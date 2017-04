Katy Perry slammed for "culturally insensitive" Instagram post, teases secret project

Katy Perry posted a picture of the Kali and we Indians did what we do best, get offendedhttps://t.co/bW1TEVQd3B pic.twitter.com/bRxImNhG78 — India Today Showbiz (@Showbiz_IT) April 19, 2017

Katy Perry on the set of a secret project 🔥 | https://t.co/pBSFjp7v3a pic.twitter.com/8NdP6DPUqO — FOTP | Pop News (@FOTPNews) April 21, 2017

Aight @katyperry...you wanna tell us what this photoshoot is for?? Cuz you #SLAY this look! 📸😍💋❤️ #KATYCATS pic.twitter.com/akBjZ2Zu4E — Z100 New York (@Z100NewYork) April 21, 2017

Katy Perry has been working on a new project and we can't wait to see what she has in store for us! She looks STUNNING. pic.twitter.com/HRYiGwx0Th — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 21, 2017

Oops, she did it again! Katy Perry (who's been called out in the past for cultural appropriation) offended fans when she posted a photo of Hindu goddess Kali with the caption, "Current mood." Some called the post "culturally insensitive" and said she disrespected the Hindu faith by turning it into a meme. Katy has not taken down the post. Meanwhile, she's been teasing a secret project on Instagram... Source 3 , and Source 4