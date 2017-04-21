Amandla Stenberg on gender, feminism, and black culture

You can be Black and Puerto Rican.



nationalities aren't races



if this were *japanese instead of puerto rican it might fit the context of the post haha



(but i think you're in the wrong post sis)

lol was just about to comment the same

I was reading your comment thinking "wait, so she IS in the right post?" and then I noticed the last part, lol.

Wrong tab? Or did you click through? Never mind, you already have been told.



Edited at 2017-04-21 07:03 pm (UTC)

Yas. Drag amandla!

Your comment was meant for the Lena Dunham post

i think her haircut makes her look older- but in a good way, i guess?

so...should we use "they" pronouns now? amandla came out as nonbinary a few years ago but said not to make it too public of a thing for fear of losing roles

i think it's ok to use they here since lbr, nobody's checking for lj comments

last I checked she said she goes by she/they

this is a public interview and they were hiding it bc their family didn't know, but the fam must do now so I think it's the right thing to do

that was my thought too but like i wasn't sure if there was a specific set amandla wanted used or what, i just shot her an ask about it lmao maybe she'll respond in a few years

...did she actually say it was because of losing roles? I thought she just said it was private / she was still working things out and didn't want to make it a public thing yet.

i thought i saw an article awhile back saying amandla uses they/them?

I think gender is not fluid and is rigid for most people.

"Amandla Stenberg is the voice America needs right now"



Never heard of her, but ok I guess. Reply

Her black America comment got me thinking bout that new blackface incident in Korea. But k pop and k hip hop sure does like biting from black culture, to the point that k hip hop is called "black music".

omg another one??

yeah and the usual suspects are gonna stay going "INSTEAD OF BEING MAD WHY DON'T YOU ORGANIZE YOURSELVES. Don't call me a racist I think blackface is wrong!!!!!!!!!"

Does gender fluidity just mean that sometimes you feel like performing certain stereotypical gender roles and sometimes you don't?

LMAO

tbh i don't know enough to talk about gender fluidity in general but i've definitely noticed an uncomfortable resurgence in unintentionally implicit gender essentialist rhetoric when it comes to advocating for gender fluidity, e.g. ppl saying they're fluid bc sometimes they feel more feminine and other times they don't. i remember reading one quote from someone who said that they wake up each morning and go, "is today a makeup-and-skirts day? or a [idr something more stereotypically masculine] day?" and it's like, way to reduce womanhood to makeup and skirts. and to imply that GNC women aren't as authentically woman as GC women are.

yeah for a while I've been bothered by the gender essentialism in disguise on tumblr. some people legit think that if you don't like wearing dresses or makeup you shouldn't identify as a woman.

Yeah, I think the tie of masculinity/femininity to the gender they're stereotypically associated with is what makes me feel weird about the way people describe it.

IA. Did anyone see that thing with Willow Smith's boyfriend and people started saying he came out as non-binary and addressing him using they pronouns and it turned out it was all because he was wearing makeup. And he was like "I identify as a guy, I'm just a guy who wears makeup."

Oy vey.



Oy vey. Reply

Perfect comment. It just seems like a ~woke~ way to reenforce traditional gender roles.

saying gender is fluid doesn't really make sense. she could of just said gender isn't real and left it at that

when you wear a skirt you're a girl, and when you wear pants you're a boy. duh.

fucking literally. this shit is exhausting. when you separate yourself from the binary and tell people to refer to you as 'they', literally all you're fucking doing is VALIDATING the stereotypes of what makes a boy and what makes a girl. oh, you're biologically a female but don't like pink or wearing makeup and short dresses? you're gender fluid, DUH! if gender is literally a construct--and it absolutely is--why the fuck do you need to adopt different nomenclature to refer to yourself? im so sick of reading about this shit i dont know what to do



most of all, though, i'm tired of being forced to be uncritical of things like this because if you are you're an asshole or a bigot or whatever. i don't like this whole 'i'm not like the other girls!" shit repackaged as sacred identity politics

yes, so it's basically meaningless

bigender, agender, genderfluid, non-binary, genderless etc. etc. are all bullshit terms special snowflakes have come up with to define themselves because they for some reason seem to think that every other person is actively constantly consciously aware of their gender and conforms to it perfectly. like, "oh, my thoughts aren't constantly screaming 'i'm a woman' and i like sports and don't wear dresses, i guess i must be genderqueer!!" ultimately it's basically making a mockery of trans people's genuine struggle with dysphoria by trying to make a thing out of entirely normal feelings and experiences. Reply

