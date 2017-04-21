Riverdale Post: More of Archie's "Singing" and Episode Summaries

why is that clip so awkward Reply

because this show is awkward, lol. I watched it on mute, and it seemed cuter that way.



Though uh-oh at Betty's reaction

Archie really isn't worth pissing off Jug and Ronnie for Betty

I think Hal is the murderer, and the next to die will be Polly. The blossoms will kill her in revenge for Hal killing Jason or as an offering to whatever pagan god they believe in.

While I do think the Blossoms will end up being occultists, I've come around to thinking that it's Clifford. I don't know why, but I just think he did it.

but does Polly bite it before or after giving birth? killing of two unborn babies seems a bit much for this show

She'll have the babies while laying on the pentagram

I 100% believe that it's going to be after or during childbirth, but that the twins will be born. IDK, I just can't see that not happening (but I don't have any inside info, so don't trust me)

I liked it better when it was Valerie and Archie singing. That seemed natural. The clip above seems try-hard.

Everything about Veronica is a little too tryhard. I like her sometimes, then there are the other times...

lemme guess: alice sends veronica and archie to jughead's dad's place and they find jason's jacket and he gets arrested which upsets jughead.

i still think betty's dad did it



i still think betty's dad did it Reply

Bingo. WHich is a sigh of relief to me because that means he's not actually the killer imo

the jacket isn't at Jughead's dad's anymore, Joaquin has it

oh yeah you're right. i still think they do something to get him arrested though

it's refreshing watching a show where something actually happens, Hannah

whatever happens don't let FP die plz & ty

I hope Melody actually gets a line in this ep but I'm doubtful. She gave some good side-eye to Archie last week tho!! She might even sigh in this episode



there's no way in hell I'm watching that nair clip I rly hope Skeet doesn't die or is the killer bc I want them to explore him and Alice more lmao.I hope Melody actually gets a line in this ep but I'm doubtful. She gave some good side-eye to Archie last week tho!! She might even sigh in this episode #progress there's no way in hell I'm watching that nair clip

nair



omg Reply

NAIR i didn't think i'd ever see that ship name again

i am so here for more fp/alice. i want an entire episode in season 2 to just be about the parents tbh.

Mte, and I feel like we're going to get a flashback episode next season. The showrunner certainly sounded like he was entertaining the idea

yesss I'm hoping they'll do that, the CW used to love parents-as-teens flashbacks

I think they will keep Skeet around, they've really tried to make him seem both good and bad, I think they would have made him just outright evil if he wouldn't be stinking around. Plus, Jughead's story line is entirely dependent on being reminded of his fucked up home life.

lmao yas 2 fp/alice

I don't think Skeet is going to be the killer, but I am nervous about his chances of living. I need more of him!



ANd lol, YESSS to FP/Alice. I was rewatching Twin Peaks, and I feel like people could repurpose the footage of Shelley and Bobby for FP/Alice purposes.



Edited at 2017-04-21 07:53 pm (UTC) Reply

Hal's the murderer.



The second death is one of Cheryl's parents, or Hal. Reply

i'm starting a new job that's basically a research position so i'll probably be marathoning stupid shows like this. what else is out there right now that you can half-watch and still be good?

the client list

the riches Reply

Am I missing the connection between your new job and marathoning shows or...?

Background noise? When I have to do a bunch of research at work, I fire up a movie to play in the background. I think the added visual helps rather than just listening to music

The Good Place! Very light and super amazing.

Clifford Blossom is defo the murderer. My reasoning? That budget wig is something you would give to a character who you weren't ~invested in keeping around.

The wigs are part of the plot though, as we'll learn next week. I think it was def him or Hal.

Wait, for real? I haven't seen the last two episodes but I am cackling at bad wigs being a plot point on this show.

Especially that creepy shot of all his hairpieces



Lol, I've been harping about Clifford's wig being an alien entity that compelled him to kill his son for awhile so I love that someone else also thinks he's sketch cause of his hairpiece.Especially that creepy shot of all his hairpieces Reply

https://arrestedriverdale.tumblr.co m/

https://www.instagram.com/arrestedriver dale/ Shameless plug time y'all, my buddy and I started an Arrested Development/Riverdale crossover tumblr & instagram that ONTD may enjoy (inspired by the wonderful 30 Abbey). Reply

I did not spot Reggie which greatly disappoints me The shot of Joaquin at the dance in his little tie was cuteI did not spot Reggie which greatly disappoints me

Yesss I'm so scared because I don't want things to end badly between Joaquin and Kev. They're so cute and YOU KNOW Joaquin really likes him. Ughhh please let me bbs be okay in the end <3

I hope it's a 10 things I hate about you situation

Me neither! Like damn, the way Joaquin was looking at Kevin last episode I doubt it's an act anymore.



I'm expecting melodrama when the reveal happens, but I'd like them to work through it. Kevin's actor said some of his arcs next season will focus on his relationship with his dad and his relationship with his love interest (who I'm assuming is Joaquin). Reply

I like how open and accepting the band of ruthless criminals in this hard core motorcyle gang are to be down with this openly gay relationship. I get it, they're just trying to get close to the Sheriff but still.

The funniest thing to me about Archie's music is that it became his life's passion like six months ago. 'This is my DREAM, and it has been since June!'

it is ridic but so are teenagers lol

FUCKING FINALLY Josie & the Pussycats are back. I was starting to think the show forgot about them.



KJ's singing voice cracks me up, but I like their song choice. I love how this show exists in this weird time bubble where it's a mix of past and present.



I wonder why Cheryl and Betty look so salty. Is it cause Ronnie gets all the Archie diq? Cheryl looked devastated though, def something else going on.



So excited for Cheryl to confront her awful mother. I just need her to go full crazy and then redeem herself so she becomes a bonafied member of the gang.



Edited at 2017-04-21 07:39 pm (UTC) Reply

Maybe Kids in America was her and Jason's song lol

Woo, the show's choice of movie titles to serve as episode titles extends to the greatest Canadian movie ever made (in the English language, at least)!

I was about to snap till I read english lmao

Can we stop with the Archie music nonsense? So so so dull.

I just spent ages in the riverdale/Cheryl tags trying to find the right Cheryl gif to reply to this with but everyone is so in love with his ginger ass no one has giffed her calling him mediocre SMH

"Is that why Archie suddenly turned into a mediocre musician over night?"

Lol Cheryl is priceless.



Lol Cheryl is priceless. Reply

HDU! I need Archie trying to force Jughead to play the tambourine in his band! And to get properly stomped by Josie in a Battle of the Bands!

