The Mother of Hannah’s Baby on Girls Says He ‘Fit the Role to a T,’ Despite Claims He Was Miscast



- some viewers were confused about baby Grover's race (most thought he looked black)

- his show dad is Riz Ahmed's character

- the babies real mom now clearified on twitter that the her baby “isn’t black! He’s Puerto Rican & His Dad is Haitian.”
