to get out of her own head.
shea is a fav and is probably going top 3 at this rate. go huh!
amen! <3
I thought Farrah did slightly better than Cynthia but it could've been a triple elimination. Shea's look and performance were great. I also liked Sasha's outfit. The musical was so bad lol. I don't know why they had Kim ask to be Lindsay's assistant or whatever and not Paris's. Alexis as Kris was fun though but her winning the challenge was something.