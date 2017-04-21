mileyflippinuoff

Miley Cyrus to have a role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2



[spoiler]
-She voices the character of Mainframe, a member of the original Guardians of the Galaxy
-Her character appears in one of the post-credit scenes
-Unclear if she will voice Mainframe in Vol. 3


what are your thoughts, ONTD?
source
