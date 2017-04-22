Harry Styles - Sign of the Times (Live on The Graham Norton Show) + his bits of the interview

He looked so good <3 Reply

he was pitchy during the high part though, harry pls lemme sing that part for you, it's actually really easy lmfao the rest of the song was good <3





I'm really digging the fact he has a female drummer, TBH. Reply

Shattering gender norms!



also I came in to say just that, I love seeing more musicians that are women Reply

and a girl is playing keyboard!!!! Reply

give ha a magazine cover Reply

same, i enjoy watching her. Reply

Me too. It's weird but I have a thing about artists that feature male vocalists and female artists on instruments other than the voice. That's why I loved A Perfect Circle at the turn of the century and Mer de Noms >>>> Thirteenth Step. Reply

yes... vicky smith in particular is my hero



The first time I'm actively hearing his voice. This dad rock stuff & his voice are 1000 times more my thing than Zayns. Not saying this is particularly good but I don't mind it. Reply

when will he drop the music video tho



his people and his label need to tighten up Reply

Ikr! Where is this music video?! Reply

Who is in your icon? Reply

ugh he looks so good. he sounded better than he did on snl and seemed less nervous Reply

So much emotion. You can really hear the laments of the dying mother in his voice. Reply

Idk why this made me laugh so hard but I'm dying! Goodbye! Reply

those struggle vocals Reply

His face kind of looks like he's struggling while he tries to get the struggle vocals out. Reply

his face my killing me omw Reply

One line in and I already know he's going to lose his voice or majorly fuck it up before he's 30. Such terrible technical. So much strain. It's half of the reason why he'll fall off pitch. Reply

It's painful to watch and hear him sing live. You can just see the throaty singing. You can just see the poor technique.



The constipation faces aren't from emoting. It's from him straining and choking out notes. Reply

I'm a stan and I totally agree. Like I love him, he has a great voice when he uses it right but he refuses to use it right!!! I like, need Adele to sit him down and explain how he could lose his vocal cords over this. Reply

yeah, my throat hurt for his at the end. he's gonna blow out his cords eventually. lol i can't believe he got no vocal lessons over the break. Reply

i feel like a lot of x factor singers are/were like that - especially a lot of the female contestants who had never had any training and had more unusual voices.



Edited at 2017-04-22 03:19 am (UTC)

that's why I think Harry will never do a solo tour, his voice barely holds for 2 full songs. Reply

Wow, that song sucks. I guess we just don't get summer anthems anymore. I remember when I was in middle school and Usher's Yeah was everywhere. We don't get cool, fun songs like that anymore. Instead its downer alternative shit like this from unfortunate looking young people like Lorde, and the above. Sad... Reply

He looks like he is in pain singing the beginning of the song. What is the name of that guy that 'ugly sings'? Whatever, he reminded me of that guy.



Thought it was leagues better over SNL. Reply

Joe Cocker maybe? Reply

Yeah, it was definitely way better than SNL, I think it's cause he wasn't as nervous. He actually smiled here and seemed more relaxed.



Reply

I want to bone him as much as the next ONTDer but this song is so derivative it hurts



And these pants are a pass Reply

I want to bone him as much as the next ONTDer



I would like to be excluded from this narrative. Reply

I want to bone him as much as the next ONTDer



I would like to be excluded from this narrative. Reply

I want to bone him as much as the next ONTDer



I would like to be excluded from this narrative. Reply

I don't tho. Reply

I'd bone him. Fuck that. I'll proudly own my place in the Harry loving sector of ONTD. Reply

love thyself Reply

I want to bone him as much as the next ONTDer



I would like to be excluded from this narrative. Reply

I want to bone him as much as the next ONTDer



I would like to be excluded from this narrative. Reply

I like this narrative. Reply

This thread lmao



Also I'd like to be excluded from this narrative but I wanna hug him haha Reply

lmao i would never bone him in a million years, but i totally dig this song. Reply

I too would very much like to be excluded from this narrative, one I've never asked to be apart of. Reply

That's not something you admit. Reply

was there a graham norton post? Reply

no the full ep will be up later, but i posted some bits Reply

still choking @ this Reply

Harry Styles looks like a southern slave owners son that secretly falls in love with a black girl — manko (@ChrissiRogo) August 12, 2014





Edited at 2017-04-21 10:53 pm (UTC) i DIED at that tweet, plus this classic:

lmao bye Reply

lol Reply

OMG Reply

holy shit Reply

lmaoo Reply

lmao gawd Reply

fem plantation king Reply

the one about starring the the beguiled killed me Reply

