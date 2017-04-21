Riverdale Post: More of Archie's "Singing" and Episode Summaries

Kev

Synopsis for episode 12: ANATOMY OF A MURDER aka the murderer will be revealed

Archie and Veronica are shocked to learn of the arrest (lbr, it's probably Skeet, and he was probably framed) but know they need to come clean to their parents about what they uncovered. Still hurt by the betrayal of his friends and torn over who to trust, Jughead reluctantly joins them in a quest for truth. Meanwhile, Cheryl confronts her mom about why she treats her so much worse than she ever did with Jason.


Synopsis for episode 13: THE SWEET HEREAFTER

Archie and Veronica continue to grow closer. Betty is tired of her family acting as if nothing has happened and confronts her mother. Jughead finds himself in an unexpected situation, leaving Archie and the gang scrambling. Hermione makes Fred an offer that seems too good to be true. Meanwhile, the truth about Blossoms’ family business is revealed leaving Cheryl to take matters into her own hands.



