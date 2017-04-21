April 21st, 2017, 05:21 pm iigoru Tinashe - 'Flame' Music Video source Tagged: music video, tinashe Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2727 comments Add comment
justice for touch pass, ride of your life, or ghetto boy as summer singles!!!!
She needs to rush out a cute video for Touch Pass pronto
i'm sorry
And I know I'm in the minority here, but I actually prefer Tinashe's voice on pop/rnb-pop songs to the more alt/Aaliyah-lite sound; the girlishness of her tone plus it's surprising strength and control should put her in Ariana territory, but you know how that goes. Also, this song has a nice chugging beat and she works wonders on it.
The second half of her Jimmy Fallon performance (after she got a little more comfortable) sold me on it if I wasn't already.
wtf are her and her people doing? she has the whole package but continually fail to truly deliver
but she looked good pouring out the liquor lmao
someone with a hit guide her to sesame street