Shadowhunters - *Officially* Renewed for Season 3, First 2B Promos
‘Shadowhunters’ Renewed For Season 3 By Freeform https://t.co/yKd7xZ8IN6 pic.twitter.com/2YAMuLTViO— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 21, 2017
Ok, so:
-The previously reported renewal as told by Spoiler TV was not official official.
-There was no actual official word from Freeform - cue fan speculation.
-Then someone from the writer's room said on twitter that the show has NOT been renewed - fans on social media panic.
-Then the Freeform Upfronts happen, and still nothing about a renewal, and Shadowhunters (their second biggest show after PLL) wasn't even there - fans now in a total frenzy convinced it's cancelled.
-Turns out they had filming obligations, so the cast did a Facebook Live this afternoon, dragged it out, then finally announced the official renewal.
-Season 3 will have 20 more episodes and premier in 2018.
Freeform @ literally the entire fandom:
Also I'm glad this show is bringing money/work for crew here in TO!
I'd say the first maybe 6 episodes of season 1 are a bit rough to get through, but power on because after that it does get MUCH MUCH better imho.
And yes to TO!! A bunch of my friends work as crew in Toronto, so i'm here for anything that brings them more work and stability.
I figured that was all the case, and I personally had ZERO concerns as i've been saying it's going to get renewed here for ages. But it was fun watching the legit meltdowns on social media after that writer said it actually WASN'T renewed, and everyone was like 2+2 = IT'S THE END OF THE WORRRLLLDDDD lmao.
@everyone who comments "Should I watch this?" The first season is campy and dumb, second season is gr8 so far, yes just watch it
@everyone who comments "lol this show is so dumb!!!1!" etc. yes it is that is why we love it
@everyone who comments "yeah but CC" she has nothing to do with it and the show has seriously deviated from the books
ETC ETC just shut the fuck up and enjoy it
c:
Dom this season has been so finnneeee and i've really loved Jace which I NEVER THOUGHT IN ONE MILLIONTY YEARS I'D SAY. But there it is.
I'm literally just going to link anyone who comments with any of that right back here lmao... and of course respond with my usual tried and tested stfu gif:
I hadn't even heard of The Fosters until right now?
Yet imdb tells me it's been on since 2013. Gasping.
also greetings to the op <3
Idk why David Castro was there today but he's quite secondary, and Alisha wasn't filming or around for some reason. Will Tudor is a new addition to the show though and is going to be a big character.
Always here for more ladies though!
It's sad that there's no more Jocelyn, she and Luke were so cutteeeee. But hoping they do more with Maryse, I think they will. And bring back Lydia.
I miss this mess of a show. It's such a nice, fun break from other stuff... June is still too far away.
I hope we get to see more of Lydia. And this Simon/Clary thing to end quickly. Oh, and more Malec. All the Malec.
OP is flawless <3 And so is everyone in these posts.
YOU'RE FLAWLESS TOO BB 💖
Agreed about more Lydia, Stephanie is gorgeous and Lydia is fierce af.
AND ALWAYS MORE MALEC. Natural normal Malec, Malec with normal everyday touching. Not 18th century courtship Malec 10 feet apart and with a chaperone at all times.
I love that the Jace reveal is like the FIRST new promo out lolllllll SUFFA Climon!
I need Malec doing domestic stuff and actually touching like normal couples do.
Does the Climon pairing actually have fans in the TV show fanbase? I feel like it's just a bookfans thing.
LMAO at the steps before getting the official renewal omg
It's mostly just that I have fun and have made friends through this silly show, like you good sis, so it'd be sad for it to go :(
At least they're not dragging the 'Jace keeping from Clary that they aren't siblings'. Now if they fix Luke, make Malec feel like an actual couple (and showcase it exactly like they do their straight couples), give Izzy a decent storyline, break up the atrocity that is Climon and give me lots of Maia, I'll be happy.
I'm too old for this shit really but I keep getting sucked in by fun entertaining trash, and can't find it in myself to care!