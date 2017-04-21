Universal developing Fast & Furious spinoff starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham
A week after the release of The Fate of the Furious, Universal has announced a spinoff of the franchise.
The film will star Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson's
The idea is for Johnson’s US Diplomatic Security Agent Luke Hobbs to form an unlikely alliance with Statham’s Decker Shaw.
Chris Morgan, the franchise's primary writer, will pen the script.
The original films have already been greenlit for 2 more sequels coming April 2019 and April 2021.
That said, nhf turning Decker into a good guy! #justice4han
But Han, yeah, apparently everyone just forgot about that... not to mention Dom's best friend, sister, and nephew could have been killed by that bomb Decker mailed to their house.
of all the spin-offs we could have...
That blue collar life though~
after what happened in the last film???
But everytime I ask this question I think "well Donald Trump is president so", I guess that answers everything in this hideous universe.
i kinda hate that the rock came in and became such a big face of the franchise, as much as i love him