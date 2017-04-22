Two of my faves! Nice Reply

Thread

Link

hmmm interesting. can't imagine her in the role. Reply

Thread

Link

Yay, Saoirse, get them roles! Reply

Thread

Link

Man, there is no way she's in her mid twenties looking at that pic. But good for her, I guess... Reply

Thread

Link

didn't ppl find her birth certificate (lol how extra) and confirmed that she isn't lying about her age tho??



She just has old face, sis. I know plenty of ppl like that. Let her live haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ya someone found her old high school photos I think Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She just has the older/more mature face. Kinda like Brie Larson. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Give a rest pls Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

jfc move on. she's the age she says she is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't dislike her or anything, but idt she's a talented actress, tbh.



She was easily the worst part in Z for Zachariah and that was a movie with three actors, so her lack of skills was even even more obvious. Reply

Thread

Link

two queens playing queens!



I had no idea about this movie Reply

Thread

Link

idk, can she pull off the accent? Reply

Thread

Link

will they at least both have red hair this time? Reply

Thread

Link

I can only hope! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Erm, I don't know about this choice. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm only ever hf photos of her and that is a shit photo i'm disappointed bye Reply

Thread

Link

Is it me or she's attached to every project lately. She should be careful about overexposure. Reply

Thread

Link

LOL. Nicole Kidman has 4 films at Cannes next month and just came off of Big Little Lies. Margot is not overexposed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She looks nothing like her. Should have used to a pic side by side just to see how ridiculous it looks for comparison. Will lord Henry be played by Joe Manganiello too or?? Reply

Thread

Link

Well, they never really do. Emily Blunt played Queen Victoria. LBR from her portraits she was far from a stunner. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know. ppl are shallow. they don't want reality Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

young queen victoria was cute! emily blunt and claire foy are perfect casting for vic & liz. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Who would you pick to play these roles that look like the people they're portraying and are talented actors? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hair and make up can make a big difference. Besides, who really cares what Elizabeth looked like? None of us were around in 1570, it's not like she was our neighbor, is it? She's been played by everyone from Bette Davis to Judi Dench, none of them really looked like her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YAS MARGOT GET ALL THE ROLES Reply

Thread

Link

Apart from Wolf of Wall Street, she hasn't impressed my much in anything. People were talking about how she was the best part of Suicide Squad. She was just as insufferable as the rest of the cast. Reply

Thread

Link

I actually thought she was good in suicide squad. my only critique was the accent slipping in and out. what sucked was really just the movie itself and the shitty dialogue. I mean, "we're bad guys, it's what we do." seriously?



but I actually do think she's good, I enjoyed her in other movies, it's just that she has a lot of bad ones. I even sat for fucking whiskey tango foxtrot and z for zachariah. hopefully her movies get better



Edited at 2017-04-21 11:32 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's good in Z for Zachariah. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link