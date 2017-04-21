Lea Michele Releases 'Getaway Car'
"This song is so special to me. I remember being in love for the first time when I was in high school, and we would drive around in his car. It was the first time I remember feeling so in love. Even now, as an adult, I have memories of riding in cars with past relationships and thinking about what life would be like if we just packed all our bags and drove away together."
"It’s one of my absolute favorite songs on the record and it’s a really beautiful song about love."
Summary:
- She's proud of herself and how much her voice has grown over the years
- She thinks she has a very big personality, "some people might say I'm a little bit like Rachel Berry from Glee," she laughs
- Hopes to connect with her fans and command the stage during her concerts / no gimmicks
- The songs are personal, but she was careful to write and have them written in ways that listeners can add their own meanings to
- Learned on Broadway how to cry and still manage to sing very well at the same time
.@LeaMichele on Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/sSL1y09g8y— Lea Michele News (@leamichelenews1) April 21, 2017
i'm honestly loving what's on this album so far
This is my favorite song from the album so far. It's been a great song to listen to while walking around in lighter layers in these first few warmer days of the year.
