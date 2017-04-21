'Sinister' director to helm 'Locke & Key' pilot for Hulu
Scott Derrickson posted the following on Twitter.
'Locke & Key' is a comic series written by Joe Hill (Stephen King's son) that "tells of Keyhouse, an unlikely New England mansion, with fantastic doors that transform all who dare to walk through them... and home to a hate-filled and relentless creature that will not rest until it forces open the most terrible door of them all..."
I'm directing the @joe_hill TV pilot adaptation of his own amazing graphic novel for Hulu and producer @carletoncuse pic.twitter.com/7J6PzffSvk— Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) April 20, 2017
Loved the original pilot. Is this a totally new version, a remake of that, some hybrid?