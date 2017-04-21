Chris Pratt thinks Hollywood needs to make more stories about guys like him

Dude, shut up. Reply

Thread

Link

Perfect first comment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte so tired of uneducated dumbass actors thinking their political opinions merit an audience Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Dude is rich af now. He is still trying to sell the average American guy narrative even if he is in Hollywood for over 10 years. I want to see the stories about owning 35 guns, abandoned your pets, hunting(for sport) and raising a huge ass cross on Easter. Those are the stories that represent my interests.

Blue collar republican white guys.... Go do a Eastwood movie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Let's not forget dating his underage co-star that one time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Laughed till I choked 🤣 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

/end post Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte lois Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE. His comments read like they're from The Onion. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Chris Pratt, kindly shut up and stop trying to talk me out of seeing GotG2. Reply

Thread

Link

no Reply

Thread

Link

aren't most mark wahlberg movies about regular, average, salt of the earth blue collar american white guys? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

god yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No, those are ORDINARY SUPERHERO guys who punch terrorists Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

fucking wahlberg i saw the trailer for that piss ass boston bombing film he made a few weeks ago UGH @god why does he still exist Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mark Whalberg, Clint Eastwood, Mel Gibson, Adam Sandler, Vince Vaughn etc.



Too many to count. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they sure are. this asshole needs to point his aggression toward marky mark for grabbing all his apparently coveted regular-joe white guy roles. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yesssss, I've been waiting for this post. Reply

Thread

Link









Also maybe white blue collar men aren't represented on screen in Hollywood, but look a little lower down the scale and they have plenty of representation in indie cinema. Every woman of colour working in film would like to tell you to fuck off.Also maybe white blue collar men aren't represented on screen in Hollywood, but look a little lower down the scale and they have plenty of representation in indie cinema. Reply

Thread

Link

Right? What a fucking stupid comment to make. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Also maybe white blue collar men aren't represented on screen in Hollywood"



What about every movie Mark Wahlberg has ever been in? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't watch Wahlberg movies though I'm sure you're right. Now that I think about it like every cop movie is like that so I don't even know wtf he is talking about.



Edited at 2017-04-21 03:08 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yeah ia actual low budget indie cinema (like the stuff that people flock to maryland film festival for) is all working class/poor white guy movies Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

idk didnt hell or high water get nominated for best picture? that movie (which i actually liked) was the epitome of white blue collar men struggles Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly, he's not a minority. Every avenue is catered to him.



Edited at 2017-04-21 05:35 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Also Casey Affleck *just* won an Oscar for playing a blue collar worker (janitor) who went through tragedy.



Like ... two months ago. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tim Allen and Jeff Foxworthy would like a word about the lack of blue-collar, white working class men in Hollywood. Reply

Thread

Link

And that stupid Paul Blart Queen of Kings guy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Definitely him, too. But I keep forgetting he exists. It's a better life. Doesn't Patton Oswalt, Chris Elliot, and Ray Ramono all count? Basically every CBS mid-age comedy? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

we've got enough films about dodgy hypocritical christians keep it bro Reply

Thread

Link

We should make more movies about millionaires who treat animals like shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He really is stupid. Reply

Thread

Link

This.



I thought it was endearingly humble at first. Then the more I read/heard, the more it began to dawn on me that this guy is a fucking moron. Like, how divorced from reality do you have to be to believe this shit? He needs to expand his circle. No wonder Jlaw looked annoyed with him half the time during the Passengers hustle. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"The voice of the average, blue-collar American isn't necessarily represented in Hollywood."



i hope he is joking...



Reply

Thread

Link

I don't disagree that there's room for all stories in Hollywood, and blue collar isn't synonymous with white, but 'i can't relate to stories that aren't mine"? Lots more people have had to relate to people who look like you, dude! Wake up! Reply

Thread

Link

Fences and Moonlight to an extent (?) were about blue collar characters. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know this isn't your point but that also applies to Hell or High Water and arguably Manchester By the Sea. (I didn't see it but that's my understanding of reading a plot summary.) That's nearly half of last years Best Picture nominees so really what this asshole is saying is I want more roles. This isn't about representing a population he feels is underserved (because white men aren't even a little) it's just about Pratt angling for work. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Is this an Onion article? Because.... Reply

Thread

Link

He sounds like trump voters who are low income and want everyone's sympathy even tho they voted for satan Reply

Thread

Link

this post makes me believe he voted for trump even more than usual



or he just sat on his ass and stayed home Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh boy... Reply

Thread

Link