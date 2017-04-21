Aaron Hernandez's hidden sexuality fueled the murder of Odin Lloyd
Aaron Hernandez's hidden sexuality fueled the murder of Odin Lloyd, police sources say https://t.co/jXMC5YOWWu pic.twitter.com/BxKdVUl1NE— Newsweek (@Newsweek) April 21, 2017
According to law enforcement officials directly involved in the Hernandez murder case, deceased victim Odin Lloyd had information the football star did not want out: that he was bisexual. Hernandez’s alleged longtime male lover, was interviewed extensively by authorities after Lloyd’s murder, and was forced to testify in front of a grand jury. Before Hernandez was incarcerated he put money away for his girlfriend, daughter and male lover. It is also reported that one of the suicide notes left by Hernandez was to his prison boyfriend, who is now on 24/7 suicide watch.
source= https://twitter.com/Newsweek/status/855
also ita w/ your comment
*that's not to say he wasn't a sociopath tho
Edited at 2017-04-22 01:45 am (UTC)
all this other crap coming out is not helping the victim's families heal.
kinda shocked that this came from Newsweek
Newsweek is a legit journalistic medium. The fact they ran a story leads me to believe it's actually true. Plus we already knew there were 3 suicide notes.
Maybe I'm not reading it right but this revelation is newsworthy in its context of motive considering how much homophobia exists in pro sports especially the NFL, making the scenario an entirely probable side story, because previously there seemed to be lingering questions as to why he did some of the things he did.
That said, I didn't come away with the impression it made his actions ok or that it made him an unknown hero or anything else positive.
It seems like a lot of people seem more offended or disbelieving that he could've actually been bi, which is really weird considering all the times remarks have been made about gay or bi people on the down low in ontd posts.
I wonder if the NFL and Pats will have to pay out his bonus and pension to his daughter now that technically he's not guilty even though he is.
Dude killed more than one person, he was a sociopath who operated purely to fuel his own self-preservation.