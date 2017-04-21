actually, i parked at the kohl's entrance of the mall once and saw juicy couture in there when i passed thru Reply

Yea they signed a deal with them a couple of years ago. Must suck to go from a line celebs are wearing to somewhere like that tbh Reply

Idk what the business plan for Kohls is but they will make deal with ANY brand to carry their lines....I say this as someone who works for a company that is going under/not doing well and who very recently had Kohls pick up our product line to carry in stores. Reply

I didn't even know these were still around tbh Reply

Yea I haven't seen one in years Reply

what will the Alexis Neierses of the world wear to court now?? Reply

29 DOLLARS!! Reply

Every time you talk, I HAVE TO RERECORD IT!!!!!! Reply

where will divorced OC SAHMs get their cougar wear now? Reply

oh wait, ANGL Reply

They never really defined themselves as a brand. They were expensive clubbing clothes and then first job clothes for awhile and then they just got weird.



I just remember ever Bebe shirt I owned had some weird-ass cutouts and angles and extra metal pieces attached. 😂 Early 00s style was tragic Reply

when I think of bebe as a brand, I think of a black tshirt with "bebe" in rhinestones, lol. I didn't know they did clubbing clothes Reply

They were weird. Half the store was shorts and track suits and everything that could possibly say Bebe on it in rhinestones. The other half was weirdly cut, expensive clothes. Reply

same, worn with a pair of like gaucho pants and platform flip flops Reply

same lol Reply

that's always what i think of too. also shorts Reply

same Reply

Yeah...Bebe was a strange brand, but it was also strangely expensive for what it was. That place used to be one-stop shopping for my mom back in the day. Express is just like Bebe, so I wonder how they're doing.



Edited at 2017-04-21 06:18 pm (UTC) Reply

I had one shirt from there that was bedazzled and another that looked like it belonged at the fucking renaissance fair. So tragic. What was 14 yr old circa 2000 me thinking??? Reply

I remember aspiring to be able to afford to wear Bebe clothes to my first job, but when I finally got a job the aesthetic for Bebe had totally changed and was very Kardashian lite.



Reply

And somehow Hot Topic lives on. Reply

That's because they re-branded as a pop culture hub. It's a place for people to get overpriced shit from whatever fandom they belong to, disney stuff, and band shirts. Reply

yep, they even have drag queen merchandise now Reply

adapt or die tbh Reply

bc hot topic is basically adventure time shit Reply

well to be fair they do sell a fair amount of comic book merch and those funko pop toys are pretty popular so they did find another niche market other than their usual demo lol Reply

Because while trends come and go, that's alt rock aesthetic is timeless. Reply

they're soo different now lmao what i was surprised to see exist still was spencers! but i just stopped by and got a poster and two shirts





i love this pop culture shop trend cause its feeding my inner nostalgia for cartoons haha



and i love boxlunch now too <3 discovered them just last year <3 Reply

They're still around?? I guess not for much longer tho.



I need more online shops. I really need new shirts. I fucking hate clothes shopping. Reply

zara? mmm everlane? asos? mmm, uniqlo?~ Reply

Link

Now she can never have another pair of little brown bebe shoes. Reply

Link

I just spit out my lunch at my desk lmaooo Reply

pretty wild was so ahead of its time Reply

They were still open to begin with? Reply

i had a hs friend who was obsessed with bebe. i never got the appeal Reply

idt i ever bought anything from there when i was younger, tho i def went inside Reply

RIP rhinestone bebe tees Reply

I had one and I am embarrassed lol.



Why @ me. Reply

i wore one to death in the 7th grade Reply

I find their stuff tragic nowadays but there's this one white skirt I want every time I go to the mall so I'll wait for it to stop being stupid overpriced now thank you Reply

"first juicy, now bebe. i want 00s trends dead in the ditch!"



lol good luck with that.

Reply

