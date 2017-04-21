Blake Lively Tells Off Reporter For Asking About Fashion at 'Power of Women' Lunch
Blake Lively popping off after someone asked her about fashion at #PowerOfWomen - "Are we really doing this? Would you ask a man that?" pic.twitter.com/iPftkPfoeF— Maeve McDermott (@maeve_mcdermott) April 21, 2017
Blake Lively was being honored at Variety's Power of Women Lunch on Friday for her work against child pornography when a reporter decided to ask her about her outfit.
“Are we really doing this? Would you ask a man that?,” Lively told the reporter, according to USA Today’s Maeve McDermott, who posted a video of the end of Lively's response to Twitter. “I'm here so we...become more aware, and that we change, and that we build women up. So, you can ask me another question."
In her speech during the event, Lively stood in front of a screen pinpointing the locations of IP addresses currently viewing child pornography and said "The kids are getting younger and the content is getting more devastating. When a law enforcement officer told me this, I asked, how young are the victims? And he told me infants — and I have a six-month-old daughter."
It's always the same with celebrities, tbh. They open a foundation against breast cancer... but only after one of their family members died of said cancer. It's sus tbh
Can't you just idk emphatize with human pain unless it has something to do with you??? :/
I felt bad for people who had cancer in the past, but when a close family member got sick, I saw it in a whole different light.
fuck yeah, i've noticed this about people since i was a little kid. it's fucked that people need a reason for shit that shouldn't require one to care
SOrry, but that's how humans work. We know stuff, we feel stuff totally genuinely, but things just hit even closer to home through people closest to us. I mean come on. That doesn't make anyone more or less emphathetic or imply anything negative, it's just how life works. Where is the fault in that?
A lot of these actors do some good, but they sure as hell want people to know about it.
used to beis known for being a ~fashion icon~ so it's not out of the ordinary to ask her about fashion. That's literally how she became Blake Lively.
I'm starting to think the only way to successfully protest these kinds of questions is just wearing a plain non-designer dress from the store.
"what are you wearing" is just a great ice breaker question, whatever BLAKE
Like if this was the only question she was gonna be asked all night, sure, #AskHerMore, but I doubt that it was.
this comment is so generic... and ppl are already aware of child pornography, no thanks to blake. so what are "we" changing? it sounds like she had a kid and then found a cause that can put her in the public eye again...
I get it. I wouldnt be botbered if it were me bc people who would follow me may like what I was wearing and want to know who made it. But thats me and the annoyance is valid.
It's kind of a pet peeve of mine when people talk about how they dont like something horrific happening to children and bring up them having kids as a reason or follow up. I dont have kids and I am sickened by child abuse and the demonic child porn market. I know they may not mean it like that but it still bothers me.
Read news today about a pastor owning and making cp. Nobody expected of course, such a nice and silent person 😒
Yep, I'm so tired of people thinking that rapists/pedos/abusers are these obviously hideous, deformed, creepy weirdos. They're all around us, & that way of thinking allows them to get away with most, if not all, of what they're doing. Ugh forever, tbh.