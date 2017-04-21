Could THIS be the next Doctor Who?

Maybe I'll actually watch again Reply

Mte

I keep imaging Tracey as the Dr. lmao she'd destroy everything in her path.

I'm cracking up while thinking about it lol

I haven't watched since the early days of Matt Smith, but I would tune in for this. Sounds too good to be true.

I would actually start watching again if this is true

Same

She better still do Chewing Gum. Also, I very much fear for the personal attacks that will inevitably happen if she becomes doctor.

she is so annoying though

I imagine the fanboys' reaction would not be pretty.



Let's be real, they're not going to sudddenly make a revolution if the format they've been using for the past years worked well. We'll have another bland white British guy Doctor whose face can be put on toys for kids to buy. As sad as it is. Though I hope I'm wrong.

I was so ready to say PLEASE GOD NO bc I thought it was gonna be that prat from my family



BUT ALAS I AM SO HFT. QUEEN!!!!!

I want to believe...but...idunno man.



I think the best hope is that this is a testing the waters "leak" like...see how people will react before they inevitable pick another white guy.

I WILL START WATCHING THIS SHOW IF ITS TRUE

She tweeted that this isn't true

it's not going to happen, especially if they keep bill. no way would they give us 2 black women leads.

Dr Who? Lol nah, I'm actually defintely not the next Dr Who. Also happy to collect the money you would have laid down in the betting shop. — Michaela Coel (@MichaelaCoel) April 21, 2017



Sigh

Yeah there's no way she was gonna be the next doctor. ):

I thought the rumor was that it's Kris Marshall from Love actually?

I really hope not cause he's hella fug

well he'd be perfect then

He's got the typical look I think, so it would make sense.

And all the other Doctors have been sooooo good looking. rme

But he's got a big KNOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOB

that seems plausible, he looks like their usual type unfortunately

ew, hard pass

Yep, Richard Curtis' customary (often ginger) quirky British guy (self-insert?) who is irresistible to American women

Maybe it would work Matt Smith. After Capaldi the comparison would/will be brutal

ugh really? i hope not, he's so fucking annoying



Edited at 2017-04-22 12:00 am (UTC) Reply

Nah he should just stick with Death in Paradise.



I mean I find a lot of pasty British guys good looking (including Matt Smith) but he's a nope 😩 Reply

fuck no. he's so annoying

