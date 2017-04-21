'Sinister' director to helm 'Locke & Key' pilot for Hulu

There was an earlier pilot shown for Fox but it was turned down. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes, that's why I said "Again?" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Anyone read this? Is it worth it? Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah! I enjoyed it a lot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Please read it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's really good! Joe Hill's best book is Nosferatu though. That one was pretty scary. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Awesome! I need to read that and watch this! Also, I really liked Sinister. Reply

Thread

Link

They better do this right, this is one of my favorite comic series. Reply

Thread

Link

I couldn't get into this comic. Though I have been doing a blitz of 90s Vertigo comics with The Sandman (again) and Y:The Last Man. I've already read Hellblazer but I have zero clue what other ~edgy but not rapey Vertigo comics to read. Reply

Thread

Link

This comic is so cute, and I'm sad the last pilot was turned down because it had great buzz but I hope this one is good. Just stick to the script, guys. Reply

Thread

Link

I want to watch this because of my love for Sinister (the score haunts me), but I really hated Heart Shaped Box and have had a dislike for Joe Hill ever since. Looks interesting though. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh my word! You hated HSB? I loved it, unsympathetic protagonist and all. What's your knock on it? Really interested to hear. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Usually unsympathetic characters work for me as well, but something about these two rubbed me just the wrong way so that it didn't work. I didn't find it scary and I was angry when they refused to have the decency to die in the end. It made me swear off Joe Hill forever, but I just may give him another shot. People seem to like him and I really want some fresh horror.



Also, sorry for the late reply. I was getting two root canals. YOU'LL HAVE TO PRY THE COCA COLA FROM MY COLD DEAD HANDS DR. NGUYEN!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well I like the sound of it? Reply

Thread

Link

I like Joe Hill's writing. Reply

Thread

Link

I wish Joe Hill had more stuff. I just went through all his books and I am dying for more. Reply

Thread

Link

This feels like its been in development for years Reply

Thread

Link

Loved the original pilot. Is this a totally new version, a remake of that, some hybrid? Reply

Thread

Link

I don't think they're using any of the original pilot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link