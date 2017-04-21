I think I'm going to make carbonara for dinner. And probably get a nice bottle of white wine. Reply

Do you think she makes Gooey Butter cake for the Trump-Kusher clan? Reply

is there even any doubt? Reply

I'm just waiting for the coding class photo op, sis! Reply

It's too big of a koincidence for it not to happen lol, but surely Karlie knows her brand will suffer?!? Reply

This post is perfect to ask the ONTD stoners who like baking, I'm trying to make weed brownies. Do I cook the butter on low heat? and for how long do I simmer? I don't want to burn it but I also dont know what tf I'm doing, dont want to waste ganj.



Edited at 2017-04-21 07:58 pm (UTC) Reply

temp shouldn't exceed 245°F, otherwise you'll scorch your weed. it's good to use a double-broiler or slow cooker for at least 6-8 hours . low and slow is crucial. Reply

Hmmm, I never considered using the slow cooker. I might just do that, thanks!!



Edited at 2017-04-21 08:11 pm (UTC) Reply

In my experience, slow and low is the best way to go. If you have a slow cooker that's even better tbqh. The longer it simmers, the more THC will infuse. And turning the heat up will burn and make it taste bitter.



Stovetop: 2-4 hours, don't ever let it boil

Slow cooker: 10 - 24 hours on lower heat



My ratio has always been 1 : 1 : 1 (butter, weed, water). Maybe a little more weed if it's shakey, shitty weed. Reply

I've never made the actual brownies from scratch, I've always used a box mix and where the recipe calls for oil or butter replace that amount with oil you get from the weed. I usually just use a stovetop, maybe two hours or so on low heat. The trick is to not let it boil so you're not scorching it and giving it that arid bitter taste. If you want them stronger use a little more oil and cook them for a little longer to get nice gooey brownies. Reply

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pbfa8Wp 20q0&t=4s







Edited at 2017-04-21 09:27 pm (UTC) Just make sure you're not in Texas.... Reply

I watched the first episode of Bilk Nye Saves the World today and I found out Karlie's voice can be really soothing lol Reply

IDK who this is but ugh, I'd eat the shit out of that. Decadent super unhealthy dessert foods are my downfall.



Semi OT I got a burrito at whole foods for lunch and most of the rice was super under cooked. Even discounting that, overall it was very disappointing for a $9 burrito. Should have got the poke bowl. Reply

Poke is always the answer Reply

I think I'm gonna get one for dinner :-3 I need to be treated after that nasty burrito. Reply

Where do you live? I just read this comment & excitedly called up my local Whole Foods (Richmond, VA) & went I asked about poke bowls the guy in the seafood dept. was basically like "ummm what's poke?" UGH. There is a local restaurant run by native Hawaiians so I can get my poke fix elsewhere but it'd be cool to run into Whole Foods to grab some sometimes. I miss living in California.



Edited at 2017-04-21 10:27 pm (UTC) Reply

STFU Karlie Kloss, no one thinks you actually eat this shit. Reply

lmao yup Reply

I haven't watched her channel in a while, but I'm surprised she actually made something this unhealthy. All her other videos were model typical sad "healthy" versions of real recipes. Reply

True. It annoys me when people who obviously don't really eat their cooking imply that they do with this kind of thing. An exception for me is Chrissy Teigen, who is super direct in her cookbook about like, "Yeah I can't really eat this shit but you guys should." Haha. Reply

IKR? I'm always suspect of models hawking cooking shit because you know they don't actually eat it. Reply

She sucks. There's something about her mannerisms and her vocal affectations that REALLY fucking bugs me. Plus she's basically in-laws with Ivanka Trump. So fuck that. Reply

she seems so forced and ingenuine. cant stand ha Reply

she is highly fraudulent and tbh very goofy/not pretty



Edited at 2017-04-21 08:17 pm (UTC) Reply

Yeah I kinda admired her for her Kode with Klossy but the people she associates with coupled with her silence... Reply

She's white, "attractive," rich and famous. She has no real problems, and her mere existence is a tone deaf slap in the face considering the current social climate. The lives, and human rights, of millions could be compromised and this bitch is baking pastries. Reply

Made a Gordon Ramsay apple cake for dessert today, added rhubarb instead of raisins. Even my four stars picky chef liked it.



I want to try the tres lecherous cake featured in the gossip mag post this week next. I know I need to branch out to cooking, but baking is just so much more comfortable to me. Reply

Rhubard is amazing! I remember eating it raw as a kid. Reply

I throw it in/at anything remotely related to desserts in spring, love it. Reply

I'm looking for a good apple cake recipe Is it this one? http://www.food.com/recipe/ramsays-spic ed-apple-cake-429472 I'm looking for a good apple cake recipe Reply

Tres Leches is delicious! Reply

my boss surprised me by bringing me some sushi for lunch! <3 super nice of him esp bc i missed work yesterday bc i was hungover lol



i'm havin a lil party and i'm getting like a veggie tray, fruit tray, some chips together for snacks and that'll be my like dinner lol. Reply

my office at work is located right next door to this place called the city bakery and i kid you not, it is the best chocolate chip cookie i have ever had in my life. they're 1. warm 2. gooey 3. hard on the edges 4. soft on the inside. Reply

in NYC? bc levain >>> city bakery Reply

yes! i've never been to levain but city bakery is conveniently located right by my office and that cookie is the best thing of all time. Reply

YES! Those are my favorite chocolate chip cookies! I love the savory baking soda taste of the dough! Reply

http://www.metro.us/entertainment/celeb rities/wahlburgers-menu-young-mark-wahlb erg-assault



since this is a food post, i read that Marky Mark is adding a Bahn Mi Burger to his menu which is ironic and insulting considering how racist he is. btw the burger has kimichi in it also.



Link

Oh wow. I think this an interesting enough angle for it's own post tbh.



The irony is just.... :/ Reply

the first time i saw his tacky restaurant irl i was super drunk and i went on this whole rant abt how much i hate him and what an asshole he is like i was straight up yelling in the street i'm shocked no one filmed me lol. Reply

isn't Banh Mi vietnamese in origin? ig guess he doesn't need to apologize to the Vietnamese men he beat violently now Reply

I guess he's going to tell the waiters to throw it in the face of the customer when they bring it to the table as well. Reply

Smfh Reply

I hate cooking but I love baking. I got to show my talent on Easter, I made lemon babka cupcakes, chocolate babka cupcakes and raisin babka cupcakes all with chocolate drizzle on top, cheesecake with peaches and orange jelly on top and traditional makowiec (poppy seed cake)! Reply

i need pictures and i wish i knew you in real life so i could've gotten some. Reply

Will you share your cupcake recipe ? Reply

I am so looking forward to getting a decent oven once I move. The one I have is terrible and makes baking challenging.



I've been itching to make some vanilla chai muffins for a while. I think I might just brave the oven and go for it anyway. Reply

i had calamari just now and it was great



that's all Reply

omg i've been craving calamari for weeks. Reply

