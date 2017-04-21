Universal developing Fast & Furious spinoff starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham



A week after the release of The Fate of the Furious, Universal has announced a spinoff of the franchise.
The film will star Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson's so he doesn't have to be on set with Vin Diesel anymore because of their feud.
The idea is for Johnson’s US Diplomatic Security Agent Luke Hobbs to form an unlikely alliance with Statham’s Decker Shaw.
Chris Morgan, the franchise's primary writer, will pen the script.
The original films have already been greenlit for 2 more sequels coming April 2019 and April 2021.

