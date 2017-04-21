Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries Movie News
- The film will be called Miss Fisher & The Crypt of Tears. Essie Davis and Nathan Page have an advanced copy of the script, but the movie is not yet financed.
- This is the first movie of the planned trilogy (they want it to be like Indiana Jones movies).
- They want to begin filming in the second half of 2017 and release the movie in 2018.
- There might also be a prequel TV show, called Miss Fisher's First Murder Mysteries: "That will be a younger Phryne Fisher. She is 18, her family has come into money, and she’s in the UK at a finishing school. She gets word that her best friend from Melbourne is charged of murder and is heading for the gallows. She escapes [from the finishing school] and comes back [to Australia] to save her friend ... On the run is where she learns a lot of her [sleuthing] skills."
eta: just googled it and she is lmao i got to keep watching!
Not sure if I'm here for the prequel but I could be convinced.
I love Miss Fisher so damn much
I'm a little meh on the prequel since there will not be any other characters I know/love but I could be convinced to love others lol
everything about the show was fabulous
I had heard/read that originally Miss Fisher was going to continue with Essie Davis moving back to England. This prequel business is news to me, but it really depends on who they cast. I’m a sucker for period pieces and mysteries, so I am keeping an open mind.
I looked it up and couldn't find any talks about it. I can't believe they weren't called out for it! But I guess their audience being primarily white it's OK with it.