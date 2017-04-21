Tebow: T-Mobile Commercial #1

Could THIS be the next Doctor Who?


  • A source closed to the show tells Nerdist.com that Chewing Gum star Michaela Coel is going to be the 13th Doctor Who when the show makes it return.

  • Instead of denying said rumors, the BBC is only stating that 'no casting has taken place for Series 11'.

  • Coel would not only be the first female doctor, but also the first black doctor.


Source

OMG YASSSSS PLZ BE TRUE!
Tagged: , , ,