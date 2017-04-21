Shadowhunters - *Officially* Renewed for Season 3, First 2B Promos

ONTD and OP, should I give this show another try? I gave up on this show after the first episode because it seemed too dull (I read the first book years ago and it was okay but also hard to get through). I'm always looking for fun/stupid teen shows to watch (like Riverdale lmao).



Also I'm glad this show is bringing money/work for crew here in TO!



honestly yes its dumb but fun Reply

Lmao I love dumb shows tbh, ty! :) Reply

lol I watch it as "mindless fun" and don't take it seriously in the slightest. Reply

if you can look past the low budgetness of it all then give it another shot, i mean if anything it is good background noise lol



Yesssss, it's cheesy fun trash! Just total escapism.



I'd say the first maybe 6 episodes of season 1 are a bit rough to get through, but power on because after that it does get MUCH MUCH better imho.



And yes to TO!! A bunch of my friends work as crew in Toronto, so i'm here for anything that brings them more work and stability. Reply

The only way I'd watch this show is if they did an R rated version and gave us a malec sex scene. Reply

Can't fault you for that tbh. Lettuce prey! Reply

The renewal posted on SpoilerTV was "legit". We had access to the shooting schedule. Sometimes networks just take a while to make it official. They were waiting to announce it at the Freeform upfronts 3 days ago but the cast couldn't make it because of scheling conflicts with the shooting. Reply

Ah thanks bb, edited!



I figured that was all the case, and I personally had ZERO concerns as i've been saying it's going to get renewed here for ages. But it was fun watching the legit meltdowns on social media after that writer said it actually WASN'T renewed, and everyone was like 2+2 = IT'S THE END OF THE WORRRLLLDDDD lmao. Reply

Knew it was renewed a few days ago or w/e but still fun to get confirmation from the cast!! Dom looks so damn good in that group photo I'm........



@everyone who comments "Should I watch this?" The first season is campy and dumb, second season is gr8 so far, yes just watch it



@everyone who comments "lol this show is so dumb!!!1!" etc. yes it is that is why we love it



@everyone who comments "yeah but CC" she has nothing to do with it and the show has seriously deviated from the books



ETC ETC just shut the fuck up and enjoy it



c: Reply

how dumb is it, on a scale from 1 to Once Upon a Time Reply

lol, season 1 like... a 4 or 5 idk. I've watched it so many times I'm used to it. They were clearly getting a feel for the concept in the first season Reply

Dom this season has been so finnneeee and i've really loved Jace which I NEVER THOUGHT IN ONE MILLIONTY YEARS I'D SAY. But there it is.



I'm literally just going to link anyone who comments with any of that right back here lmao... and of course respond with my usual tried and tested stfu gif:



lmao yeah it was so obvious it was renewed for some time now but they just HAD to make a drama out of it.Dom this season has been so finnneeee and i've really loved Jace which I NEVER THOUGHT IN ONE MILLIONTY YEARS I'D SAY. But there it is.I'm literally just going to link anyone who comments with any of that right back here lmao... and of course respond with my usual tried and tested stfu gif: Reply

thank u for this comment. those comments are literally in every single post ugh Reply

Also, The Fosters is Freeform's 2nd "biggest" show in terms of ratings. Reply

omg lmao let me have my moment!



I hadn't even heard of The Fosters until right now?

Yet imdb tells me it's been on since 2013. Gasping. Reply

nice, this show is such a guilty pleasure of mine!



also greetings to the op <3 Reply

Greetings to YOU, bb!💖 Reply

there needs to be more solid female characters in this show, that cast photo is huge proof of that Reply

True. I miss Lydia and Jocelyn. Alisha is awesome but she wasn't there for some reason :( Reply

aw thats a bummer Reply

There are 4 main guys, and 3 main girls at present (one of whom is the lead), and then Isaiah is Dad to them all!



Idk why David Castro was there today but he's quite secondary, and Alisha wasn't filming or around for some reason. Will Tudor is a new addition to the show though and is going to be a big character.



Always here for more ladies though!



It's sad that there's no more Jocelyn, she and Luke were so cutteeeee. But hoping they do more with Maryse, I think they will. And bring back Lydia. Reply

ok, but when is s2 coming back Reply

June 5 Reply

I miss this mess of a show. It's such a nice, fun break from other stuff... June is still too far away.



I hope we get to see more of Lydia. And this Simon/Clary thing to end quickly. Oh, and more Malec. All the Malec.



OP is flawless <3 And so is everyone in these posts. I miss this mess of a show. It's such a nice, fun break from other stuff... June is still too far away.I hope we get to see more of Lydia. And this Simon/Clary thing to end quickly. Oh, and more Malec. All the Malec.OP is flawless <3 And so is everyone in these posts. Reply

YOU'RE FLAWLESS TOO BB 💖



Agreed about more Lydia, Stephanie is gorgeous and Lydia is fierce af.







AND ALWAYS MORE MALEC. Natural normal Malec, Malec with normal everyday touching. Not 18th century courtship Malec 10 feet apart and with a chaperone at all times.



I love that the Jace reveal is like the FIRST new promo out lolllllll SUFFA Climon! What a cute gif!YOU'RE FLAWLESS TOO BB 💖Agreed about more Lydia, Stephanie is gorgeous and Lydia is fierce af.AND ALWAYS MORE MALEC. Natural normal Malec, Malec with normal everyday touching. Not 18th century courtship Malec 10 feet apart and with a chaperone at all times.I love that the Jace reveal is like the FIRST new promo out lolllllll SUFFA Climon! Reply

Lydia is so fierce and HBIC. I love her and need more of her.



I need Malec doing domestic stuff and actually touching like normal couples do.



Does the Climon pairing actually have fans in the TV show fanbase? I feel like it's just a bookfans thing. Reply

I want Lydia to come back, have we heard anything so far? Every time I keep thinking they're killing her off, yet somehow she survives, this time she even got to fight back! Keep surviving, HBIC queen. Reply

I heard Lydia's actress got cast in another show so idk if we can expect to see her at all :( Reply

yay s3 w 20 eps (meaning more mid-season breaks ;_;) i'm really deep in this damn show i would be really upset if it was cancelled



LMAO at the steps before getting the official renewal omg



I'd be sad too if it was cancelled, but I never had any fears or doubts!



It's mostly just that I have fun and have made friends through this silly show, like you good sis, so it'd be sad for it to go :( Reply

OK. Yay again?



At least they're not dragging the 'Jace keeping from Clary that they aren't siblings'. Now if they fix Luke, make Malec feel like an actual couple (and showcase it exactly like they do their straight couples), give Izzy a decent storyline, break up the atrocity that is Climon and give me lots of Maia, I'll be happy.



Reply

Yessssssss from your typing fingers to McG and Todd's eyes tbh!!! Reply

Prayer circle they come through for us. Reply

So this is why it was trending worldwide today? Just over the announcement? Didnt know it had that huge of a following Reply

It does have a big international fandom! You know what these girls of a certain age are like over their teen supernatural books/shows lmao



I'm too old for this shit really but I keep getting sucked in by fun entertaining trash, and can't find it in myself to care! Reply

