Margot Robbie to Play Queen Elizabeth in ‘Mary Queen of Scots’
.@MargotRobbie to play Queen Elizabeth in ‘Mary Queen of Scots’ (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/34LOI2Wgfe pic.twitter.com/yiPMD4Juu8— Variety (@Variety) 21. April 2017
Saoirse Ronan is playing Mary Stuart
She just has old face, sis. I know plenty of ppl like that. Let her live haha
She was easily the worst part in Z for Zachariah and that was a movie with three actors, so her lack of skills was even even more obvious.
I had no idea about this movie
but I actually do think she's good, I enjoyed her in other movies, it's just that she has a lot of bad ones. I even sat for fucking whiskey tango foxtrot and z for zachariah. hopefully her movies get better
