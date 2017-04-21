Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries Movie News

I'm here for this, I hope it gets financed. I'd also love a Miss Fisher prequel tv show tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

I love this show, I just want to see a good conclusion to the 3rd series. Reply

Thread

Link

They both look so different out of character Reply

Thread

Link

Really. I didn't recognize either of them at first. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

finding out she was the actress who took arya in and also the mom from the babadook was MINDBLOWING Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't recognize him at all with the fluffy hair haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He looks way hotter in character Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm here for a female indiana Jones but Reply

Thread

Link

I really wanna know the rest of this comment. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

does that mean S3 was their last season? :( I love detective shows and it was so refreshing to see a woman as the lead detective and not the playing the usual role of "assistant" or "partner". Reply

Thread

Link

and she was older (i'm assuming she was intended to be in her late 30s/early 40s) and still was depicted as desirable/having a full life. i haven't seen too many eps but i was hoping at first that her doctor friend would turn out to be a lesbian but that's probably too much to ask for.



eta: just googled it and she is lmao i got to keep watching!



Edited at 2017-04-21 04:16 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her doctor friend is a lesbian! You should keep watching the show :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao i just googled it. i was wondering because the coding was pretty intense? but i've been burned before. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, between Miss Fisher and The Fall, I need more shows with awesome lead female detectives. ;___; Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I AM SO READY FOR THIS.



Not sure if I'm here for the prequel but I could be convinced. Reply

Thread

Link

yesss, excited for this. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't really care about a prequel, but I am HERE for this movie! Reply

Thread

Link

I'M FUCKIGN HERE FOR ALL OF THIS



I love Miss Fisher so damn much Reply

Thread

Link

Yesssss I just finished my re-re-watch of the show and I NEED more.



I'm a little meh on the prequel since there will not be any other characters I know/love but I could be convinced to love others lol Reply

Thread

Link

OMG YES PLEASE. Reply

Thread

Link

I am here for this! Reply

Thread

Link

So excited! This show is my happy place. Reply

Thread

Link

i always wanted to really love this show, because i adore the 20s and mysteries, but something didn't quite connect there for me. Reply

Thread

Link

Same. I watched season 1 and it was decent but it was just missing...something. Maybe I'm too used to the 1920 NYC/Great Gatsby aesthetic, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love this show, it's comfort food to me Reply

Thread

Link

i'm so excited for this. still need to finish the first and only season tho

everything about the show was fabulous Reply

Thread

Link

Yaaay I hope the movie gets financing! I really enjoy it as a show (especially for Dot-- I love Dot) but the main reason I watch is for the absolute eye candy that is the costumes. 😍 The designer does so much with a limited budget.



I had heard/read that originally Miss Fisher was going to continue with Essie Davis moving back to England. This prequel business is news to me, but it really depends on who they cast. I’m a sucker for period pieces and mysteries, so I am keeping an open mind. Reply

Thread

Link

I hope it happens! I love this show, kinda want to rewatch it now. Reply

Thread

Link

I really hope this gets financed, I love this show! A prequel series could be cute but I would rather see more of Essie as Phryne Reply

Thread

Link

I wish they had continued the tv series; however, I'm excited for a movie trilogy. Reply

Thread

Link

Wait, there aren't going to be anymore seasons?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG OMG OMG You just made me day with this news! Reply

Thread

Link

I marathoned this show once and kinda liked it but stopped when I got to the episode about the movie set where the director gets killed. Idky but there's this black actor playing a slave and at the end, after the case is solved the Fisher woman and the black actor have sex with him in the slave costume (even though filming ended and they're back at her house) tied up in the chains and everything. It was so disgusting and offensive I stopped and delete it from my list.



I looked it up and couldn't find any talks about it. I can't believe they weren't called out for it! But I guess their audience being primarily white it's OK with it. Reply

Thread

Link

omg yaaaas Reply

Thread

Link