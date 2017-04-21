I'm still shaking from IU's aesthetic. The music video is so good. Reply

I'm screaming at how good and relatable Palette is. It's so good I can't stop listening to it

What's with everyone and vinyl records?

I need like a beginner's guide to kpop. Anyone know of a playlist or suggestions to start me off?



Edited at 2017-04-21 02:06 pm (UTC)

Go straight to Red Velvet and never look back #reveluvsunite



I like Red Velvet



Really depends what kind of music you like, there's ~girl crush groups that are more mature and very cutesy groups that are more light. Red Velvet is supposed to be both. (Red=young and energetic, Velvet=smooth and sexy) I like Red VelvetReally depends what kind of music you like, there's ~girl crush groups that are more mature and very cutesy groups that are more light. Red Velvet is supposed to be both. (Red=young and energetic, Velvet=smooth and sexy)

bless

Apple music and Spotify have pretty decent playlists (some music is better because there are a few major groups that Spotify doesn't have)

Or just look at charts of best selling singles, that's how I started. Once you find a song you like, look into the group and similar acts.

And start with current acts. When I got into it I was trying with groups formed in like 2002 and their discography was overwhelming

Just listen to SHINee tbh. Any of their title tracks will do.



Reply

Stellar, Nine Muses, EXID, DalShabet

I was thinking I wouldnt mind if Onew had a solo since he's my favorite and I love his voice, but then I remember I usually don't bother with solo projects ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

chungha saved my life !

IU's music is sf boring, what in the taylor swift hell is this

i love IU, this didn't need gd at all

I liked IU's song till it got to GD. I've been listening to Laboum and Pristin's songs lately. I really like "Hwi Hwi" and "Wee Woo" caught me off guard when I listened to it again. It's really freaking catchy.

i need palette without jiyong

IU's song was soooooooooo boring. Same ol bland coffee shop music Koreans love. Nobody would have liistened twice if this were released by someone with less brand name value

m t e

Lyrics are great, nice conversation with Twenty-three - one of the best one-two-punch commentaries on double standards and finding your place among the many expectations of Korean public life and society in general. She's a better writer than most in Korean pop or indie.

not crazy about the song but i wish chungha the best <3

