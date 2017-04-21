The Mother of Hannah’s Baby on Girls Says He ‘Fit the Role to a T,’ Despite Claims He Was Miscast
The mother of Hannah’s baby on #Girls says he "fit the role to a T," despite claims he was miscast https://t.co/fbXDiLMtg0— Vulture (@vulture) 21. April 2017
- some viewers were confused about baby Grover's race (most thought he looked black)
- his show dad is Riz Ahmed's character
- the babies real mom now clearified on twitter that the her baby “isn’t black! He’s Puerto Rican & His Dad is Haitian.”
?????????
Was it so hard to get a White/Pakistani baby?
Which is it boo 🤔
Um, what?? You can be Black AND Puerto Rican, and Haiti has a huge Afro-Caribean population. wtf is this??
I was wondering if lenas nips were real in those scenes tho
Sending prayers for that child, his mother is gonna give him all sorts of issues