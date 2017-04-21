Bebe to close all stores
Bebe Stores are closing down. Here's the list. https://t.co/Cum2xoMAGd— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) April 21, 2017
-Stores will be closed by end of May.
-Has been liquidated and bankrupt a couple (handful, maybe) times.
source
first juicy, now bebe. i want 00s trends dead in the ditch!
I just remember ever Bebe shirt I owned had some weird-ass cutouts and angles and extra metal pieces attached. 😂 Early 00s style was tragic
