Blake Lively Tells Off Reporter For Asking About Fashion at 'Power of Women' Lunch




Blake Lively was being honored at Variety's Power of Women Lunch on Friday for her work against child pornography when a reporter decided to ask her about her outfit.

“Are we really doing this? Would you ask a man that?,” Lively told the reporter, according to USA Today’s Maeve McDermott, who posted a video of the end of Lively's response to Twitter. “I'm here so we...become more aware, and that we change, and that we build women up. So, you can ask me another question."

In her speech during the event, Lively stood in front of a screen pinpointing the locations of IP addresses currently viewing child pornography and said "The kids are getting younger and the content is getting more devastating. When a law enforcement officer told me this, I asked, how young are the victims? And he told me infants — and I have a six-month-old daughter."

