Rachael Leigh Cook Does a New "This is Your Brain on Drugs" PSA

She's still my fav out of the whole "girl is viewed as pretty as soon as she takes her glasses off" genre.



This one is still my fav lol



Reply

Thread

Link

THERE'S NO HOPE WITH DOPE



omg these are iconic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"would i use dope? nope" amazing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Johnny Fucking Dakota, that bad influence Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Didn't the actor commit suicide recently? I legit went... omg! It's the SBTB PSA guy! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that episode where jessie gets addict to caffeine pills is iconic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is dope heroin or marijuana here? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Love it Reply

Thread

Link

its nice of drugs to give her work Reply

Thread

Link

omggg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nnnnn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol 😆 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMFAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

excuse u, she did a Hallmark movie last year!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nnnnottt quite as effective as her original commercial, but I can't knock the message.



this commercial was always the one that freaked me out

Reply

Thread

Link

Wow, this commercial is so old. I vaguely remember seeing it as a young kid. I also remember that sears air conditioner commercial with the couple sweating inside their home. Its weird how we tuck these random memories away. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll call tomorrow

I'll call today!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG yesss I remember this one!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh shit yaaas this was ICONIC and fucked me up. I loved it lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My bff just got a job as a 911 dispatcher and he said it's crazy the amount of heroin od calls they get :/ Reply

Thread

Link

God that just be an awful job Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's really hard, but they provide support so that's nice for him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's staggering. 2 heroin overdoses happened, in my old local pub, within a week of each other. The guys were found in the bathroom by staff. In my last job a guy overdosed in a stall, but someone reported funny noises and as soon as I heard him I knew what was up. Luckily, he pulled through, but it was incredibly sad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am not a cop. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't do any recreational drugs, but I am prescribed adderall and xanax. I take the xanax only a few times a week when I'm having trouble falling/staying asleep--I do not understand how people take it for fun, even though I have a lot of anxiety, I don't like how out of control it makes me feel. /csb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Only pot because it's a blessed natural gift from God, if there is one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i have way too many control issues to do any. ive never even been drunk. i have like one or two drinks and im good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nnnnn, nice try internet! I'm not telling you shit! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



But more power to y'all who can recreation-ally use drugs and not have your lives fall apart!



Edited at 2017-04-22 02:47 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I started watching this show thanks to ONTD and I am obsesseeeeeed! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Weed sometimes, but I'm broke so I basically only do it when someone offers to share cuz I can't justify buying it on my budget lmao. I took muscle relaxers, xanax, pain killers in high school to self medicate anxiety and OCD but I don't anymore. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've tried some things but never found anything I felt compelled to stick with. Plus I would almost always prefer to spend any extra money I have on food.



I was prescribed adderall a couple of years ago and I stopped taking it but I'm beginning to realize how much of a mistake that was and I'm looking for a new psychiatrist now bc I was better on it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



No, 'cause I'm a Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Nope, I take too many medication and have to be so careful that nothing clashes. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Nope, I take the occasional tylenol when I have a headache or body pains but that's about it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I smoke weed from time to time and I love my wine and champagne. Other than that I have never tried any other drug, even when I've had coke offered. No thanks. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sometimes weed & sometimes mushrooms (for spiritual purposes, not to ~party~)





Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I have in past but nothing for a few years. I don't even drink anymore. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My fav anti drug commercial

Reply

Thread

Link

I only came in here to make sure this got posted, lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

o m g this made meth way too catchy i'm dying

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ikr. Its very cheerful. I still sting it sometimes lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO is this serious? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmaooo who decided that meth should have a jingle? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sometimes when i clean (while sober) i sing this lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is why i could never fuck with drugs, all the white kids i hung out in HS had lawyer/doctor parents who save their ass if they ever got caught since they were 'good kids'

Reply

Thread

Link

one of the liberal arts colleges in my hometown has a SUPER wealthy population and cocaine is given out like candy. the kids have such wealthy parents most of them won't face consequences if caught. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Drugs scare the crap out of me tbh, thats why id never tried them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





'They said if I did coke, I could party all night'.



My favourite PSA EVER. Reply

Thread

Link

Wow, no wonder this PSA is awful. It is made by Scientology! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know they have a whole series of them they're amaze Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how do you know? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

AHHHHH Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Drug free, the way to be



I always thought rachel lee cook was cute. Even with a pony tail & glasses Reply

Thread

Link

The community I went to school in had a yearly fair and as a teen I thought it would be cheeky to sign up at the "Drug Free Ranger" booth for a cool pamplet about drugs and a star pin because they were colorful and early 2000's were wild but when I walked away I realized the fine print on the last page noted it was all from the church of scientology and I feel weird about it still. Reply

Thread

Link

Do any of you have the link to that tumblr thread with the meth dude, his post was basically saying #NotAllMethUsers listing all the healthy shit he was able to do even as a meth user? He had a mirror picture of himself too lol It was such a ride. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't have a link, but someone linked it in some post on here a while back and reading the replies was fucking wild, lmao. So many people like "omg, thank you! I'm a meth user and I'm totally okay and it's depressing that we get a bad reputation" - it took a while for someone to jump in confused as fuck with the replies. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People post videos of their drugs and themselves shooting up on tumblr and I'm like okay cool continue to demonise black men shot 30 times in the back because they 'may have used marijuana in the past'.



Edited at 2017-04-22 02:37 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my God Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Won't somebody please think of the meth users? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remember their username was methed-up-samurai or something like that, but I don't have the post, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She looks like that chick from law and order. Reply

Thread

Link

I remember being part of DARE and DFYAT just cause we went on field trips. I don't really do drugs other than pot I guess. Reply

Thread

Link