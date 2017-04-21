Miley Cyrus to have a role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
KEVIN FEIGE Confirms Secret MILEY CYRUS Role In GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2! -https://t.co/NCZOMesq1s pic.twitter.com/MxO1CUub2K— ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) April 21, 2017
[spoiler]
-She voices the character of Mainframe, a member of the original Guardians of the Galaxy
-Her character appears in one of the post-credit scenes
-Unclear if she will voice Mainframe in Vol. 3
what are your thoughts, ONTD?
source
but...IDUUNNOOOOO
I'll hold some reservations but I'll be hopeful too.....
I understand the appeal of "X is giving their voice to Y character" but it's not the same as hearing an actual voice actor and their craft.
And so many celebs aren't great at it :/
I follow several movie news outlets on tumblr and mostly they're good with this stuff but ScreenRant thought everyone wanted to know about the after credit scene for Skull Island two weeks before it came out. In view of god and everyone, no 'click through to see' just HEY GUESS WHAT'S UP?
Uh, NO MOTHERFUCKER I WANTED TO BE SURPRISED.
I am going to watch only the teaser trailer for black panther and avoid spoilers/articles like the plague so the movie can be just complete surprise
Edited at 2017-04-21 08:23 pm (UTC)