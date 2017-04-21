The View talk about Palin, Nugent, and Kid Rock visit to the WH

I hope Palin and Coulter end up penniless, alone and living in poverty. Reply

she's just gonna spew out more bs Reply

Jenny Boylan is gonna be on it, therefore I'm watching! Reply

she's garbage though Reply

This is like two lesser evils coming together to see which one is the worst. Reply

" if you're harassed, don't stay" so you should leave and not speak out, so that the asshole who harassed you can stay and harass the next woman? sarah palin needs to get trampled by a moose already. Reply

Seriously! It also implies that women are inherently less valuable in their roles than men. I was sexually harassed by a professor while I was a grad student. I was five years into my program & knee deep in my research. Why should I be forced to walk away from something i'm invested in (and love as a job) because some creepy feels he has the right to harass women? Why do victims have to suffer the consequences for someone else's shitty behavior? Reply

i'm sorry that happened to you, bb. but you're absolutely right, women are always expected to give in and meekly accept shitty treatment from men.

(and that's just one of the many reasons i hate men and the whole concept of patriarchy) Reply

who the fuck is that girl in the middle? She's annoying. She hosts ABC news or whatever they call it, she just seems like she's a secret Republican but doesn't want to admit it. Reply

She's definitely a republican. She acted like this throughout the entire election. 🙄 Reply

Jed looked great today! I still hate her though haha



I really wish they would cut it out reading shit off paper though, just go with your gut and stop spewing what the producers want you to say Reply

Lol yeah she hAs great outfits sometime but I can't stand her, stopped watching because of her even though I love Sunny and Sara (and Joy! Reply

Jed trying to pull a "a lot of those people aren't even at fox anymore" like it was a problem with those specific people and not fox news as a whole. One person leaves and a new ones comes in, you could probably make a reel with just this past week. Reply

that was such a stupid argument even for her



like it's clearly a culture problem and everyone hired at fox news are carbon copies of each other soooo Reply

Why can't this just be the official panel? We don't need Whoopi. They should also add Naya back to the panel though. Reply

Ugh, and to think that Kid Rock and Ted Nugent both came from my state X_X And supposedly they're both talking about running for office here? Seriously, FML if that happens Reply

Funny how she can find lip to scold women and tell them to leave job security when they've done nothing wrong but she can't tell men to stop fucking harassing women. She is a disgrace. Reply

It's so strange. The parody has become real life. Reply

Trump gives a shout out to Pavarotti, calls him "a good friend of mine".



Pavarotti died 10 years ago in 2007. —via @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/MHMT065mh3 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 20, 2017

Trump is senile Reply

he's so goddamn dumb. Reply

he's a piece of shit of needs to shuffle off this mortal coil sooner rather than later and i have no qualms saying that he's not all there Reply

The issue with Sanders & Mello isn't that they disagree on choice. The issue is Sanders pitched himself as the guy who defines "progressive" — Sady Doyle (@sadydoyle) April 21, 2017 This has been interesting to watch unfold. Reply

Since Bernie is so big on economic rights, the fact that he can't recognize abortion is also about economics is beyond me. Reply

I was flabbergasted when I heard about it. I still am, tbh. I mean... I assume forcing it out of the economics box means it isn't something he has to talk about while touring? Idk. Even Tim Kaine fell back to the party platform to support abortion rights, and openly did so during the VP Debate. Reply

