Could THIS be the next Doctor Who?
Who's the new #DoctorWho? #NerdistNews has a definite front runner: https://t.co/JgSbXoI2Bd pic.twitter.com/eZAayZEEkb— Nerdist (@nerdist) April 20, 2017
- A source closed to the show tells Nerdist.com that Chewing Gum star Michaela Coel is going to be the 13th Doctor Who when the show makes it return.
- Instead of denying said rumors, the BBC is only stating that 'no casting has taken place for Series 11'.
- Coel would not only be the first female doctor, but also the first black doctor.
OMG YASSSSS PLZ BE TRUE!
Let's be real, they're not going to sudddenly make a revolution if the format they've been using for the past years worked well. We'll have another bland white British guy Doctor whose face can be put on toys for kids to buy. As sad as it is. Though I hope I'm wrong.
BUT ALAS I AM SO HFT. QUEEN!!!!!!
I think the best hope is that this is a testing the waters "leak" like...see how people will react before they inevitable pick another white guy.
Edited at 2017-04-22 12:00 am (UTC)
I mean I find a lot of pasty British guys good looking (including Matt Smith) but he's a nope 😩