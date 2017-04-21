Chris Pratt thinks Hollywood needs to make more stories about guys like him
In a recent interview, Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt discussed Hollywood's unwillingness to represent people like him.
"I don't see personal stories that necessarily resonate with me, because they're not my stories,"
"I think there's room for me to tell mine, and probably an audience that would be hungry for them. The voice of the average, blue-collar American isn't necessarily represented in Hollywood."
He also says he wants to be a bridge unifying America:
"I really feel there's common ground out there that's missed because we focus on the things that separate us," he said. "You're either the red state or the blue state, the left or the right. Not everything is politics. And maybe that's something I'd want to help bridge, because I don't feel represented by either side."
Blue collar republican white guys.... Go do a Eastwood movie
Too many to count.
Also maybe white blue collar men aren't represented on screen in Hollywood, but look a little lower down the scale and they have plenty of representation in indie cinema.
What about every movie Mark Wahlberg has ever been in?
Like ... two months ago.
I thought it was endearingly humble at first. Then the more I read/heard, the more it began to dawn on me that this guy is a fucking moron. Like, how divorced from reality do you have to be to believe this shit? He needs to expand his circle. No wonder Jlaw looked annoyed with him half the time during the Passengers hustle.
i hope he is joking...
or he just sat on his ass and stayed home