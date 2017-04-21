'The Promise' - 100% To Be Donated to Charity

Should have just donated that $100 mil straight to charity, it's predicted to make $4 mil this weekend. Reply

The producer asked Kerkorian about that many many times over the years, according to the article. Like why bother making a film, why not just donate as he always had (to the tune of $1 Billion+) - he said that he could donate AND make the film, whynotboth.gif



It was a passion project to get the story and history told to a wider audience if possible, and to try to educate people about Armenia and genocide.



As the article discusses, they had trouble getting it released AT ALL, let alone limited release, as so many distributors wouldn't even glance at it because of political pressure to sink it. Reply

The fact that he died before it was released was kind of depressing. Reply

That makes sense. Plus the film will reach larger audiences and hopefully urge people to promote than some dead guy giving funds to a donation. Even if it bombs newspapers will be more likely to cover the story. Reply

24 April is the 102 years commemoration of the Armenian Genocide. Even if artistically the movie is not satisfying, the Armenian associations want to raise awareness and gain visibility because this is the first wide release movie in Hollywood about the Armenian Genocide. Repression, starvation, forced marches, deportation, massacres made that the end of WWI 90% of Ottoman Armenians were gone, killed, deported to the deserts of Syria, or refugees in the Caucasus. 26 countries recognized the Armenian Genocide. US is not one of them. Genocide is about forgetting people excited. This movie remembers them.

this flopped big time at the boxoffice



I heard that it has interesting ratings on IMDB because genocide deniers were rating it with 1 star en masse. Reply

Depressing. My office is beside an Armenian high school and across from an Armenian church/community centre. They do a lot of activism and awareness raising about the genocide and sponsored a whole bunch of Syrian refugees to come to Canada. It's just so horrible that anyone has to fight just to have the fact that a terrible thing HAPPENED to be recognized. Reply

And i made a really stupid comment in that post that I'm sorry i made. Reply

One message board user is quoted as saying "Guys, Hollywood is filming a big movie about the so-called Armenian genocide and the trailer has already been watched 700k times. We need to do something urgently."



i'm turkish and i really wanna know which message board was that. message boards i hang out usually save that "let's give 1 to those movie!" campaigns for a) really shitty disgusting fart-y turkish comedies and b) movies that suck erdogan's dick in the most literal figurative sense. can't say i haven't joined both of them lol. but just checked and saw even tho they didn't start it, they supported it so... messy. Reply

Yeah, it's really infuriating. One would generally—and rightfully—be considered a conspiracy theorist for denying the Holocaust, but for some reason it is far more acceptable/common for people to deny that this genocide even happened. Reply

I was going to see it anyway bc of thirst, but this is a nice gesture. It's already tanked though. Reply

and even if reviews haven't been stellar, if it spreads any kind of information and gets people talking and questioning about the genocide, then it has done its job at least to some degree. It has only been released in the US so far, and it was only JUST released like.... today or whatever. It still has a lot of places to go and even if reviews haven't been stellar, if it spreads any kind of information and gets people talking and questioning about the genocide, then it has done its job at least to some degree. Reply

I hope you're right! Reply

This is great. I want to go and support it. Reply

Go if you get the chance! Your money will be going to a good cause (aka not Marvel/Disney like just about everything else these days, yes lmao including shit I give money to) Reply

Cinemas give me anxiety but I'll definitely see if I can manage it, I do really want to go and see it. Reply

.... there won't be any profits though... Reply

isn't anything they make profit though? It was completely financed by a guy who made this cause his life's work and the producers are footing the bill for all the marketing so idk economics but wouldn't everything they make go to the charities they want to support? Reply

BE NICE.



omg ONTD I spent TIME writing this post. Like a good 15 minutes whilst waiting for my coffee to percolate.

Awww. Well I'm impressed you wrote in legible sentences bb, I thought you plagiarized and ran it through google before I accepted it.



Good job! Reply

Gasping that you would think me a plagiarist bb! I am applying BOTH of my graduate degrees to my ONTD works - true journalistic integrity!



You can always tell when it's time for an Oscar Isaac press tour, because I suddenly start whipping out long-ass legible originally written posts and ~think pieces~ like all my Show Me A Hero and Golden Globes post last year lmao. Reply

You're awesome BB! Reply

or just donate it directly to the Armenian communities/ppl Reply

He did donate over $1 billion to Armenian communities, people, and to the rebuilding of Armenia. He just wanted a film made about it to educate and ~inspire and for his parents etc. Reply

oh ty, nvm I thought it was going through the Irish director, not the late studio head, myb Reply

it's a shame it's flopping bc I want it to do well for the donations. If it's at the arts theatre here tho I'm definitely gonna see it for Oscar Reply

Hopefully it picks up some steam over time and as it gets released internationally, which is staggered over the next couple weeks/months.



I think the wider release it can eventually get the better, but of course politically that's very challenging. And hopefully it does eventually get to be used educationally as they want it to be. Reply

Oh shit! I was planning on seeing it just for Oscar anyway (the reviews ain't great, but that won't stop me), but that's good to hear. Reply

Yes! Definitely go see if you get the chance!! Reply

Sometimes the message outweighs the "flop" chart.

So this is really good.

There are so many genocide deniers hardcore GUNNING for this film, like omg. And granted it's probably not an amazing film, but it's likely better than a lot of shit that does extremely well, but plenty do not want this message to be heard... Reply

I'd like to take this post to apologize for an ignorant comment i made in the last post discussing this movie and trolls rallying against it because of the Armenian Genocide. It was stupid and short-sighted. Reply

But what did you say? Reply

I made a "fuck white ppl" comment in relation to the Armenian Genocide and people jumped on me for it not quite applying to it (if I remember correctly). Reply

The comment about white supremacy?



Your heart was ultimately in the right place bb, but it's not like any ONTDer to ever apologise for anything so good on you <3 Reply

Parent

Everyone is problematic in some way but true character shows when people listen and correct themselves. Plus no one here ever apologizes so four for you <3 Reply

Im still rooting for u tiffany . its good dat u apologized Reply

don't apologize to ontd. it's in the past, you felt sorry about it and that's it Reply

I'm pleased it has so many showtimes in my city across two theaters. I hope to see it on Sunday or Tuesday. Reply

It's not out here in the UK until next week, in the thick of my 4 weeks of SAVAGE exams, but i'm patient af so i'll wait or find the time if I can.



I hope you get to see it and enjoy it as much as it can be enjoyed, given the subject matter! Reply

starring Oscar Isaac and Christian Bale about the Armenian Genocide



1 White man + 1 Guatemalan = 1 Armenian man.........?????



Wait...

1 White man + 1 Guatemalan = 1 Armenian man.........?????

lmao there have been posts about this.



Bale is playing an American, but yes Oscar is playing an Armenian, just as he's always cast as a soulful-eyed man of a varying 'ambiguous looking' nationality. Reply

Parent

At this rate, I won't be shocked if Oscar inherits Sir Ben Kingsley's role as the go-to "ethnically ambigous" character. Reply

Parent

soulful-eyed man



I lol'd Reply

Parent

wow, this is actually really great Reply

THANK YOU for this positive comment bb! My soul is renewed <333

Parent

