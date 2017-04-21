I just fell asleep Reply

Thread

Link

the model is geron mckinley in case anyone is wondering Reply

Thread

Link

Thank you Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was just gonna ask lol, thank you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Love the song, boring video. She looks gorgeous as always. Reply

Thread

Link

This song is just not it. Reply

Thread

Link

Cute song, sounds very Carly Rae Jepsen. Reply

Thread

Link

Every time I hear this song I think of that unfortunate "fireman flash mob." Eeeeeeek! Reply

Thread

Link

I like it Reply

Thread

Link

i had forgotten about this song until now Reply

Thread

Link

So this flopped hard, huh? Maybe she needs to think of something else to do with her life. Reply

Thread

Link

it's been done:







justice for touch pass, ride of your life, or ghetto boy as summer singles!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

That video was horrible. Started off ok and then fell off a cliff. Reply

Thread

Link

her choices, her choices!



She needs to rush out a cute video for Touch Pass pronto Reply

Thread

Link

she's over



i'm sorry Reply

Thread

Link

Hopefully the quality of this video is a sign that her label is serious about putting actual support behind her. She has all the makings of the next big pop star.



And I know I'm in the minority here, but I actually prefer Tinashe's voice on pop/rnb-pop songs to the more alt/Aaliyah-lite sound; the girlishness of her tone plus it's surprising strength and control should put her in Ariana territory, but you know how that goes. Also, this song has a nice chugging beat and she works wonders on it.



The second half of her Jimmy Fallon performance (after she got a little more comfortable) sold me on it if I wasn't already.



Reply

Thread

Link

If she wanted to shake off the Beyonce comparisons, though, going blonde was maybe not the best choice. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she looks good...melanin poppin etc but they need to move on to the next single. this song sounds like a rejected 90s pop song. Reply

Thread

Link

this song is such trash



wtf are her and her people doing? she has the whole package but continually fail to truly deliver Reply

Thread

Link

I love Tinashe but she needs a stylist and new management. Reply

Thread

Link

her career is going NOWHERE if she keeps releasing stuff like this Reply

Thread

Link

am I the only one in the world who loves this song???

Reply

Thread

Link

I don't get why she can't obtain a bop Reply

Thread

Link

Seriously, she has the worst A&R in the industry Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

video makes no sense with the lyrics/songs



but she looked good pouring out the liquor lmao



someone with a hit guide her to sesame street Reply

Thread

Link