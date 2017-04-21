The View talk about Palin, Nugent, and Kid Rock visit to the WH
Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila and Paula Faris
Today's 🔥 topics:
The View ends the week talking about the White House visit from Sarah Palin, Ted Nugent, and Kid Rock. They discuss about the photo of the three in front of HRC's photo at the White House.
If you couldn't get enough Sarah Palin, they talk about her appearance on CNN's Jake Tapper. Palin comments how if you're harassed, don't stay. The panel argues that sometimes women don't have a choice because the job could be the only paycheck they get or they fear about job retaliation.
Because the drama between Ann Coulter appearing at UC Berkeley couldn't get more obnoxious. They talk about how UC Berkeley canceled her April 27 appearance due to her safety. They provide a new date which is at May 2 but she won't accept because it's during "dead week" when classes are suspended and students are studying for finals.
Cynthia Nixon joins the panel to talk about her advocacy for public education. She talks about a recent article she wrote about how NY Governor Cuomo is similar to DeVos. Joy wants to know why they want to make America dumb again with how they are handling education. They talk about her appearing with Laura Linney on Little Foxes on Broadway.
(and that's just one of the many reasons i hate men and the whole concept of patriarchy)
I really wish they would cut it out reading shit off paper though, just go with your gut and stop spewing what the producers want you to say
like it's clearly a culture problem and everyone hired at fox news are carbon copies of each other soooo