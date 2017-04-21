all mine

Aaron Hernandez's hidden sexuality fueled the murder of Odin Lloyd




According to law enforcement officials directly involved in the Hernandez murder case, deceased victim Odin Lloyd had information the football star did not want out: that he was bisexual. Hernandez’s alleged longtime male lover, was interviewed extensively by authorities after Lloyd’s murder, and was forced to testify in front of a grand jury. Before Hernandez was incarcerated he put money away for his girlfriend, daughter and male lover. It is also reported that one of the suicide notes left by Hernandez was to his prison boyfriend, who is now on 24/7 suicide watch.

source= https://twitter.com/Newsweek/status/855511484448813057
Tagged: , ,