Mako

'Sinister' director to helm 'Locke & Key' pilot for Hulu

Scott Derrickson posted the following on Twitter.



'Locke & Key' is a comic series written by Joe Hill (Stephen King's son) that "tells of Keyhouse, an unlikely New England mansion, with fantastic doors that transform all who dare to walk through them... and home to a hate-filled and relentless creature that will not rest until it forces open the most terrible door of them all..."

Source
Tagged: , , ,