Chris Evans to make his broadway debut (in 2018)
.@ChrisEvans to make Broadway debut in ambitious launch for Second Stage theater https://t.co/EcTXBLxXJJ pic.twitter.com/NK0gc0N5I7— Variety (@Variety) April 20, 2017
- He will star in Lobby Hero about a security guard, his boss, a rookie cop and her wild-card partner.
- Michael Cera will also star
- The play was written by Kenneth Lonergan (writer/director of Manchester by the Sea)
too much pressure
it can def be done and even done to decent reviews, idk if Evans can manage the latter part tho.
Anxiety is exhausting.
(I actually had more anxiety when I was doing acting on camera but I know for some people they appreciate being able to have the opportunity to do multiple takes.)
Still amazed DanRad went on to do as much onstage as he has tho, and to good reviews at that. He's doing an A++ job of building cred.
but I like it! I go back & forth on Lonergan's writing (I will fight you if you try to defend Margaret to me), but I might be into this.
Why can't he just embrace his strength as a comedic actor and as part of ensemble casts?
i ask myself this all the goddamn time
i feel like most of the "hunky leading action stars" are so much better in supporting comedy roles
