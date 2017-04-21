Universal developing Fast & Furious spinoff starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham

So they want more coins but Dwayne and Vin hate each other so much that they have to develop a spin-off, lmao. Reply

That said, nhf turning Decker into a good guy! Vin must be seething lol.That said, nhf turning Decker into a good guy! #justice4han

In addition to the messed up timeline this movie gave us, the indifference to the fact that Han and Gisele were murdered by the Shaws pissed me off. I guess family isn't everything after all.

apparently Han is still alive/is gonna show up in the next installment or something.. but what about Gisele??!!!

Wait, Gisele wasn't murdered by the Shaws. She wasn't even technically murdered (she voluntarily let go of Han's hand to take out a henchman who was going to attack him).



But Han, yeah, apparently everyone just forgot about that... not to mention Dom's best friend, sister, and nephew could have been killed by that bomb Decker mailed to their house.

Our long national nightmare endures.

Here for this because it's going to make Vin Diesel seethe, muahahaha!

i asked for gisele and han spin-off. no one deserves this

mte



of all the spin-offs we could have...

the fast and furius typo makes it seem like a furry version of the films lololol.

I can't believe these movies are so successful.

my roommate does a thing where she bingewatches all of them in a row, i can't even count the number of times she's done it. it's scary.

dude, I tired watching the fifth one (supposedly it's the best one or something) and couldn't even get passed the first 10 minutes. It was cheesy as fuck, the only reason I know whats up with the franchise is because my friend would tell me about it and I would be nice and listen to 30% of it.



Edited at 2017-04-21 07:58 pm (UTC)

That's amazing. I used to do this until Paul Walker died. :(

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] making him part of the family since he killed Han lol

That blue collar life though~



That blue collar life though~



Edited at 2017-04-21 05:57 pm (UTC) I don't think I can get past them

are you fucking serious.



after what happened in the last film??? Reply

i had a dream the fifty shades of grey series was in the same ~universe~ as these fast and furious movies

I really don't know how this franchise is still going.



But everytime I ask this question I think "well Donald Trump is president so", I guess that answers everything in this hideous universe. Reply

i'm ok with this because it means i don't have to watch it



i kinda hate that the rock came in and became such a big face of the franchise, as much as i love him Reply

Y'all better fuckin

Wow. This is exactly what I wanted after seeing F8

I haven't seen F8 but I thought Jason was hilarious in Spy. And I like the Rock so this can be a good combo.

