Celine Dion Is Working With Sia & Wants To Work With Adele
- She said Sia wrote 3 songs for her and that she's working on new music
- Her sons are helping her discover the new generation of music and wants to work on that
- Sings to Adele "Hello" and is asking her to work on music together
- Talks about Rene, says everything she knows she owes to him & he prepared her without her knowing for strength and life now without him
- Her song Recovery, the first since his passing, was written by Pink actually
Source
oh girl...
though, tbh, i do prefer sia's demo (as in most cases)
And also here for Céline (feat. Adele) but I want Céline (feat. Mariah) but it'll never happen rip!!
And I wonder who's going to take Aldo's place as manager tbh, I don't think she would want to do it herself but idk
+ celine and mariah are in similar vocal conditions right now! the stars have aligned!
I'm actually surprised she hasn't worked with more legends. She doesn't seem like to type to care about being outshined (though not many could), but maybe she doesn't want a repeat of this fiasco?
