song sounds so good.. his voice is so beautiful unlike harry styles Reply

Oh you mean auto tune stops at some point. *tries again* Reply

Sounds good but lacks a little something extra. He's beautiful Reply

all of his solo stuff has been lacking something... it just feels like it ALMOST delivers but falls short. like there's no passion behind his voice. it's disappointing to me because i do enjoy his voice Reply

i've been listening to this song a lot, it's really fun.



is he supposed to look like he hates his life in this video though? also i don't understand his obsession with smoking. he does it in every. single. photoshoot. Reply

cause hes a bradford bad boi duh Reply

lolllll I know guys from bradford and they are anything but bad Reply

So many hot people in this video. Reply

Say what you want about Zayn, but his voice is just....I couldn't listen to it all day. Reply

Me neither. Reply

Did you mean "could"? Lol Reply

lol....I meant Could! haha...and somehow i managed to post twice. Reply

nnnn this thread Reply

lmao Reply

lmao this plot twist of a comment Reply

lol ia Reply

I agree. can't stand it either sis Reply

omg Reply

this chill track. "mind of mine" still gets some rotation from me. i don't exactly follow him but he has some decent music and looking forward to his second album... Reply

love this song Reply

song is meh but the mv had gorgeous black folks in it so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

r u ok sis Reply

lmfao Reply

Didn't even chuckle Reply

I was high guys...I meant could* Reply

lmaoo, well this goes with the video's theme! Reply

*Sees the Teepee* Reply

eaux I missed that... Reply

hmmmmT at this being the only comment about this. let this have been a female artist tho 👀 Reply

But Zayn is sew gorgeous and his voice is sew good!!!!!~ 🙄 Reply

bloop 🙃 Reply

I will never get when stans try to claim ontd hates zayn, his posts are filled with comments on how good looking he is. He really does skate by on a lot though, I saw a gif of part of the pillowtalk video the other day and still can't believe there wasn't more discourse about that. Reply

The mv makes me so uncomfortable lol. It just looked rly ugly despite all the pretty people but w/e. The song is alright. Nothing amazing tho.



Edited at 2017-04-21 10:14 am (UTC) Reply

I love this song. Not feeling this home video quality tho Reply

