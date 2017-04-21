ONTD Roundup
For Thursday, April 20, 2017:
- Sarah Palin, Kid Rock, Ted Nugent and others visit the White House, Mock Hillary Clinton Portrait
- Does Guardians of the Galaxy 2 have a gay subplot?
- "The Get Down" star Herizen Guardiola (20) is dating a 16 year old boy
- Kris on Caitlyn's Memoir: Everything Is Made Up
- Blake Lively would be down for a Gossip Girl reunion
- Tinder, Porn, and Camgirls: Rashida Jones Explains the "Sex-Tech" New Normal
- Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter says, "the point of dating is to find a husband"
so 1) fuck those guys and 2) i'm a little jealous i want to go to turkey..
someone stole my check book in march and I'm hoping there's no way they can use my accnt
Edited at 2017-04-21 05:09 pm (UTC)
YEESSS!
congrats, wish her well.
Mexipower haha <3
A while back this woman I had been following on IG posted a video of ppl reviewing her parasite cleanse that she sold. The video loaded automatically and before I knew it I was looking at feces and god knows what else.
I'm going to meet someone for lunch who is a friend of a friend but I really just wanna stay in and read or watch the Americans, lol. but I feel bad cancelling and I'm sure once I'm there I'll have a good time.
I've also heard Colossal is good, albeit not quite a comedy like it's being marketed as. I've heard Free Fire is okay.
And if you're in the mood for something more light hearted see Their Finest about a woman who accidentally ends up becoming a script writer with Gemma Arterton.