Riverdale Post: More of Archie's "Singing" and Episode Summaries
No new #Riverdale tonight (aaarrrgh!), but the #Pussycats are back next Thursday for Homecoming weekend! And tomorrow, we're releasing... pic.twitter.com/JrHDo83Ujn— RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) April 20, 2017
A still from one of my favorite Jughead/Betty scenes, in next week's episode of #Riverdale. @colesprouse & @lilireinhart are just wonderful. pic.twitter.com/m2kVjZ3mZ4— RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) April 21, 2017
Synopsis for episode 12: ANATOMY OF A MURDER aka the murderer will be revealed
Archie and Veronica are shocked to learn of the arrest (lbr, it's probably Skeet, and he was probably framed) but know they need to come clean to their parents about what they uncovered. Still hurt by the betrayal of his friends and torn over who to trust, Jughead reluctantly joins them in a quest for truth. Meanwhile, Cheryl confronts her mom about why she treats her so much worse than she ever did with Jason.
Synopsis for episode 13: THE SWEET HEREAFTER
Archie and Veronica continue to grow closer. Betty is tired of her family acting as if nothing has happened and confronts her mother. Jughead finds himself in an unexpected situation, leaving Archie and the gang scrambling. Hermione makes Fred an offer that seems too good to be true. Meanwhile, the truth about Blossoms’ family business is revealed leaving Cheryl to take matters into her own hands.
share your murderer theories?
Though uh-oh at Betty's reaction
i still think betty's dad did it
I hope Melody actually gets a line in this ep but I'm doubtful. She gave some good side-eye to Archie last week tho!! She might even sigh in this episode #progress
there's no way in hell I'm watching that nair clip
omg
ANd lol, YESSS to FP/Alice. I was rewatching Twin Peaks, and I feel like people could repurpose the footage of Shelley and Bobby for FP/Alice purposes.
The second death is one of Cheryl's parents, or Hal.
the riches
Especially that creepy shot of all his hairpieces
I did not spot Reggie which greatly disappoints me
I'm expecting melodrama when the reveal happens, but I'd like them to work through it. Kevin's actor said some of his arcs next season will focus on his relationship with his dad and his relationship with his love interest (who I'm assuming is Joaquin).
KJ's singing voice cracks me up, but I like their song choice. I love how this show exists in this weird time bubble where it's a mix of past and present.
I wonder why Cheryl and Betty look so salty. Is it cause Ronnie gets all the Archie diq? Cheryl looked devastated though, def something else going on.
So excited for Cheryl to confront her awful mother. I just need her to go full crazy and then redeem herself so she becomes a bonafied member of the gang.
Lol Cheryl is priceless.