Harry Styles - Sign of the Times (Live on The Graham Norton Show) + his bits of the interview





-He did not get chlamydia
-He didn't want to become an estate agent
-He didn't have a sexual relationship with Barack Obama
-He didn't audition to play Han Solo


-He talks about 'Harry Styles threw up here' sign
-He is excited about his album because he worked hard on it and everyone is like 'awwwwww'
-he doesn't feel like he's on his own because he has a great band behind him



