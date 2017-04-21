Newt's Brother Theseus Scamander will be in the next Fantastic Beasts; Callum Turner in talks

I thought the big screen was meant for pretty people... Reply

Thread

Link

I liked the Toby Stephens fancast myself but whatever.



Okay, it was like one gif set on tumblr but it was nice. Reply

Thread

Link

YES YOU SAW THAT TOO???? i loved it so much tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol yes! It looked so perfect but it's fine tho. Not like I'm gonna watch the rest of them



*unless the recast Depp. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg link?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





i fucking wish, sigh. he's even a british ginger to match what's his face, newt scamander.



can you imagine him in 1920s wizard's robes and doing swishy stuff w a wand?







(hey WB, it's not too late to recast grindelwald! toby knows how to do villainous!) omgggi fucking wish, sigh. he's even a british ginger to match what's his face, newt scamander.can you imagine him in 1920s wizard's robes and doing swishy stuff w a wand?(hey WB, it's not too late to recast grindelwald! toby knows how to do villainous!) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wait I thought Theseus was suppose to be older? Why did I think that? Reply

Thread

Link

This is what I thought too, isn't Newt supposed to be the dorky kid brother in his older brother's shadow? /Nerd Alert! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, I guess it could work either way with disappointing older brother against the perfect little brother but like... I don't want that? Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think he is supposed to be older which is weird cos this guy is 27 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

British men look like products of incest 9 out of 10 times.



Edited at 2017-04-22 02:48 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

British men are product of incest 9 out of 10 times



FTFY Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Theseus lol oh lord Rowling.... Reply

Thread

Link

I thought that was the creepy perv from 13RW for a second Reply

Thread

Link

These films are so white :/ Reply

Thread

Link

this probably will not come off nice but he looks like he fell off of benedict cucumberpatch Reply

Thread

Link

He looks like the lovechild of Cumberbatch and Andrew Garfield. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The first thing i thought when i saw the photo was that he kinda looks like bumperpatch, especially around the jaw area. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You made me choke on my ice cream, you bitch.



*cackles through the wheezing* Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This!! I got a cross between Benedict and Prince Harry. I might be reaching a bit tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link











Edited at 2017-04-22 04:46 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cool I guess?



I just finished The Cursed Child for the first time. WTF was that? Everything was so unnecessary. Reply

Thread

Link

Everything was so unnecessary.



this is the single best description of it i've ever seen, bless your heart Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Cast Colin Farrell in all of the roles or GTFO! Reply

Thread

Link

I still can't believe they want to make 5 of these movies. Reply

Thread

Link

I mean I was hoping for Matthew Goode but we can't have what we want D:



Actually in my ideal world I wanted Jessica Chastain to be Theseus because they basically look like siblings anyway and it'd be pretty awesome if Newt's war hero "brother" named Theseus turned out to be a sister haha woo plot twist Reply

Thread

Link

Matthew Goode would be soo cool in some sort of role for this universe. D: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why is this 5 movies Reply

Thread

Link

Colin was so gay in FB, I want him back to continue it. Reply

Thread

Link

RE 👏🏻 CAST 👏🏻 JOHNNY 👏🏻 DEPP 👏🏻 Reply

Thread

Link