Katy Perry slammed for "culturally insensitive" Instagram post, teases secret project



"when the Goddess decides to take back her power..." via @katyperry's instagram story #internationalwomansday pic.twitter.com/q3ONrgIJMG — Katy Perry Snaps (@katyperrysnaps) March 8, 2017



Edited at 2017-04-22 03:26 am (UTC) I think she meant it literally like "Current Mood: Goddess" because she's been dropping hints about a song she teased called Goddess and last weekend she wore a top that said 'Goddess' at Coachella. Reply

sounds better than chained to the rhythm Reply

That's a low bar though Reply

It's funny that she cut her hair super short to ~break gender stereotypes~ or whatever the fuck she said it was the reason, yet she keeps rocking extensions and wigs. Katy Perry being culturally insensitive?It's funny that she cut her hair super short to ~break gender stereotypes~ or whatever the fuck she said it was the reason, yet she keeps rocking extensions and wigs. Reply

it was so obviously a breakup haircut and now she regrets it lol Reply

lol i was just about to comment, why chop off your hair if you're just gonna hide it? Reply

aww this icon is cute :3! Reply

pm most "feminists" do this tho lol Reply

damn i am just so over this look on everyone Reply

she posted a photo of Hindu goddess Kali with the caption, "Current mood."



wtf is that even supposed to mean Reply

IDK is she is actually aware but Kali is the form Parvati takes in a state of extreme anger and in the mood for destruction. Reply

lol u know she just google image searched that pic and thought "oh that looks cool" Reply

LOL mte Reply

My first thought lmao Reply

maybe that's her actual current mood, lmao Reply

lmaooo Reply

lol I just saw this bc of the post below + I wanted to know wtf she was doing with that wig. I was wondering if there had been any backlash but it wouldn't be Katy if she wasn't appropriating cultures!



that photoshoot... her skin looks so gross, especially with that pink. Reply

her chest looks like satin. which I didn't think was humanly possible Reply

bless your light I'm sorry I ruined your life complaining about the Kardashian Jenners so much.'



Of course this bitch would. I still rootedforyou.gif despite all the fuckery because I was really trying to change, until she mocked Britney for having an mental illness WHILE promoting her 'woke'tm era.



Edited at 2017-04-22 03:31 am (UTC) My boyfriend saw the Katy Perry frappucino video and said 'what has she does to her face, is it fillers or just botox?' and I was like;bless your light I'm sorry I ruined your life complaining about the Kardashian Jenners so much.'Of course this bitch would. I still rootedforyou.gif despite all the fuckery because I was really trying to change, until she mocked Britney for having an mental illness WHILE promoting her 'woke'tm era. Reply

why does she look like brooke candy? Reply

i hope her arteries clog Reply

Lol Reply

Is she trying to look like Bo Derek in that pic? Reply

wtf is it with these braids oh my god stop. being. so. appropriative. Reply

mfte Reply

really? ur mad over the braids? lol bye. Reply

Genuine question: are Dutch braids regarded as cultural appropriation? Reply

stfu Reply

lmao @ u trying to be woke and failing Reply

omg I thought there was something wrong with her neck Reply

She has no idea what to do this era. And I hope that she finally flops and goes away. Reply

wait is she restarting the era because it was flopping or lol Reply

Hope so! Reply

Chained to the Rhythm was clearly a promo single! Reply

Ehhhhh I don't know. I'm not defending her cultural sensitivity, but this seems like a bit of a reach. Reply

I've been loving all her blonde looks, aside from the initial Scarlett Johansson/white mom haircut. Reply

