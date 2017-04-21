Aaron Hernandez's hidden sexuality fueled the murder of Odin Lloyd

hm Reply

Thread

Link

Do we really need to do this? Reply

Thread

Link

no no we do not. ugh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nope Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Naaw Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Do what? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

smh kelly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MFTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not really Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow @ this homophobia Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

can i just say kreider's pass last night was sex!!



also ita w/ your comment Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm confused. Can you explain? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This seems really exploitative especially when its being leaked by tabloids and not official sources. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

if it was a legitimate motive i don't see why not



*that's not to say he wasn't a sociopath tho



Edited at 2017-04-22 01:45 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

who were the other people aaron killed? did he know them? or were they random people Reply

Thread

Link

for the sake of legalese, he was acquitted, but yeah he knew them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yikes Reply

Thread

Link

oh, well that must be the reason. sigh Reply

Thread

Link

That might have been part of the motive in this murder, but wasn't Hernandez linked to at least 6 other shootings, plus shooting his friend in the face? Reply

Thread

Link

Don't really care for it. He paid with his life for destroying people's lives and that's all we need to know about him. Anything else about him is just irrelevant. Besides, Aaron didn't leave a suicidal note when he offed himself. So fake news, probably. Reply

Thread

Link

State Police have confirmed three letters. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

For real? 😳 Well, I'll be damned. I just don't see Aaron strikes me as someone who he might've been in love with his buddy prisoner? Then again, maybe when you spend a long time in a prison, you might form some kind of sexual bond with your cell mate or something. And to top of it all, he apparently found religious when he put the biblical verse on his forehead. Weirddd..... Guess we should wait till the investigation is completed. It's just hard to believe that he might've.... sucked some dicks. LOL Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

he did leave notes. three notes. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I mean, he murdered Odin Lloyd because he was a fucking sociopath, end of story. Reply

Thread

Link

this!!



all this other crap coming out is not helping the victim's families heal. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Period. The end. End of discussion. Etc. this is nagl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mhm Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yup that's it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

RIGHT? I saw on Facebook someone posted that the reason he killed himself was because it would make the charges void and therefore his daughter would get $15 million from the NFL, which I know is total BS. But why are we trying to make this asshole a fucking hero for killing people?! It blows my mind. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Even if there is a payout I'd think Odin Lloyd (and maybe even the other two victims) families will sue his estate and since the burden of proof is lower in civil cases they will likely get any money there is. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the conviction will be vacated, but his contract ended as soon as he was arrested. there will be no money Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I still cannot believe there are people on my social media saying they hope hes resting in peace. Like sis, did he let those people he live be at peace because they didnt ask for him to take their lives. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yes. I don't need or want to have think pieces about a POS. He's gone and let him fade away. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am floored by the number of people on my FB feed who were late "Such a waste of talent. RIP." Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

When did Newsweek become the National Enquirer damn Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When the National Enquirer became Trump Is So Awesome Weekly, I guess. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Speaking of which US Weekly was bought by the Parent company of the National Enquirer... RIP Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

seriously



kinda shocked that this came from Newsweek Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Idg the reactions to the source



Newsweek is a legit journalistic medium. The fact they ran a story leads me to believe it's actually true. Plus we already knew there were 3 suicide notes.



Maybe I'm not reading it right but this revelation is newsworthy in its context of motive considering how much homophobia exists in pro sports especially the NFL, making the scenario an entirely probable side story, because previously there seemed to be lingering questions as to why he did some of the things he did.



That said, I didn't come away with the impression it made his actions ok or that it made him an unknown hero or anything else positive.



It seems like a lot of people seem more offended or disbelieving that he could've actually been bi, which is really weird considering all the times remarks have been made about gay or bi people on the down low in ontd posts. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well cotton candy flavored bubble yum is the trademark gum for bisexuals, so Reply

Thread

Link

k Reply

Thread

Link

I thought he didn't leave any notes?



I wonder if the NFL and Pats will have to pay out his bonus and pension to his daughter now that technically he's not guilty even though he is. Reply

Thread

Link

He was still guilty of the first murder, but he had been in the process of appealing that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My understanding is that since he died before the appeal was completed, the verdict was overturned. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There's some weird loophole law that states his conviction will be automatically voided because he isn't alive to have his appeal heard. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

In Massachusetts, if you die in prison before all of your appeals are exhausted, your status reverts back to what it was before your original trial, rendering the verdict as if it had never been delivered. It becomes as if the trial didn't happen, so technically you aren't guilty because the verdict is...deleted for lack of of better word. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He wrote "John 3:16" on his forehead and across the wall in his cell, which is all I've seen reported on yet. If there's a suicide note I'm sure they are holding it back from the press, possibly out of consideration for his family? IDK, it will all come out in the public filing once the investigation has been completed. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah, ESPN said there was no note. Hmm. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he left three suicide notes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i believe i read today that the pats won't be paying out the bonus Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The state police have since confirmed that 3 suicide notes were found Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Surprised the info about longtime male lover is just now coming out...unless I missed it before. Reply

Thread

Link

All my male celeb crushes (before they turn messy) are always revealed (alleged) to be bi/gay and lead a tragic life. Sad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Apparently his secret high school boyfriend was forced to testify for a grand jury (ahead of the lloyd murder trial). Grand jury testimony is sealed, so no one ever heard about it. But court reporters have been whispering about it for years, allegedly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So now some idiots are gonna jump to blaming this on sexuality? Is that what this is?



Dude killed more than one person, he was a sociopath who operated purely to fuel his own self-preservation. Reply

Thread

Link

His family/lawyers have been doing the absolute most the past 48 hours. They've made a huge show about how they are trying to donate his brain to science but the medical examiner won't release it yet. I think they filed a lawsuit as well, but I can't remember what it is about. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What do you think their goal is, to just keep headline attention on themselves or...? Because I can't make sense of any of this info coming out now. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link