In new 20/20 interview Caitlyn Jenner says she's "coming after" the Republican party
.@Caitlyn_Jenner: "You mess with my community, you don't give us equality and a fair shot, I'm coming after you" https://t.co/BjwAbyZXUF— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 21, 2017
Yes, I did vote for Trump, but here's the deal breaker with the Republican party, and the deal breaker is, you mess with my community, you do the wrong thing with our community, you don't give us equality and a fair shot, I'm coming after you. When it comes to all equality issues, for the entire LGBT community, what we need is federal guidance just like the previous administration said that it was OK to serve as a trans person in the military.
I'm trying to get, especially the Republican party, to make a change.
source
trash
Edited at 2017-04-21 05:58 pm (UTC)
Yes!
The whole time I was like "You're not really helping your case here..."
Edited at 2017-04-21 05:55 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-04-21 06:21 pm (UTC)
And y`know Caitlyn only got involved when she realized she might be actually affected by T****p`s terribleness.
No buts allowed if you voted for Trump.