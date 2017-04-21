hey bb <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"CONSEQUENCES WILL NEVER BE THE SAME!



Edited at 2017-04-21 11:04 pm (UTC) I got on the Elliot in the Morning radio show this morning while they were discussing the Martin family's YouTube drama ( this post from yesterday ) & Elliot referenced the Jessi Slaughter videos & couldn't remember the Dad's "catchphrase" so I got to call in & yell Reply

Thread

Link

Is there an update with what's going on with that? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think the latest is that they pulled all the videos from their channel & I think CPS is investigating them.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

god that fucking family i swear to god omg. also what did philip defranco do? like apparently he's not liked Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

You dun goofed! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





Edited at 2017-04-21 11:01 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

chortle Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh my god Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao this was in my city Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg what do you think an umbrella is going to do for you at that point Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm going to Spain tomorrow!



Reply

Thread

Link

awwwww! where in spain!? i love spain Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Basque region. I'm going to eat alllll the food. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

have fun!!



I love this video ;o; Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Take me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my uni doesn't guarantee housing after 1st year. it's not my home country and i can't afford to stay for the summer, i didn't get any of the jobs i applied for. so i applied to be an RA to be guaranteed housing and i didn't even get a fucking interview. now the signups for 2017/2018 housing start in 3 days and anyone can sign up and 400 people are randomly chosen and allocated on-campus housing. i don't even know what to do. a lot of the places near campus only let m-f, leaving me fucked on the weekends. i need to get a bicycle (or roller skates!) to travel back and forth because public transportation can be ~200/month. i'm staying w/my mum this summer (fun times....32 and living back at home) bc i could barely get funding to cover this year of school, i don't have any for summer. so i will obvs try to get a job for the summer but i'm just...frustrated. i need somewhere to live and not knowing if i will have on-campus housing for a month is very stressful.



not to mention i'm trying to write a final paper and it's very difficult trying to create something from nothing. i'm using all these different topics under gender inequality and trying to tie them together somehow!?



also i got a midterm back and the cap was 750 words and i had to write about the binding nature of un resolutions (or lack thereof) and i got praise from the teacher for pulling articles that no one else bothered to explore, but no credit because the teacher wanted me to use a different article by the same author written 10yr later. even though i didn't know until that critique that said article existed!



fml. Reply

Thread

Link



https://twitter.com/quichemonster You already have mine but I haven't posted here in awhile Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Been listening to this all day. I love it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Me all day: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

redflamethread.tumblr.com



but i use it sparingly bc i forget it exists all the time Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

http://enlaytinthehouse.tumblr.com



and my legion blog!: and my legion blog!: http://incorrectlegion.tumblr.com Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i want to read this book so badly! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Eh, it's easy to pick out all the flaws when you are looking at the past. I mean Bernie is turning out to be trash too, we lost on many fronts.



Edited at 2017-04-21 11:06 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was super excited for this book but i'm conflicted lately. like you said, people are bitter after a loss like this and attitudes rise up that wouldn't have otherwise. and btw, i'm not saying that in the sense that hillary didn't fuck up-- she did and her team clearly don't know how to do campaigns. i would love a great HRC expose. but i would love to get better insight into the book's legitimacy first. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Seriously. Living in the past isn't going to miraculously change jack shit, kiddos! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

are people still on about this, jfc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

does ONTD still have a book club or whatever? because i'd be down for this one Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I survived a 6 day landscaping job, ordered my new phone and tomorrow I'm going to be reunited with my cat. I'm so happy. Reply

Thread

Link

yay! i love merida Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

https://www.instagram.com/nicolascagefi ght/





stupid lj won't let me comment from my phone anymore ugh stupid lj won't let me comment from my phone anymore ugh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

2 weeks ago, my BFF and I got into a heated discussion about a movie which escalated to him getting pissed off and blocking me. This caught me off guard because everything that happened in the conversation was extremely uncharacteristic of him and I didn’t insult him or anything so I texted him asking if there are underlying issues that need to be resolved. He said there is but he doesn’t know how to articulate them (also very unlike him) and he doesn’t want to meet to talk.



A little context: There was always this underlying romantic vibe in our many years of friendship then 2 years ago we started having sex. We don’t fuck each time we hang out but our relationship has def become more physical (we cuddle a lot) and everyone always jokes about how we’re gonna get married 1 day. He even jokes about how I’m in love with him.



I highly suspect shit got too complicated for him and he wants to end our friendship. I can’t imagine my life without him and I’ve been anxious, paranoid, and depressed all week and it doesn’t help that everything is very out of character. I’m gonna text him next week if I still haven’t heard from him demanding we talk. :(

Reply

Thread

Link

i'm so sorry bb. maybe wait a few days, or a week or so, and ask him to hang out, like go for drinks or something? somewhere public so it would be less awkward, and you don't necessarily have to talk about your issues yet. just reconnect with him as just a friend.



i was/am kind of in a similar situation, except i did unfortuantely end up getting feelings, and now he has a gf and also has no idea how i feel, and i'm the one whose been avoiding him the past few months out of self-preservation. i feel bad since according to a mutual friend, he's so confused about why i no longer even talk to him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm watching that Nasty Gal show on netflix. It's really bad. Reply

Thread

Link

i mean the brand went bankrupt idk why they went through with the tv show lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr lol



tbf it's not painting her as a geeenius buisnesswoman or anything, more just a dumb ho who got lucky but still. its not a good show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

also wasn't she actually a terrible boss??? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I just don't really care for that main actress tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i cannot BELIEVE they chose that actress. she fucking sucks in EVERYTHING she has been in. i don't know why she keeps getting chances. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link