FIONA APPLE'S 'Tidal' gets first ever vinyl release!

omg amazing. ♥ This album was so pivotal to my teenage years and I still love it now. (Although the fact that she wrote it at EIGHTEEN makes me feel that I have accomplished nothing in my miserable life. So it's up and down.)

Actually, she wrote many of the songs when she was 15 loll kill me

Fiona as a little child is more accomplished than I am:

Lol if I thought about what all my favorite artists accomplished at my age, I'd never leave bed again.

when I make fun of Taylor Swift lyrics (who I like btw just think her lyrics are hilariously infantile) and people say "oh she is just a young girl, give her a break," I'm like lolol okay have you read Fiona Apple's teenage lyrics

I signed up for VMP last month for Demon Days, and I'm excited this is the next release!! I've been spending too much money on vinyl but damn it's fun.

Tbh I might just start collecting vinyls if it means I can get this one. I'm gonna go broke RIP

such an incredible album! I think "Shadowboxer" is probably my favorite track on it

i don't know who i'd be without her music



and shadowboxer, sullen girl, criminal, and slow like honey.

"i don't know who i'd be without her music"



MTE!

Same here, exactly. Her music changed basically everything for me

same

same same same! I still love Tidal as much as I did in Middle School.

basically. Esp Idler Wheel.

Yup so much this. So many of her songs defined moments in my life, from age 14 in '97 to now.

ia she came at such an important time for me

Shadowboxer, The Child is Gone and Sleep to Dream are still everything.



Any recs for a record player btw? I don't want a cheap Crosley from Urban.



Edited at 2017-04-21 02:21 pm (UTC)

What's your budget? I have a Rega Planar 1 which I love, but it's not cheap.

If you're looking for decent but inexpensive and locating in America, a U-Turn Orbit Basic is your best bet. It's less than two hundred, has mostly what you should be looking for in a Good Turntable, assembled here in the States (if you care about that sort of thing).



If you want a new automatic table, I've heard some decent things about the TEAC TN-300? I believe there's some quality control issues. Amazon has it for three hundred.



Lastly, there's the Pro-Ject Essential III. It's their baseline turntable that recently (like in the past year) that's been updated. Comes with a nice cart (Ortofon OM1) and a gloss finish. It looks slicker than the very starter.



(I have the Rega Planar 2 [2016 model], which I adore, but it's definitely not inexpensive.)



Edited at 2017-04-21 02:39 pm (UTC)

not op but this is really helpful!

Audio Technica LP60

Saaaame

fiona apple is EVERYTHING. i commented yesterday on the PJ harvey post but the women of 90s alt were so so incredible. (and still are ofc, but i'm really thankful to have had them for my formative years)

yes ia with all of this

ia! i only wish i had been a bit older to appreciate it more lol

mte, i definitely enjoyed the music when i was a kid but i didn't appreciate the lyrics until i got older. it's kind of nice though, to re-appreciate the songs in this new way, they feel really timeless to me

Saaaame

me too :(

i agree

same

Yep. Thank fuck for Tori, Alanis, Courtney, Peej, Fiona, and Shirley.

aw ilh! fantastic album. hard to chose a favorite but rn if i had to, maybe "never is a promise"

love Fiona. love Tidal. don't own a record player tho

I wish their international plans weren't so expensive :(

how awesome. i've been listening to this album all week. "sleep to dream" is my number one off of tidal.

queen



the first taste is everything tbh

Fucking pissed VMP finally found a way to kick me off their 4 dollar crate subscription.

Shadowboxer💖 also criminal and slow like honey

