April 21st, 2017, 03:06 am punkylana ZAYN - Still Got Time ft. PARTYNEXTDOOR music video He also dropped a remix EP (now available on itunes / spotify / youtube).S O U R C Every 90's I guess, the team salut remix is my fave Tagged: black celebrities, new music post, south asian celebrities, zayn malik Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 106106 comments Add comment
is he supposed to look like he hates his life in this video though? also i don't understand his obsession with smoking. he does it in every. single. photoshoot.
Me neither.
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
The mv makes me so uncomfortable lol. It just looked rly ugly despite all the pretty people but w/e. The song is alright. Nothing amazing tho.
Edited at 2017-04-21 10:14 am (UTC)