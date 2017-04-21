Ariana will Tour Australia and New Zealand for the First Time!

I'd like to visit Japan during April to see the cherry blossoms, hope to see it someday. Reply

same here, my friend recently went and all her photos are so aesthetically pleasing, also she's brought back loads of tasty treats I'm so jealous

I'd have to go for at least two weeks bc it's sooooo far and my body doesnt do very well with jetlag.

I want to go to Australia + New Zealand at some point. Giant bugs and wildlife are deterrents, but I imagine I'd be fine in the cities. The jetlag has got to be atrocious coming from the US, though.

I think the same thing about visiting India, the flight/ jetlag are gonna be horrific

Just go the right* way! Flying east to west apparently isn't as bad because you kinda fly with the sun so jet lag is supposed to not be as bad. (Oop I can hardly remember which way the sun travels around the earth)



Doesn't seem to work for me though 🙄 I sleep 14 hours straight on the plane and then another 12 when I get there.



Edited at 2017-04-21 09:40 pm (UTC)

The jetlag does suck, but being that I can never sleep on planes I'm not sure to what extent it would be if you actually did get to sleep on the flight. And hey, if giant bugs and wildlife aren't your thing, just avoid Australia, we don't have anything scary in NZ. ;)

omg i didn't know we had any new zealanders on ontd, are you the only one? are you a lorde stan lol

You're not going to encounter native wildlife or giant bugs in the city. If you go camping out in bushland, then you might.

OOOOOOOOP!!! I AM seeing ari in frankfurt i am so excited



Edited at 2017-04-21 09:13 pm (UTC)

i still can't believe that's her fucking official tour promo pic lmao

wait are you traveling all the way to frankfurt just to see her?

i am going to germany to see my friend! i am also going to denmark to see lil flops lmao

if i make it alive to june i geuess

if i make it alive to june i geuess Reply

Forever bitter she never released this ~visual

I saw her in NOLA and it was amazing! I really enjoyed this tour. I was sore the next day from all the dancing I did and almost had no voice from singing.

I'd like to go to Australia and New Zealand too, but I'm too scared to travel internationally for the next four to eight years.

My mum just came back from the US and I can't believe how much easier she found border crossings than it was for me 3 years ago but I guess what middle aged white woman is gonna cause trouble, vs my young ethnically ambiguous illegal worker visa-overstayer looking ass. I got effing griiiiilled, even though I clearly had a return ticket booked and not enough money in my bank account to easily waste a $1000 ticket.

When she left I told her that id be very surprised if trump was still in office when she came back. I can't believe I was wrong =(



When she left I told her that id be very surprised if trump was still in office when she came back. I can't believe I was wrong =( Reply

I'd love to go to Hawaii 😊

Shouldn't she be working on ha new album? It's been 84 years.

Lol its only been a year since Dangerous Woman came out and supposedly she already has another one in the can, when will your fave (if you even have one?)

I wasn't even being shady lol, it just feels like DW came out in 2015. I want new music!

Now you have two more comments than the Tinashe post, op.

Came in here just to leave you some love, OP!

Thanks bb! <33

Wonder if the crowds will be as dead as they were in the states.

my crowd loved every moment.

Honestly couldn't tell if I was at an Ariana Grande concert or a collective nap session pic.twitter.com/2ghJDZcMDK — Paul Francis (@pfranci2) March 19, 2017

this argument seems like it could collapse at any moment

this show was so good, i only wish i'd been in a section with a bunch of people losing their minds and going as hard as i wanted to.

I'd love to go the the Auckland show but I'd have to get flights and accommodation on top of the tickets. Dunno if it's worth it.

