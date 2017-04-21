The Mother of Hannah’s Baby on Girls Says He ‘Fit the Role to a T,’ Despite Claims He Was Miscast

the babies real mom now clearified on twitter that the her baby “isn’t black! He’s Puerto Rican & His Dad is Haitian.”





lol mte Reply

As a Desi, I'm sure there are Indian Puerto Ricans but this takes the cake. This lady didn't even try.

Lol ppl say this all the time though like my friend was like I'm not white, I'm Cuban and I was like???? Reply

white cubans always want the same poc "cred" mestizo people get. it's annoying as hell Reply

Lmaooo What I came in here to say!! I hope twitter is taking her to task. Reply

does she not know the history of black slavery in puerto rico and haiti... Reply

I'm sick of motherfuckas always saying, "I'm not Black. I'm Haitian." or some other shit. Bitch, you black like me. Reply

Literally mte Reply

LMAO Reply

lol right? Reply

idc or gaf about this show, but I'm not here for this PoC are interchangeable bullshit, tbqh.



Was it so hard to get a White/Pakistani baby? Reply

tbh probably? I feel like pushing your baby into show business is a white thing to do... Reply

lmao ur right that is such a white thing to do Reply

Casting babies is really not the same at all as child actors. Reply

tell that to Joe Jackson :// Reply

Lol, Puerto Rican/Haitian is not Pakistani so........was it that hard to find a baby of the right race? Reply

Yes, obviously. There are NO white/pakistani children in all of New York. Reply

Yet you complain about black actors not getting enough roles in the same breath.



Which is it boo 🤔 Reply

i know you're a moron but this is too much even for you Reply

This wasn't your best attempt, sis. Reply

yes because poc are interchangeable, duh Reply

we NEED authentic role models for newborn babies who watch Girls!!

Um, what?? You can be Black AND Puerto Rican, and Haiti has a huge Afro-Caribean population. wtf is this?? Reply

sounds like the kind of deluded weirdo who'd let lena dunham put their baby to her tit yup Reply

lmao I'm not going to lie - watching that episode made me a bit uncomfortable. I was thinking how if I had a kid I really wouldn't want him/her to be face first in some stranger's breasts. And also if I were an actress, I don't think I would be able to put some strange baby face first into my tits. It's just weird.



Edited at 2017-04-21 06:52 pm (UTC)

Lmao true

I was wondering if lenas nips were real in those scenes tho Reply

idts Reply

@everything on here today Reply

mte today is 2much Reply

Mte Reply

yeah i think im taking a break from the website for the rest of the day. im sick in bed and was hoping for good entertainment but this is just...what to even say? Reply

mte. What is going on in the ONTD air. Reply

lmao mte it has been a DAY around here Reply

and while we are at it, how fucking DARE the baby in American Sniper be a doll!! Reply

ROFL deceased. Reply

idk if this is with or against me, but THANKS haha Reply

I don't watch the show but the thought of Hannah/Leah raising a child of color. 😳 Reply

she know what Haitian is? Reply

Don't tell her!! I don't think she's ready 😰 Reply

...and we're next in line so stfu Oh @ people being outraged at the casting to begin with...and we're next in line so stfu Reply

Pakistan is not in Africa though. Do you need another geography post for this or...

Reply

When did I say Pakistan was in Africa?



Do you need another reading comprehension test? Reply

Not black???

Sending prayers for that child, his mother is gonna give him all sorts of issues Reply

i was waiting for this post Reply

the levels of racism and antiblackness, my word Reply

