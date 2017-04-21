jla

Celine Dion Is Working With Sia & Wants To Work With Adele


- She said Sia wrote 3 songs for her and that she's working on new music
- Her sons are helping her discover the new generation of music and wants to work on that
- Sings to Adele "Hello" and is asking her to work on music together
- Talks about Rene, says everything she knows she owes to him & he prepared her without her knowing for strength and life now without him
- Her song Recovery, the first since his passing, was written by Pink actually

