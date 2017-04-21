Kpop mini Post: IU,Chungha & Jonghyun
IU-"Palette" ft G-Dragon
ChungHa from IOI and her prerelease "Week"
Shinee's Jonghyun teaser for "Lonely"
twice
black pink - you'll probably like at least 1 of their 4 songs
2ne1 - same, just search it up, too many good songs to choose from
wonder girls - their whole reboot album is really good
don't listen to anybody who recommends snsd or any boygroups.
Go straight to Red Velvet and never look back #reveluvsunite
I like Red Velvet
Really depends what kind of music you like, there's ~girl crush groups that are more mature and very cutesy groups that are more light. Red Velvet is supposed to be both. (Red=young and energetic, Velvet=smooth and sexy)
Or just look at charts of best selling singles, that's how I started. Once you find a song you like, look into the group and similar acts.
And start with current acts. When I got into it I was trying with groups formed in like 2002 and their discography was overwhelming