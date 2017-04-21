death note

Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries Movie News

- The film will be called Miss Fisher & The Crypt of Tears. Essie Davis and Nathan Page have an advanced copy of the script, but the movie is not yet financed.

- This is the first movie of the planned trilogy (they want it to be like Indiana Jones movies).

- They want to begin filming in the second half of 2017 and release the movie in 2018.

- There might also be a prequel TV show, called Miss Fisher's First Murder Mysteries: "That will be a younger Phryne Fisher. She is 18, her family has come into money, and she’s in the UK at a finishing school. She gets word that her best friend from Melbourne is charged of murder and is heading for the gallows. She escapes [from the finishing school] and comes back [to Australia] to save her friend ... On the run is where she learns a lot of her [sleuthing] skills."

