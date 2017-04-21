Amandla Stenberg on gender, feminism, and black culture



gender
“I don’t think gender even exists. My sexuality’s very fluid and my gender is very fluid. I don’t think of myself as statically a girl.”

feminism
“Maybe we all are feminists, but it gives white women especially the idea that if feminism looks accessible in media, then it’s all good and we’re all in the right.”

black culture
“What would America be like if we loved black people as much as we love black culture?” (The adoption of the hairstyle by non-black pop stars)
“there was this incredible wave on the Internet, and I had the pleasure of being able to be a part of it, which was talking about race, especially for teenagers. I realized, I can actually use this as a tool, as opposed to just coasting and posting pictures of myself and my friends.”

source
