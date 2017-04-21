Rachael Leigh Cook Does a New "This is Your Brain on Drugs" PSA
In 1998, Rachael Leigh Cook starred in one of those "This is your brain on drugs" PSAs in which she smashed an egg (and an entire kitchen) with a frying pan. Almost 20 years later, she has made a new PSA that uses white and brown eggs to highlight how the war on drugs has unfairly targeted minorities and ruined lives.
Her original '90s PSA:
But more power to y'all who can recreation-ally use drugs and not have your lives fall apart!
I was prescribed adderall a couple of years ago and I stopped taking it but I'm beginning to realize how much of a mistake that was and I'm looking for a new psychiatrist now bc I was better on it.
