you made me a shadowboxer baby

FIONA APPLE'S 'Tidal' gets first ever vinyl release!



🍎 Vinyl Me Please chose this as the record of the month for May.
🍎 2xLP, 180g black vinyl, 45 RPM, gatefold jacket, 12-page lyric booklet, and a 12x12 art print.
🍎 Took 2 years to pull it all together; was remastered from the many analog tapes by the original engineer.
🍎 It is available to those who sign up for the service before the May release: more info and signup


Director Kevin Hayes shared a video on Instagram of the queen singing SWV’s 1992 breakout hit ‘Weak’:


This is from last September but definitely worth watching if you missed it. Fiona joined Andrew Bird for an incredible live facebook session and performed songs together like Werewolf, Why, a new song they co-wrote together, and Dylan's Oh Sister.
Facebook post


Fiona was also announced as a performer at the Ohana festival in September! Is a new album coming?


Sources: Slow like honey, heavy with mood.
ONTD, favorite Tidal song?
