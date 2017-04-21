Damian Lewis knows what it's like to be a minority because he went to Eton
Damian Lewis says "as an actor educated at Eton, I'm still always in a minority” when discussing diversity in acting https://t.co/nQJ4omP3cY pic.twitter.com/rcwny4q6lI— Radio Times (@RadioTimes) April 20, 2017
In a Guardian live Q&A session, when questioned whether a lack of arts funding was leading to less diversity among British actors, actor Damian Lewis said the following:
"We have to protect against lack of diversity. But that's a different point from saying that only privately educated actors are becoming dominant in acting, because statistically that's not true. A handful of actors from privileged backgrounds have done well, very well, and of course that's high profile news. But whenever I work, wherever I work, as an actor educated at Eton, I'm still always in a minority. What is true and always rewarding about the acting profession is that everyone has a similar story about them being in a minority. From whatever background."
source
ontd, do your wealth and privilege make you a minority?
this post is dedicated to damian lewis' biggest fan christen_press
All day every day tbh
White men just need to stop, OMG.
(i love him tho)
Edited at 2017-04-21 04:21 pm (UTC)
but her homophobia doesn't make a funny gif so
... and then it just got so much worse.
Enough.gif
Nothing offends rich people more than being called rich. It's wild. They seem to think it's on the same level as racial slurs when it's actually just a statement of fact.
(btw thanks for the dedication, op! someone has to get me preheated so we can do our stomping 😜)
DO NOT
i left u bc u cheated on me with jared padalecki 😢. and this was on top of the cameron dallas affair.