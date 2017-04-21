Amandla Stenberg on gender, feminism, and black culture
gender
“I don’t think gender even exists. My sexuality’s very fluid and my gender is very fluid. I don’t think of myself as statically a girl.”
feminism
“Maybe we all are feminists, but it gives white women especially the idea that if feminism looks accessible in media, then it’s all good and we’re all in the right.”
black culture
“What would America be like if we loved black people as much as we love black culture?” (The adoption of the hairstyle by non-black pop stars)
“there was this incredible wave on the Internet, and I had the pleasure of being able to be a part of it, which was talking about race, especially for teenagers. I realized, I can actually use this as a tool, as opposed to just coasting and posting pictures of myself and my friends.”
nationalities aren't races nationalities aren't races nationalities aren't races nationalities aren't races nationalities aren't races x infinity.
Erasure is not cute.
(but i think you're in the wrong post sis)
Never heard of her, but ok I guess.
most of all, though, i'm tired of being forced to be uncritical of things like this because if you are you're an asshole or a bigot or whatever. i don't like this whole 'i'm not like the other girls!" shit repackaged as sacred identity politics
bigender, agender, genderfluid, non-binary, genderless etc. etc. are all bullshit terms special snowflakes have come up with to define themselves because they for some reason seem to think that every other person is actively constantly consciously aware of their gender and conforms to it perfectly. like, "oh, my thoughts aren't constantly screaming 'i'm a woman' and i like sports and don't wear dresses, i guess i must be genderqueer!!" ultimately it's basically making a mockery of trans people's genuine struggle with dysphoria by trying to make a thing out of entirely normal feelings and experiences.
Youths are so funny
is it offensive/wrong to feel like one's gender identity (personally for themselves, not for everyone else who identifies as the same gender) is tied to their biological sex?
like--i am a ciswoman but the reason I identify as a woman is primarily due to my sex organs and my body, I guess. not because of gender roles or societal expectations of what a woman is (though i mean i guess that is a part of it). is that a bad thing? i was reading some posts on tumblr and idk it made it seem like that was...not correct or exclusionary even on a personal level, which I don't really understand.
i want to stress i completely understand that rigidly defining womanhood to only include women with female sex organs or whatever is bad and transphobic and transexlusionary. i totally understand that.
I don't have the links handy as I'm at work but maybe my dumb ass just read it wrong tbh
Gender labels of men and women are basically meaningless anyway, most of the time when you ask people what "woman" or "man" mean the answers are either a a function of biology (a definition which is now considered out of date by many people) or a function of traditional gender roles (which are 100% bullshit and always have been)
To put it simply, if someone asked me why I identify as a woman, I would say it's because of my body and not because I like certain "feminine" things that make me "feel" like a woman. I honestly don't even know what "feeling like a woman" means. But obviously everyone is different. Each to their own.
Idk, I'm still really just trying to wrap my head around this whole gender/roles thing and all the discourse I keep seeing isn't helping at all, lmao.
I used to think this way, but as I've gotten older I've embraced that I am a woman. Just one that doesn't always fit into the box society thinks I belong in.