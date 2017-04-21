Damian Lewis knows what it's like to be a minority because he went to Eton




In a Guardian live Q&A session, when questioned whether a lack of arts funding was leading to less diversity among British actors, actor Damian Lewis said the following:

"We have to protect against lack of diversity. But that's a different point from saying that only privately educated actors are becoming dominant in acting, because statistically that's not true. A handful of actors from privileged backgrounds have done well, very well, and of course that's high profile news. But whenever I work, wherever I work, as an actor educated at Eton, I'm still always in a minority. What is true and always rewarding about the acting profession is that everyone has a similar story about them being in a minority. From whatever background."

