i like her and she's talented, but i kind of find her awkward to watch. maybe it's because her dress was limiting her mobility? Reply

Thread

Link

This chick is just pacing on the stage. Absolutely no stage presence. Reply

Thread

Link

do record labels just not even look for stage presence anymore for newer artists? Reply

Thread

Link

mte wtf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

apparently not...she even looks bored in the screencap, smh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Love her voice, but she's pretty boring on stage... also wear something longer so you don't have to constantly tug on it. Reply

Thread

Link

I love her voice and she's really pretty too but I do agree that she's quite boring onstage. Reply

Thread

Link

damn she seemed bored of her own performance



I'll only give the dress 35% of the blame Reply

Thread

Link

that album art (?) is just a trace of liz taylor and rock hudson in giant Reply

Thread

Link

i just saw her live a couple weeks ago, the club she played was tiny tiny tiny (like 200 ppl max) and she was fun because the crowd was super into it but i just cannot imagine how she translates in a bigger venue - she's just kind of there Reply

Thread

Link

she's practically putting herself to sleep Reply

Thread

Link

I think she's super hot and I love her voice but I agree that she lacks stage presence. Reply

Thread

Link

good live vocals, but what the fuck is this performance lol

her complete lack of moves and charisma is cracking me up, like this is so weak Reply

Thread

Link

she's serving body and vocals but really needs to work on her stage presence, cuz its dreadful. Reply

Thread

Link

She cute Reply

Thread

Link