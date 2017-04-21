In new 20/20 interview Caitlyn Jenner says she's "coming after" the Republican party

I did vote for Trump, but



trash Reply

Thread

Link

moron what did she expect! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes, I did vote for Trump, but--



Reply

Thread

Link

Lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE (and with a Digimon gif to boot!) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

BITCH PLEASE Reply

Thread

Link

so transparent, acting like this is brand new from the r*pubs....where tf has this asshole been since, um, forever?!! Reply

Thread

Link

I'm blown away at her acting surprised. This is exactly what she voted for...



Edited at 2017-04-21 05:58 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She literally checked the box for a tool who thinks everyone in her community should be electrocuted into compliance. It wasn't just "Trump" on that ballot, Mike fucking Pence was right next to him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What's hilarious is before all this there is a clip of her "friends" telling her exactly what would happen and how awful the republican party is when it comes to lgbtq+ rights and she argued them down the entire time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You know I've never watched the show. But now I need the name of this clip or a link if you're so gracious! :) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

A classic narcissist with a hero complex who thinks people will change because they can make it happen. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Shut up. You're an embarrassment to LGBTQ people and to everyone else. Fuck off. Reply

Thread

Link

if we all ignore her will she go away? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes, I did vote for Trump, but



Reply

Thread

Link

Perfect gif usage!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Paris, my queen Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol yes!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OT but she really was the best part of GG revival. I wish she had a spin off. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

amazing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've never really noticed how perfect her posture is in those heels for that scene. So many other women would have toppled over. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tbh walking in heels is a bitch, but doing weird things like this and like squatting down i feel like my balance is almost better in heels /csb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao YAS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Dis bitch. Where has she been. Did she not been knew about this... Reply

Thread

Link

I will never understand LGBT folks that voted Republican this election. Any other election, I could MAYBE see but Trump straight up made it clear his intentions and so did the rest of the party. I'm so confused at all the people suddenly being shook that Trump and co are snatching away rights. Caitlyn is ugly inside and out tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

They are miserable and self loathing. I found out I had like 3 latinos and one asian who were fans of tammy lawrence on my FB (deleted them immediately) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Toyota Lasagna is my favorite variation of her name Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My US born 2nd gen Latino uber driver a couple of weeks ago was so passionately pro-Trump it was straight up terrifying. He's a cop too. Talking about how "drunk troublemaking Hispanics" outside of bars will ask him for help and he'll refuse it. Talking about them taking advantage of walfare. Like.... my man. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Oh God, I remember listening to this podcast with this woman who was trying to convince people who voted Democrat that the people who voted for Trump were ~complicated and she brought up the case of this gay guy who voted for Trump after what happened at Pulse because he wanted all Muslim people kicked out of the country.



The whole time I was like "You're not really helping your case here..."



Edited at 2017-04-21 05:55 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Mike Pence alone should've been enough of a deterrent! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The number of lgbt folks who swore up and down that Trump wouldn't be bad for us (despite the fact that Mike fucking Pence is VP) was honestly, truly embarrassing. Like, "hide your face because you're such a damn fool while you beg for forgiveness" embarrassing.



Edited at 2017-04-21 06:21 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Self-hatred is quite the drug, sis. I mean, there are latinxs who voted for Trump lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

to be honest i dont think most rich white gay care about LGBT issues, home decorating ... yes, but gay rights ... no. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

right!! She's acting like the community gives a fuck about ha. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yessssss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This accuracy rn.



And y`know Caitlyn only got involved when she realized she might be actually affected by T****p`s terribleness.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn this gif should be in the Chris Pratt post too lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

telling it how it is Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL. Best .gif usage. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes, I did vote for Trump, but



No buts allowed if you voted for Trump. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh please, you don't really give a crap about anyone but you and you'll be fine. No way she didn't know exactly what tramp and the gop would do to lgbt rights, they've been doing it for decades. Reply

Thread

Link

She's so narcissistic she probably thought she'd be the GOP's hero for the lbgtq community or vice versa. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love how she's turning her back on the Republican party because they did her dirty. People need to start voting for the good of the country and not for their own personal gain. Reply

Thread

Link

all Republicans are completely selfish & only care about issues that affect them...the end Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah like kudos to her for transitioning and bringing awareness but that's like the only worthwhile thing she's done in her wretched life. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

god, we were all so supportive and excited for her to live her authentic life and she just took dump after dump on our community? And had SO MANY CHANCES to turn it around. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This is a really random comment but what song is Rihanna listening in the full length version of your gif? I've been trying to find the video for ages! Thanks Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this truth Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've heard people say they only vote Republican because taxes so yeah. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link