Wahlburgers Adds Banh Mi Burger to the Menu
What does “Banh Mi” mean? Hint, it’s part of our delicious creation! pic.twitter.com/njV7nonTjT— Wahlburgers (@Wahlburgers) March 10, 2017
This spring, Wahlburgers — a chain of restaurants started by Donnie, Mark and Paul Wahlberg are adding a Bahn Mi Burger to their menu. This burger is “influenced by the traditional Vietnamese sandwich,” and features house made kimchi.
In case you don't know, Mark Wahlberg who has been arrested and charged with attempted murder for attacking two Vietnamese American men. More info here.
Source: 1,2
No, but seriously Mark Wahlberg is a horrible person and has always been a horrible person so I'm not surprised no one saw how awful this would look.
shoulda known this morning
settlingin.gif
Does he have brain damage?
I don't even see kim chi on there... I bet they just think the pickled daikon and carrot count as kim chi
Edited at 2017-04-21 10:05 pm (UTC)
And then there is the whole Markie Mark blinding a Vietnamese American guy in a violent racist attack..
tbh I'm sure he doesn't get involved in making these decisions, but the burger chains marketing done fucked up on this.
Edited at 2017-04-21 10:03 pm (UTC)
I'm lucky enough to live in a Vietnamese-Australian community/suburb so these babies are my lunch more times than not. Bread is my downfall :(