Newt's Brother Theseus Scamander will be in the next Fantastic Beasts; Callum Turner in talks


  • Casting for Theseus is currently underway; actor Callum Turner (Green Room, Tramps, Assassin's Creed) is in talks to play the role.

  • Jude Law was recently confirmed to play young Dumbledore (meaning when he was still a Transfiguration professor, decades before he became Headmaster).

  • The movie is slated to release in November 2018; the filming begins this summer.


OP is still upset that Colin Farrell will not be in the next movie.
