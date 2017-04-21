Rachael Leigh Cook Does a New "This is Your Brain on Drugs" PSA



In 1998, Rachael Leigh Cook starred in one of those "This is your brain on drugs" PSAs in which she smashed an egg (and an entire kitchen) with a frying pan. Almost 20 years later, she has made a new PSA that uses white and brown eggs to highlight how the war on drugs has unfairly targeted minorities and ruined lives.

Her original '90s PSA:



