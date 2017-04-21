Fall Out Boy to release...something on 4/28/17
Fall Out Boy posted this video to their Instagram, the caption being the addresses to a number of movie theaters in the Chicago area. If you went to the theaters, the below ad played during the previews. Bascially something (likely a single) is coming out 4/28/17. Given both posts used the word Mania, fans are guessing that's the single name.
FALL OUT BOY 4.28.17 pic.twitter.com/cSHiUSdotF— ash (@folie_a_deux_me) April 21, 2017
source source
I lived 4 it
that'ssadhuh.gif
not gonna pretend i'm not excited for new FOB content though
