Ariana will Tour Australia and New Zealand for the First Time!
AUS & NZ ✉️#DangerousWomanTour coming to u in September. Pre sale starts April 26th, on sale April 28th at 2pm local https://t.co/TDQ9hkin2s pic.twitter.com/dL61YGY9d5— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 20, 2017
Where would you like to travel, ONTD?
Source
Doesn't seem to work for me though 🙄 I sleep 14 hours straight on the plane and then another 12 when I get there.
Edited at 2017-04-21 09:40 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-04-21 09:13 pm (UTC)
wait are you traveling all the way to frankfurt just to see her?
if i make it alive to june i geuess
I saw her in NOLA and it was amazing! I really enjoyed this tour. I was sore the next day from all the dancing I did and almost had no voice from singing.
When she left I told her that id be very surprised if trump was still in office when she came back. I can't believe I was wrong =(
Thanks sis! lol
Edited at 2017-04-21 10:07 pm (UTC)
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.