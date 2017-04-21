dh bennett ughughugh - letsey_x

'The Promise' - 100% To Be Donated to Charity

In what is being called an unprecedented move, 100% of the profits of 'The Promise', the new film starring Oscar Isaac and Christian Bale about the Armenian Genocide, are being donated to humanitarian charities.

Producers at Survival Pictures and Open Road (who are themselves backing the marketing) have said the goal is to ensure ALL proceeds from the film's theatrical run go to non-profit organisations such as the Elton John AIDS Foundation, the Enough Project, Sentry, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch - charities focused on detailing and investigating human rights abuses, genocide, humanitarian crises related to crimes against humanity etc.

The film cost $100 million, and was independently financed in full by late billionaire and MGM owner Kirk Kerkorian (who donated over $1 Billion in charity to help Armenia) as a lifelong passion project as his parents fled the Ottoman Empire at the start of the genocide; he died a month before production began so didn't get to see it realised.

Kerkorian wanted it to be a "love story, an epic in the same vein as some of the films that he remembered as great films from his era — Lawrence of Arabia, Doctor Zhivago, Casablanca."

It won't be a 'gory blood bath': initially it was rated R, but to get release they made a less violent PG-13 cut.

The director Terry George (pictured with Oscar above) who also made Hotel Rwanda, wants the film to be used for educational purposes as well as entertainment, and shown in schools to educate children about genocide, and that a man or woman no matter how small can "confront and overcome evil and survive and lead a better life for others to follow".




Source: Hollywood Reporter, CBS This Morning

If you get the chance to support this film, please do consider going to see it!

