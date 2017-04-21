DNCE crashes class at Temple University

Temple alumna here; we didn't have Owlchella in my day! Reply

same!! i have no idea what this is and i graduated in 2012 Reply

If the Chainsmokers can make it, why not DUNCE? Reply

I though this said DNCE crashed Trump University and I was bracing myself for an entirely different post, LMAO. Anyway, go Owls, yay Philly! Reply

the background in this clip when charlie opens the doors always weirds me out. like ik they shot it during the day when it was supposed to be a night shot in the show so the coloring to make it look like it's night outside is just so weird Reply

such a weird school for them to show up at... idk how many east coast fans they have. Reply

They've been playing at the most random collection of colleges. They're at CMU tonight; Western Georgia University next week. I mean - WTF? Adelphi is one of their stops also. I have no idea WTF this strategy is.



Edited at 2017-04-22 02:58 am (UTC) Reply

LMAO @ Aldelphi



so random... i guess good for them?? Reply

It's not even about whether or not they have east coast fans though, it's like... Temple... of all the hundreds of schools on the east coast? How low is their appearance fee? Reply

That's... alright then. I live in Philly, I know several Temple alumni, I work with high school and also college kids, and NOBODY mentioned this at all lmao. Reply

I wish the song was better Reply

so nobody in that room recognized joe jonas? lmao Reply

