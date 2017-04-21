Wahlburgers Adds Banh Mi Burger to the Menu

NO!!! & Didn't Mark blind a Vietnamese man? Trash. Reply

I thought it turned out that the guy had already lost his eye before the confrontation with Mark.

iirc he attacked 2 separate elderly asian men (plus a group of black shcool kids)1 lost an eye the other was already blind

he attacked 2 Vietnamese men but apparently it's okay because one of them was already blind in one eye

It's cool, Wahlberg already forgave himself!



It's cool, Wahlberg already forgave himself!

No, but seriously Mark Wahlberg is a horrible person and has always been a horrible person so I'm not surprised no one saw how awful this would look.

Link



I gotta say, this Friday has really come through with the wank posts

omg I know. Today has been ridiculous.

settlingin.gif



settlingin.gif

has donnie done anything in particular?

married jenny mccarthy and has adopted some of her shitty anti-science views

The audacity of white men but especially white men who commit a violent crime.

ugh marky-mark

Wait, wait... he got a Vietnamese man blind and now he produces a product that makes Vietnamese burgers?

Does he have brain damage?



Does he have brain damage? Reply

Mmmm jalapeños

How are you going to put kim chi on bahn mi?



I don't even see kim chi on there... I bet they just think the pickled daikon and carrot count as kim chi Reply

mte!!!! "pan-asian" cuisine not even done right... eta i dont know why i would expect differently



Edited at 2017-04-21 10:05 pm (UTC) Reply

right? that's offensive enough in itself smh

right? that was my first take on this, kim chi is not a banh mi ingredient.



And then there is the whole Markie Mark blinding a Vietnamese American guy in a violent racist attack..

tbh I'm sure he doesn't get involved in making these decisions, but the burger chains marketing done fucked up on this. Reply

I read fast and thought this said Meghan Markle, I was like 'her too?!!!!'

cause Vietnamese food always has a big helping of Korean kimchi! what a bunch of stupid assholes

Lol that's a great point. These people need some cultural education

the levels to this fuckery

Right? How could anyone be so clueless?

The wank posts just keep coming and they don't stop coming

Honestly wasn't even going to do a post but the comments in the other food post made me want to post this.

where's your icon from???

fed to the rules and i hit the ground running

Yikes

He must still be pressed about the judge refusing to strike the charges from his record. Suffer!

he's such a pos. and i'm trash for wanting to try this burger. i found this recipe . it looks wayyy better and has a banh mi bun!

I'm lucky enough to live in a Vietnamese-Australian community/suburb so these babies are my lunch more times than not. Bread is my downfall :( my fave filling is the xui mai meatball - here's a recipe https://wanderingchopsticks.blogspot.co m/2008/07/banh-mi-xiu-mai-vietnamese-mea tball.html I'm lucky enough to live in a Vietnamese-Australian community/suburb so these babies are my lunch more times than not. Bread is my downfall :(

damn that looks delicious! i feel you on the bread, bb, just add pasta and rice and i'm a walking carbo-load.

ahhaha I live in Sydney and got one for brekkie after the gym the other morning! such a perfect start to a day!

Yeah it does look delish NGL. Just wish it didn't have a crappy & racist history behind it.

I live in Boston and never seen this restaurant, didn't even know it existed. Trash.

There's one in Logan.

Really? I never seen it and the other one is at Fenway and I didn't notice either, but I'm rarely if ever in that neighborhood, maybe I have seen it and never made the connection that it was Mark Walhberg's restaurant.

there's one at coney island lol. i almost want to go bc it's probably the only place near me that has a vegan burger but he's trash, so.

