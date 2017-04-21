FIONA APPLE'S 'Tidal' gets first ever vinyl release!
🍎 Vinyl Me Please chose this as the record of the month for May.
🍎 2xLP, 180g black vinyl, 45 RPM, gatefold jacket, 12-page lyric booklet, and a 12x12 art print.
🍎 Took 2 years to pull it all together; was remastered from the many analog tapes by the original engineer.
🍎 It is available to those who sign up for the service before the May release: more info and signup
Director Kevin Hayes shared a video on Instagram of the queen singing SWV’s 1992 breakout hit ‘Weak’:
This is from last September but definitely worth watching if you missed it. Fiona joined Andrew Bird for an incredible live facebook session and performed songs together like Werewolf, Why, a new song they co-wrote together, and Dylan's Oh Sister.
Fiona was also announced as a performer at the Ohana festival in September! Is a new album coming?
Sources: Slow like honey, heavy with mood.
ONTD, favorite Tidal song?
and shadowboxer, sullen girl, criminal, and slow like honey.
MTE!
Any recs for a record player btw? I don't want a cheap Crosley from Urban.
Edited at 2017-04-21 02:21 pm (UTC)
If you want a new automatic table, I've heard some decent things about the TEAC TN-300? I believe there's some quality control issues. Amazon has it for three hundred.
Lastly, there's the Pro-Ject Essential III. It's their baseline turntable that recently (like in the past year) that's been updated. Comes with a nice cart (Ortofon OM1) and a gloss finish. It looks slicker than the very starter.
(I have the Rega Planar 2 [2016 model], which I adore, but it's definitely not inexpensive.)
Edited at 2017-04-21 02:39 pm (UTC)
the first taste is everything tbh
I wish this was coming out on Record Store Day tomorrow.
Fave Tidal Tracks: Shadowboxer, Never is a Promise, Sullen Girl