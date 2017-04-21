Smile

Wahlburgers Adds Banh Mi Burger to the Menu




This spring, Wahlburgers — a chain of restaurants started by Donnie, Mark and Paul Wahlberg are adding a Bahn Mi Burger to their menu. This burger is “influenced by the traditional Vietnamese sandwich,” and features house made kimchi.

In case you don't know, Mark Wahlberg who has been arrested and charged with attempted murder for attacking two Vietnamese American men. More info here.

Source: 1,2

Tagged: ,