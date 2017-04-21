ONTD Roundup

ONTD, I just found out that none of my friends will be at this wedding I'm going to, and instead my NEMESIS will be there. What do I do?! Reply

take maximum advantage of the open bar

This

I figure after a couple drinks she and I will probably have a laugh about the past. Maybe? Like we're adults now, right?

Hit her with a wine bottle.

THIS

look really hot and be unbothered

Take advantage of the free alcohol.

seduce your archenemy's SO.

look hot

seduce your nemesis

Bring a guest/friend and look superfly I hate going to functions and making awkward conversations

I mean, why do you have a nemesis lol

there is only one option. FUCKING DESTROY HER.

If you bump into your nemesis, dramatically gasp, smash some dishes, scream "You!" at them.

walk in like kristin

had a follow-up appt with my back specialist yesterday, and he wrote me a note for my boss saying i need to work from home one day a week. my boss is totally fine with this, so i'm pretty excited tbh. not excited that i've been in more pain lately, but oh well.

bloop. i was minding my own business checking my credit score and saw that someone got a hold of my credit card number and has processed two entry visa's into Turkey.

so 1) fuck those guys and 2) i'm a little jealous i want to go to turkey..



so 1) fuck those guys and 2) i'm a little jealous i want to go to turkey.. Reply

Wait WHAT. And your bank/credit card company didn't notify you!?

nope! no one notified me, which is crazy. idk i travel a lot so maybe they didn't think it was weird?

Whoa

Someone stole my debit number once and ordered a limo and a dozen roses, so I hope they at least got laid out of it.

holy fuck. I hope you get it settled oh my god



someone stole my check book in march and I'm hoping there's no way they can use my accnt Reply

i had someone at a credit monitoring company create mirror accounts to mine and rack them up. my mom was the one who alerted me because i got a bill from one of my cards that was for the amount i had spent, something like 300$ and not even a week later another bill came and the card was maxed out.

oh shit. sorry to hear! good thing you caught it.

lol this reminds me of when I lost my wallet in the Houston airport, and for some dumb reason I had my social security card in there, and later I found out someone in Texas used my social security number TO GET MARRIED. lmao. I hired a private investigator to find out what happened, it was someone from Kenya who got fake married for a green card. wild ride.

I'm going to DC to see Fun Home tomorrow!! So excited. I'm sad that I missed it on Broadway, considering the stage set-up appears to be different, but hey.

Have a good time! I wanted to see that (I've heard good things) and I love the theatre it's playing at.

My wife's birthday present (an Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom fanart poster) arrived at my office today. Now I just need to get a picture frame.

Always want to eat the world on rest days ughhhh

is there any update on the herizen guardiola situation? tumblr seems convinced that the whole thing was faked by a Riverdale stan (whut)

yeah I was wondering about that too. So many posts on tumblr imply it was faked. what is the truth...?

I went into that tag and then just backed out because there was so much back and forth of information that the truth was impossible to find.

Wait, what is this?

that whole situation is so fucking weird. The evidence that it was faked seems kind of convincing? But it could all just be a Stan trying to cover their fave. And there's a riverdale v the get down Stan war apparently?



Edited at 2017-04-21 05:09 pm (UTC)

please go to the first one!!!

i've been so lazy at work lately, i just don't want to do anything ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

ugh same but shit keeps popping up and I'm forced to deal. I just wanted to skate through the week smdh.

just a few more hours left sis, hang in there

same but there's not much for me to do anyways. office jobs are BORING

i'm not. i'm on top of shit cuz i'm going to cancun next week and today is pay. so i have giddy the fuck up.

My niece got into Harvard and my Mexican family is freaking out. Latina excellence!!!

Aw congrats to her!

aw yay! <3

aw yay!

Congrats to her!!!

"JACK NICHOLSON"

YEESSS!



congrats, wish her well. Reply

SI SE PUDO!!!

Bless ha!

Congratulations to her!

Omg that's amazing!!!



Mexipower haha <3 Reply

Congrats to her!

has anyone ever done a parasite cleanse and can tell me what they used and its effectiveness? I'm pretty sure my cystic acne has returned due to a gut imbalance so I'm trying to clean everything out.

I'm terrified to do one of those, suppose I see worms? I'd rather not know LOL.



A while back this woman I had been following on IG posted a video of ppl reviewing her parasite cleanse that she sold. The video loaded automatically and before I knew it I was looking at feces and god knows what else. Reply

lol that is the point! some people don't see them but it doesn't mean they're not there. there's a blog I read, Organic Olivia, that talks all about the process. I find it fascinating how you'll feel symptoms when they die off and how you have to take a break and do them again because of the eggs. tbh just poop and flush don't even look

Parent

I read taking charcoal can kill them but I'm too afraid to try lol.

a gut imbalance as in gut bacteria? get a good probiotic supplement and take it twice a day. my skin looks horrible if I stop taking my acidophilus.

I had such a horrible headache yesterday night that I felt nauseous and could barely sleep. So glad it's better today.



I'm going to meet someone for lunch who is a friend of a friend but I really just wanna stay in and read or watch the Americans, lol. but I feel bad cancelling and I'm sure once I'm there I'll have a good time.



Reply

I went and joined my local YMCA yesterday!!! I'm so excited to try all the different classes. I'm gonna go to the spin class tomorrow morning and I want to do the aquatic boot camp that's on Thursday nights. I need to get a new bathing suit though. I'm so excited to use a pool!! and the sauna there lol. And to get back into shape. Does anyone else use a Y?

I'm trying to stay off all social media for the next 90 minutes or so, cos I don't want to find out who won the European Gymnastics women's AA and I'm currently on a bus home lol. PRAY FOR ME ONTD.

I want to see a film in theaters this weekend. But IDK what to see or, really what's out

Colossal! Or Their Finest, or A Quiet Passion, or The Lost City of Z, or Free Fire if you're into wacky shoot-outs...

Of course none of those are playing near me -_- I do want to see Colossal

Are there any theaters near you that are playing the anime movie Your Name? I'm normally not into anime but it was a really good movie and super worth seeing.



I've also heard Colossal is good, albeit not quite a comedy like it's being marketed as. I've heard Free Fire is okay. Reply

Made in China

