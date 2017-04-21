Shadowhunters malec adorableness

Shadowhunters - *Officially* Renewed for Season 3, First 2B Promos










Ok, so:
-The previously reported renewal as told by Spoiler TV was not official official.
-There was no actual official word from Freeform - cue fan speculation.
-Then someone from the writer's room said on twitter that the show has NOT been renewed - fans on social media panic.
-Then the Freeform Upfronts happen, and still nothing about a renewal, and Shadowhunters (their second biggest show after PLL) wasn't even there - fans now in a total frenzy convinced it's cancelled.
-Turns out they had filming obligations, so the cast did a Facebook Live this afternoon, dragged it out, then finally announced the official renewal.
-Season 3 will have 20 more episodes and premier in 2018.

Sources: Deadline, Promo1, Promo2, Shadowhunters Insta

Freeform @ literally the entire fandom:

photo tumblr_ojwmcyFn9Z1qgk05ho2_500_zpsvfl1bzzl.gif
