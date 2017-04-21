george michael - hearts

Katy Perry slammed for "culturally insensitive" Instagram post, teases secret project



Oops, she did it again! Katy Perry (who's been called out in the past for cultural appropriation) offended fans when she posted a photo of Hindu goddess Kali with the caption, "Current mood." Some called the post "culturally insensitive" and said she disrespected the Hindu faith by turning it into a meme. Katy has not taken down the post.

Meanwhile, she's been teasing a secret project on Instagram...










Do you think she'll finally scrap the "purposeful pop" era for some pussy-popping songs?



Source 1, Source 2, Source 3, and Source 4.
Tagged: , ,