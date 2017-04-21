Newt's Brother Theseus Scamander will be in the next Fantastic Beasts; Callum Turner in talks
Newt's brother Theseus Scamander will appear in the next Fantastic Beasts movie: https://t.co/lxd02WK50f pic.twitter.com/JU85PrUyyY— Pottermore (@pottermore) April 21, 2017
- Casting for Theseus is currently underway; actor Callum Turner (Green Room, Tramps, Assassin's Creed) is in talks to play the role.
- Jude Law was recently confirmed to play young Dumbledore (meaning when he was still a Transfiguration professor, decades before he became Headmaster).
- The movie is slated to release in November 2018; the filming begins this summer.
OP is still upset that Colin Farrell will not be in the next movie.
Okay, it was like one gif set on tumblr but it was nice.
*unless the recast Depp.
i fucking wish, sigh. he's even a british ginger to match what's his face, newt scamander.
can you imagine him in 1920s wizard's robes and doing swishy stuff w a wand?
(hey WB, it's not too late to recast grindelwald! toby knows how to do villainous!)
I just finished The Cursed Child for the first time. WTF was that? Everything was so unnecessary.
this is the single best description of it i've ever seen, bless your heart
Actually in my ideal world I wanted Jessica Chastain to be Theseus because they basically look like siblings anyway and it'd be pretty awesome if Newt's war hero "brother" named Theseus turned out to be a sister haha woo plot twist