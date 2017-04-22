Harry Styles - Sign of the Times (Live on The Graham Norton Show) + his bits of the interview
-He did not get chlamydia
-He didn't want to become an estate agent
-He didn't have a sexual relationship with Barack Obama
-He didn't audition to play Han Solo
-He talks about 'Harry Styles threw up here' sign
-He is excited about his album because he worked hard on it and everyone is like 'awwwwww'
-he doesn't feel like he's on his own because he has a great band behind him
source
give him a tag , 1d is done
also I came in to say just that, I love seeing more musicians that are women
his people and his label need to tighten up
The constipation faces aren't from emoting. It's from him straining and choking out notes.
Edited at 2017-04-22 03:19 am (UTC)
Thought it was leagues better over SNL.
And these pants are a pass
I would like to be excluded from this narrative.
I would like to be excluded from this narrative.
I would like to be excluded from this narrative.
I would like to be excluded from this narrative.
I would like to be excluded from this narrative.
Also I'd like to be excluded from this narrative but I wanna hug him haha
Edited at 2017-04-21 10:53 pm (UTC)