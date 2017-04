Rec me some scary shit, bitches! (books, movies, whatever) Reply

Thread

Link

The Wailing! It is Korean so subtitles lol, but it's a really great horror movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Chaser by the same director is also great. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Chaser is amazing!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh man i saw that recently! very good but also very xenophobic lol but since im not japanese it went over my head a lot D; oop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A Head Full of Ghosts and Disappearance at Devil's Rock by Paul Tremblay are both really good books. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ngl i'm really excited for this. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh my God I can't wait. Outlast is one of my favorite horror games of all time. Up there with Silent Hill 2! Reply

Thread

Link

man i heard about the weird orgy rape scene and idk how i feel about it now lol Reply

Thread

Link

It's apparently been removed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh woah really? dang, backlash must have been heavy if they did that cause i thought ppl were all, "welll that's outlast for ya!" lol ya know? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Australia was going to ban it. Later the studio said it was from an early draft of the game and wasn't meant to be in the final version for any country. Who knows what really happened. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hmm, guess we'll find out on release day xD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Guess we'll wait and see. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So excited to be playing this Tuesday!! Reply

Thread

Link

outlast DLC gave me night terrors so idk if i can do this anymore lmao Reply

Thread

Link

I love watching people play these on Twitch.



I could never play them myself lmao. Reply

Thread

Link

yasss I love watching "lets plays"(???) on these games. I couldnt last 15mins playing the first game myself though. Reply

Thread

Link