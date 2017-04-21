Katy Perry slammed for "culturally insensitive" Instagram post, teases secret project
Katy Perry posted a picture of the Kali and we Indians did what we do best, get offendedhttps://t.co/bW1TEVQd3B pic.twitter.com/bRxImNhG78— India Today Showbiz (@Showbiz_IT) April 19, 2017
Oops, she did it again! Katy Perry (who's been called out in the past for cultural appropriation) offended fans when she posted a photo of Hindu goddess Kali with the caption, "Current mood." Some called the post "culturally insensitive" and said she disrespected the Hindu faith by turning it into a meme. Katy has not taken down the post.
Meanwhile, she's been teasing a secret project on Instagram...
Katy Perry on the set of a secret project 🔥 | https://t.co/pBSFjp7v3a pic.twitter.com/8NdP6DPUqO— FOTP | Pop News (@FOTPNews) April 21, 2017
Aight @katyperry...you wanna tell us what this photoshoot is for?? Cuz you #SLAY this look! 📸😍💋❤️ #KATYCATS pic.twitter.com/akBjZ2Zu4E— Z100 New York (@Z100NewYork) April 21, 2017
Katy Perry has been working on a new project and we can't wait to see what she has in store for us! She looks STUNNING. pic.twitter.com/HRYiGwx0Th— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 21, 2017
Do you think she'll finally scrap the "purposeful pop" era for some pussy-popping songs?
It's funny that she cut her hair super short to ~break gender stereotypes~ or whatever the fuck she said it was the reason, yet she keeps rocking extensions and wigs.
wtf is that even supposed to mean
that photoshoot... her skin looks so gross, especially with that pink.
bless your light I'm sorry I ruined your life complaining about the Kardashian Jenners so much.'
Of course this bitch would. I still rootedforyou.gif despite all the fuckery because I was really trying to change, until she mocked Britney for having an mental illness WHILE promoting her 'woke'tm era.
