Katy Perry Spits Out Starbucks’ Unicorn Frappuccino After One Sip

Someone I follow on snapchat said it tasted like sour cream. 🤢 Reply

I thought it tasted like a bunch of sour skittles and coffee cream haha Reply

I didn't get the coffee cream flavour. Just the tart candy notes tbh Reply

except sour cream is delicious & low in sugar Reply

It's a sour patch kids without the nostalgia. The moment I read the ingredients that was the first thing that popped into my head, a liquid sour patch kids drink. Reply

i would too tbh Reply

she looks like a Teen Mom walking into community college Reply

That's how everyone looked back in the day. lmao Reply

lmfao Reply

SCREAMING CACKLING DEAD Reply

it looks disgusting Reply

looks like pure sugar Reply

Some clickbait article said it had 130 grams of sugar, not sure if it's true but sounds possible.. Reply

it has 70 g of sugar Reply

Lol ppl who drink Starbucks deserve it tbh Reply

mte Reply

True Reply

i only drink there when their holiday drinks come out. no regrets. Reply

SHUT YOUR WHORE MOUTH!! Reply

lol ikr Reply

Cackling Reply

I drink them everyday (vith their sugar free syrup, vhich probably still is insanely unhealthy, but eh)



Mostly because their app savesme from queuing and idk that any other coffee chain in the UK has tha option. Reply

Their coffee always tastes so burnt. I have drinks that i love from a shitload of other coffee chains and independents but any time my husband wants to go to Starbucks with me and he asks me what i want I'm just like "uhhhh idk? Cappuccino? Dilute that bitter shit." Reply

They overroast their beans. Even the light roasts. It's so annoying, and the main reason I only go there in extreme need. Reply

I'm not huge on Starbucks but I have major love for their vanilla cream cold brew and green tea lemonade. Reply

this Reply

it sounds kinda sickly Reply

*kinda? It sounds like puke in a cup. Reply

I liked it, shrug. A little sweet, but fairly okay. Reply

Guess she's over the haircut?



Also she needs to share her skincare secrets bc her skin looks really nice here and she used to have skin problems. Reply

She stans ProActiv Reply

Still? I doubt she even washes her feet with ProActiv. It's probably all lasers and such Reply

isn't that the one that makes your face fall off Reply

I will judge everybody who gets this abomination. 56g of sugar?! Have y'all lost your damn minds? Doesnt even sound good. Reply

i know, this is like 5 cans of red bull worth of sugar like... get your daily sugar from the right places, people! Reply

She looks like the chick in your icon, lol Reply

really?? damn i don't understand why anyone would touch that shit Reply

Thats not even the count for the biggest size. Reply

so does coca cola... i mean its not new lmao Reply

my fb feed turned on the unicorn frapachino SO QUICKLY haha it went from pretty pictures to "OMG THE SUGAR CONTENT IS LIKE EATING 3 SNICKERS BARS!!!!!"



like.... cool it with your think pieces, it hasn't officially replaced water or something. Let me drink my gross drink in peace. I had it and it was not bad for a gross lil treat, but I wouldn't get it again.



someone on my timeline tweeted "if you wanna sit and watch me eat 3 snickers in a row, I can do that too" haha Reply

people are acting so fucking next level lol. it's fine to have one as a treat. and it's basically the same amount of cals/sugar as the rest of their frappes Reply

ikr? but im sleep Reply

lmao ikr Reply

i always love when starbucks does something new. the reactions are so extra!!!



i thought the drink was gross, but my sister bought it sooooo oh well! Reply

I mean, thank god people are writing those articles. For a while there I was drinking this frappe for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. I thought I was getting all my daily nutrients! Who knew Starbucks drinks had sugar? I've had a few real eye opening moments here the past couple of days. Reply

Seriously. People are seriously being so ott about the contents of this drink. All Starbucks frappuccinos are drenched in sugar, so what were people expecting? This is a limited edition drink that's only available for 5 days, no one is going to die from drinking one. lol Reply

Meanwhile those people probably drink soda... people are so extra. Reply

As if regular frapps arent bad. Who was surprised? Its just one fun drink. I havent tried it yet tho Reply

people are so annoying over what people drink especially stuff like this and soda



as if they don't get drunk every weekend Reply

It's so weird to me for people who otherwise don't monitor their sugar intake are suddenly spouting off the grams of sugar in this one drink. like shaming people for no reason, like really who cares what other people drink. Reply

Tragic @ the think pieces and shit Reply

also, there's people doing the "starbucks is run by liberals, and i wont support them anymore" or "what a gay ass drink" stuff i've seen, too. Reply

the unicorn trend needs to go Reply

I blame Lady Gaga Reply

My 3 year old niece disagrees. Reply

U need 2 go Reply

It's been around since 2010 Reply

Yea it's lame as fuck Reply

Link





If it leads Sanrio to jump on the trend, thus making more Unico movies, I'm all for it. Reply

Yes! So cute, its almost too much!! Reply

Omg! I had completely blocked out my childhood memories of this. Going to Google Unico Reply

Yaaaasssss 👼🏻 Reply

Idk why but I feel like it has been around for like few months now tbh. But like.... ive seen some more kawaii stuff and it kind of trendy~ Literally this 🌈 Handbag I saw was too cute as hell. Awesome for home decoration too. That was actually cool lol Reply

You would say that Eeyore Reply

there was actually this thinkpiece recently in my local (German) newspaper on the unicorn trend, and how apparently it keeps popping up in times of political/social hardship when ppl are like "we need some escapist shit, unicorns it is!"



idk if that's accurate Reply

I hate how Starbucks adds a shit ton of sugar in all their drinks by default. You have to ask them to reduce or leave out the sugar and half the time they don't get it right.



Also this looks like a nightmare. Reply

I'm surprised people legit ask them to tone down with the sugar bc the only times i ever get anything @ starbucks is when I feel like tasting sugar in liquid form lol I mean, that's all they're good for tbh Reply

Pretty much why I go get any caramel drink there. Reply

lol same. it's a treat for me, not something i do on the regular Reply

I usually drink only a few of their drinks (hot chocolate and tea lemonade) and I went out of my comfort zone and tried their salted caramel mocha and it was way too sweet. Reply

if you order a venti iced coffee there's 6 pumps of sugar syrup in it. Reply

I only drink Starbucks when I'm desperate for caffeine because it's the only coffee on my campus and then I only get black iced coffee. I really don't need a sugar high + caffeine rush and also their coffee tastes like garbage water compared to local cafes. Reply

