DNCE crashes class at Temple University
DNCE was on the Temple campus to perform at the school's annual OWLCHELLA spring concert later that day. No one in the class knew who they were; and no one in the class was attending the concert. DNCE still had fun poking fun of themselves.
At the show, the band performed their new single, KIssing Strangers, for the first time live.
got to hear @DNCE perform kissing strangers live for the first time tonight...life changing 💋👥 pic.twitter.com/sjqvl7HN5y— sarah. (@aquamarineharry) April 21, 2017
so random... i guess good for them??