How to bake GOOEY BUTTER | Karlie Kloss
Baking Aunt Nancy’s famous Gooey Butter Cake in my kitchen in St. Louis. This delicious “breakfast pastry” is a St. Louis classic. DISCLAIMER: this recipe may not be the healthiest, but it's the tastiest.
Stovetop: 2-4 hours, don't ever let it boil
Slow cooker: 10 - 24 hours on lower heat
My ratio has always been 1 : 1 : 1 (butter, weed, water). Maybe a little more weed if it's shakey, shitty weed.
Semi OT I got a burrito at whole foods for lunch and most of the rice was super under cooked. Even discounting that, overall it was very disappointing for a $9 burrito. Should have got the poke bowl.
I want to try the tres lecherous cake featured in the gossip mag post this week next. I know I need to branch out to cooking, but baking is just so much more comfortable to me.
I'm looking for a good apple cake recipe
i'm havin a lil party and i'm getting like a veggie tray, fruit tray, some chips together for snacks and that'll be my like dinner lol.
since this is a food post, i read that Marky Mark is adding a Bahn Mi Burger to his menu which is ironic and insulting considering how racist he is. btw the burger has kimichi in it also.
The irony is just.... :/
I've been itching to make some vanilla chai muffins for a while. I think I might just brave the oven and go for it anyway.