I don't think gender even exists + my gender is very fluid

Youths are so funny



Youths are so funny Reply

Mte

Between that nazi love story and stealing a role meant for a blasian actress, she became a mess so quickly, i'm still stunned tbh... a good reminder to not idolize celebs tho

you forgot the "asian celebrities" tag OP

Lol

i really don't know what defines gender anymore. so a person can feel like another gender but another gender's what? body parts? role in the society? i honestly don't ask this to invalidate trans people's experiences or anything. [there was a discourse on with or without space is2g but i'm tired rn i don't remember] i just can't wrap my head around it. not that i need to, of course. but it confuses me when people say "gender is fluid". i'm like... how?

legit question. please check me if what I'm saying is rude or offensive bc it's certainly not my intent.



is it offensive/wrong to feel like one's gender identity (personally for themselves, not for everyone else who identifies as the same gender) is tied to their biological sex?

lol no sis, that's what being cisgender is (aka identifying as the gender they were assigned at birth)

i think you misunderstood me but i may just be explaining this really poorly.



like--i am a ciswoman but the reason I identify as a woman is primarily due to my sex organs and my body, I guess. not because of gender roles or societal expectations of what a woman is (though i mean i guess that is a part of it). is that a bad thing? i was reading some posts on tumblr and idk it made it seem like that was...not correct or exclusionary even on a personal level, which I don't really understand.



i want to stress i completely understand that rigidly defining womanhood to only include women with female sex organs or whatever is bad and transphobic and transexlusionary. i totally understand that.



I don't have the links handy as I'm at work but maybe my dumb ass just read it wrong tbh



Edited at 2017-04-21 07:35 pm (UTC) Reply

I do not identify with submissiveness, weakness, vanity, meekness, or anything else the patriarchy applied to one half of the human population vis-à-vis gender. I am a woman behind I have been treated as inferior by society because I lack a Y chromosome.

Wait, what? Are you asking if it's offensive to personally identify as female because you're biologically female?? No, sis, it's not. Call-out culture really has gone too far. O______o

No, it's fine. Many of the ways sexism oppresses women are specifically tied to female biology.



Gender labels of men and women are basically meaningless anyway, most of the time when you ask people what "woman" or "man" mean the answers are either a a function of biology (a definition which is now considered out of date by many people) or a function of traditional gender roles (which are 100% bullshit and always have been)



Edited at 2017-04-21 07:47 pm (UTC) Reply

Actually, I feel like many people's gender identities are tied to their biological sex. I mean that I personally identify as a woman primarily because of my body and reproductive system and sex organs, and not really because of gender roles or societal expectations. Of course roles probably do affect the way I see myself, but...Idk, they're not a reason enough for me personally.



To put it simply, if someone asked me why I identify as a woman, I would say it's because of my body and not because I like certain "feminine" things that make me "feel" like a woman. I honestly don't even know what "feeling like a woman" means. But obviously everyone is different. Each to their own.



Idk, I'm still really just trying to wrap my head around this whole gender/roles thing and all the discourse I keep seeing isn't helping at all, lmao.



Eta: typos



Edited at 2017-04-21 08:12 pm (UTC) Reply

“I don’t think gender even exists. My sexuality’s very fluid and my gender is very fluid. I don’t think of myself as statically a girl.”



I used to think this way, but as I've gotten older I've embraced that I am a woman. Just one that doesn't always fit into the box society thinks I belong in. Reply

good for you

Can we as a society have a moratorium on the word "gender" for the next like, 15 years please?

tbh being cis idt i have any say of what defines gender for trans/non binary people but i am also starting to have a hard time wrapping my head around its definition in between performance, indentity and roles. someone explained it to me pretty well long ago but ugh i wish i could find it again because it's getting a bit blurry in my head

No. criticizing gender is like the

not today's "feminism", unfortunately. Reply

nah, feminism now is all about self-determination for everyone.. haven't you heard??? Reply

gender critical feminists are the enemy today, especially on tumblr Reply

Yep Reply

