Chris Pratt thinks Hollywood needs to make more stories about guys like him



In a recent interview, Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt discussed Hollywood's unwillingness to represent people like him.
"I don't see personal stories that necessarily resonate with me, because they're not my stories,"
"I think there's room for me to tell mine, and probably an audience that would be hungry for them. The voice of the average, blue-collar American isn't necessarily represented in Hollywood."

He also says he wants to be a bridge unifying America:
"I really feel there's common ground out there that's missed because we focus on the things that separate us," he said. "You're either the red state or the blue state, the left or the right. Not everything is politics. And maybe that's something I'd want to help bridge, because I don't feel represented by either side."

SOURCE
